ALMEDIA — Warrior Run’s football team is young, and it shows.
Inexperience and mistakes have shown as the Defenders enter week three in search of their first win, and even their first lead in a game.
After missing week one due to COVID-19 issues, Warrior Run struggled against a bigger, stronger Milton team and a quicker, far more experienced Montgomery team.
Still, the Defenders are champing at the bit, and eager, according to Coach Chris Long.
“They have a great attitude,” said Long.
Warrior Run has shown glimmers of promise, especially in the passing game where first-year starter Ryan Newton, only a sophomore, has racked up a ton of yardage (353) through just two games, but has also thrown 8 picks.
“A lot of that is on us (coaches),” said Long, who noted they installed some new routes ahead of the Montgomery game.
And while Warrior Run is still looking to establish a running game, Newton has had time to scan the field over the first two weeks. He was not sacked Friday at Montgomery.
The Defenders will also have to do a better job at stopping the run if they expect to compete Friday in Columbia County. Central Columbia is another team that does little through the air, much like Milton.
After defeating Midd-West in week one, Central has lost at Mifflinburg and at Troy last week. The Blue Jays have mustered just 14 points for the year.
Warrior Run is at Hughesville next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.