MIFFLINBURG – When Andrew Diehl busted free for a 78-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage in Friday’s game against Warrior Run, little did the Mifflinburg senior running back know that it would begin an outstanding game for not only himself, but for the Wildcats as a whole.

Diehl finished with a career night. He ran for 344 yards on 27 carries, and he also scored five times to lead Mifflinburg to a 35-7 nonleague win over the Defenders at Wildcats Stadium.

