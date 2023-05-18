TURBOTVILLE - Warrior Run's baseball team is rolling at the right time, and if you want evidence of that, just check out the fourth inning of Wednesday's non-conference game against Muncy.
Trailing by a run, the Defenders batted around to score 12 runs in the fourth to take a commanding 14-3, five-inning victory over the Indians.
Warrior Run (11-9) increased its winning streak to four games (as well as get its seventh win in the last eight games) as it heads into the District 4 Class 3A playoffs as the No. 5 seed.
The Defenders, who advanced into the postseason for the first time in six years, play their first game at 11 a.m. Saturday at No. 4 Bloomsburg.
"Keeping the momentum going heading into the playoffs is great," said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman. "The kids have been playing great and working hard, and they're playing their best ball of the year."
Warrior Run answered a run by Muncy in the top of the first with an RBI double by Isaiah Betz and an RBI single by Mason Sheesley in the bottom of the inning.
The Indians grabbed the momentum right back in the third when Noah Confer and Braydon Kamerer lined RBI singles to left field.
That only served to rile the Defenders up.
A misplayed liner off the bat of James Keifer allowed Aden Lewis to score the tying run.
Then, the floodgates opened.
Griffen Harrington and Gabe Engel followed with RBI singles before Isaiah Betz grounded into a fielder's choice to bring home Harrington for a 6-3 lead.
Landon Polcyn and Stone Allison kept the hit parade going as each hit RBI singles prior to Sheesley hitting an RBI double.
Later in the inning Harrington added a two-run double and in the next at-bat Engel followed with another RBI double to complete the rout.
"Answering early was definitely key. Muncy got the momentum early, and to answer in the first was big. Muncy got the momentum back, but then we answered in the fourth when we put up all those runs," said Zechman. Credit to our kids for staying in it and avoiding the big inning. We really need to stay away from those crooked numbers because they could hurt you.
"We avoided it in the fourth by putting the ball in play and taking advantage of some misplays, but we were hitting the ball really well, too," added Warrior Run's coach.
Warrior Run also overcame some shaky pitching early as Sheesley and Polcyn entered in relief to settle things down.
Sheesley and Polcyn pitched the final 4.1 innings. They gave up two earned runs off four hits, but they combined for five strikeouts.
Polcyn, who pitched the final two innings, struck out three, walked one and gave up just one hit.
"Polcyn was key – he entered in the 4th and struck out three in two innings to get the win," said Zechman. "Mason and Landon did a great job. We struggled early finding the strike zone - we had six walks in first three innings - and we're usually better than that.
"We want teams to earn (getting on base) by swinging the bat. Mason did a solid job and Landon did what he’s done all year – he shut the door. He’s been phenomenal on the mound this season."
Engel led all batters by going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, plus Harrington, Allison, Sheesley all added two hits apiece for the Defenders.
Warrior Run 14, Muncy 3 (5 innings)
At Warrior Run
Muncy 102 00 – 3-5-4
Warrior Run 200 (12)x – 14-14-2
Kadyn Berry, Stiles Eyer (2), Aiden Manning (4) and Braydon Kamerer. Owen Reese, Mason Sheesley (1), Landon Polcyn (4) and Aden Lewis.
WP: Polcyn. LP: Eyer.
Top Muncy hitters: Berry, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Noah Confer, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Ross Eyer, 1-for-2, walk; Kamerer, 1-for-2, walk; S. Eyer, walk, RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Griffen Harrington, 2-for-3, double, walk, 3 RBI, 3 runs scored; Gabe Engel, 3-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; Isaiah Betz, 1-for-3, double, walk, 2 RBI, run; Polcyn, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Stone Allison, 2-for-3, triple, RBI, run; Sheesley, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; Lewis, 1-for-2, 2 runs; James Keifer, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Cohen Zechman, 1-for-2, 2 runs.
In other action Wednesday:
Williamsport 14,
Milton 7
WILLIAMSPORT - The magic ran out for the Black Panthers in the final game of the season when the Millionaires scored five runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the nonleague victory.
Milton (6-12) saw its three-game win streak come to an end with the loss.
Ethan Rhodes led the way once again for the Black Panthers with a 3-for-4 at the plate that included a walk and an RBI, plus Brayden Gower batted 2-for-3 and had an RBI, and Isaiah Day went 2-for-4 and doubled.
Williamsport 14, Milton 7
At Williamsport
Milton 030 003 1 – 7-9-2
Williamsport 100 255 x – 13-12-1
Brayden Gower, Avery Reiff (5), Kayden Haines (5) and Haines, Aiden Lewis (5). I Koch, E. Eckard (2), C. Shief (6) and C. Helmrich.
WP: Eckard. LP: Gower.
Top Milton hitters: Ethan Rhodes, 3-for-4, walk, RBI, run scored; Luke Goodwin, 2 walks, run; Keiser, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Gower, 2-for-3, walk, RBI; Logan Shrawder, walk, RBI; Reiff, walk, run; Gehrig Baker, run; Blake Hadcock, 1-for-3, double, walk, 2 runs; Isaiah Day, 2-for-4, double, run.
Top Williamsport hitters: C. Shuler, 2-for-3, double, walk, 3 RBI, run scored; Mazzante, 1-for-1, HR, 4 RBI, run; L. Naughton, 1-for-2, double, RBI, run; C. Robertson, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBI; K. Jackson, 1-for-4, walk, run; G. Vollman, 2-for-4, walk, 3 runs; C. Franzen, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Helmrich, 2 walks, 2 runs; T. Moore, walk, run; Brown, 1-for-1, run; C. Britton, 2 walks, RBI, run.
