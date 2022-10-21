MIFFLINBURG – When Andrew Diehl busted free for a 78-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage in Friday’s game against Warrior Run, little did the Mifflinburg senior running back know that it would begin an outstanding game for not only himself, but for the Wildcats as a whole.
Diehl finished with a career night. He ran for 344 yards on 27 carries, and he also scored five times to lead Mifflinburg to a 35-7 nonleague win over the Defenders at Wildcats Stadium.
The yardage total put Diehl over 1,000 for the season, and it possibly also set a single-season school record, but the latter was not confirmed.
“I couldn’t do it without my line,” Diehl said following the game. “It’s just a great accomplishment for me, but the line really stepped up and (reaching the milestone) was nice.”
After not being able to get the run game going last week against Milton, Mifflinburg (7-2) wanted to reestablish the run game against Warrior Run.
The 78-yard scoring run by Diehl on the first play was a good start for the Wildcats.
Carter Breed, who added 93 yards on the ground on eight carries, broke free for a 31-yard dash late in the first quarter. Four plays later and Diehl bounded in from the 1 to make the score 14-0.
Warrior Run (2-7) came right back and scored on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Newton to Samuel Hall that cut Mifflinburg’s lead to 14-7 with 10:53 left in the first half.
Mifflinburg, however, had an answer on its next series, and Diehl ran for a 13-yard score off a direct snap to give the Wildcats a 22-7 halftime lead.
“It’s homecoming week, and after a tough, emotional loss last week, yes, you could say that (anger of losing) carried into this game,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. “We talked about how we have to reestablish our confidence and presence, and get back at it, and the guys did that.”
Following Diehl’s second touchdown in the second quarter, Mifflinburg’s offense was mired by some sloppy play (a fumble, penalties, and a failed 4th down conversion).
Despite all of that, the Wildcats recovered late in the third when Sean Grodotzke intercepted Newton and returned the ball all the way to the Defenders’ 15.
And it only took one play for Diehl to score from there as Mifflinburg opened up a 29-7 lead.
“Our guys got better as the game went on, and they saw what Warrior Run was trying to take advantage of and they got a feel for what WR’s game plan was,” said Mifflinburg’s coach, whose team ran for a total of 470 yards on the night. “And our kids started to catch on to that and they played them better.”
Diehl, after he put the game away with a five-yard score late in the third, got over a 1,000 yards for the season on an 18-yard run to begin the team’s final series.
Coach Dressler knew that Diehl was close to a 1,000, and he was certainly happy he got it on Friday.
“We knew we wanted to reestablish some things, and it just turned out our running the ball was very effective, and the way Diehl took off from the start (was great). And then I was told he’s so close (to a 1,000), so (I was like), let’s get him there.”
Warrior Run though gave Mifflinburg all that it could handle early, but a couple of interceptions and some dropped balls prevented the Defenders from making an impact late.
However, Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman was happy with how his team fought against the Wildcats.
“We had some plays that we left out there, for sure, that could’ve been big plays and changed the momentum and everything,” said Zechman. “But I was really happy with how our team fought being down a handful of guys – handful of starters – and we had some guys stepped up tonight.
“But Mifflinburg is a really good team. I mean, they have a lot of veteran players and playmakers on both sides of the ball, but kept ourselves in the game until it got away from us at the end,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Mifflinburg will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Lewisburg in the Little Brown Jug Game, while Warrior Run hosts Milton in their regular season finale.
Mifflinburg 35, Warrior Run 7
At Mifflinburg
Warrior Run (2-7);0;7;0;0; - 7
Mifflinburg (7-2);8;14;13; - 35
Scoring
Miff-Andrew Diehl 78 run (Troy Dressler run), 11:43.
Second quarter
Miff-Diehl 1 run (run failed), 11:17.
WR-Samuel Hall 60 pass from Ryan Newton (Gavin Hunter kick), 10:53.
Miff-Diehl 13 run (Dressler pass to Chad Martin), 9:16.
Third quarter
Miff-Diehl 15 run (Mason Schneck kick), 5:39.
Miff-Diehl 5 run (kick failed), :32.3.
Statistics
;WR;MIFF
First downs;18;10
Rushes-yards;31-44;42-470
Passing-yards;150;67
Att.Comp.Int;10-24-2;4-9-0
Fumbles-lost;3-0;2-2
Penalties-yards;2-20;10-101
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Warrior Run: Stone Allison, 11-42; Thomas Royles, 11-34; Samuel Hall, 3-(-7); Ryan Newton, 3-(-24); Eli Butler, 2-0; James Keifer, 1-(-1). Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl, 27-344, 5 TDs; Carter Breed, 8-93; Kaiden Kmett, 3-36; Ben Reitz, 2-9; Dressler, 2-(12).
PASSING: Warrior Run: Newton, 10-23-2-150, TD; Keifer, 0-1-0-0. Mifflinburg: Dressler, 4-9-0-67.
RECEIVING: Warrior Run: Hall, 7-133, TD; Carter Marr, 1-11; Allison, 1-3; Tyler Ulrich, 1-3. Mifflinburg: Sean Grodotzke, 1-43; Breed, 1-9; Martin, 1-8; Jackson Griffith, 1-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.