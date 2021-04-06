CHICAGO – The Bucknell football team was recognized by STATS as the Honorable Mention FCS Team of the Week, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
In addition, senior linebacker Gerrit Van Itallie was tabbed as an Honorable Mention Defensive Player of the Week selection.
Davidson, which scored a 31-25 victory at San Diego, was selected as the Team of the Week. The Bison, the lone Honorable Mention pick for week eight, were recognized for clinching a spot in the first-ever Patriot League Championship Game with a 6-0 shutout at rival Lehigh. Their suffocating defense limited the Mountain Hawks to 190 yards of total offense, only 23 of which came on the ground, in head coach Dave Cecchini’s first game on the visiting sideline at his alma mater. It was their first shutout since Nov. 11, 2017, a 12-0 Senior Day whitewashing of Georgetown.
Bucknell’s victory over Lehigh came on the heels of its 38-13 rout of Lafayette. By sweeping their Pennsylvania rivals for the first time since the 2014 campaign, the Bison completed South Division play with a perfect 2-0 record. They will now face the Patriot League North Division winner in the first-ever Patriot League Championship Game on Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.
Van Itallie played a key role in Bucknell’s strong defensive effort, making a team-best seven tackles along with a critical fourth-quarter sack that sealed a Mountain Hawk three and out. This is his second appearance on the STATS Honorable Mention Defensive Player of the Week listing; he was previously honored after filling the stat sheet with 11 tackles (five solo), two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups in Bucknell’s comeback win over Georgetown in 2019.
The Bison and Van Itallie return to action by hosting Fordham on Saturday, April 10 at 1 p.m.
Bucknell’s Mike Bright Jr. voted as PL Rookie of Week
BETHLEHEM – Bucknell’s Mike Bright Jr. was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Bright was honored for his role in the Bison’s 6-0 shutout of rival Lehigh on April 3, which clinched their spot in the first-ever Patriot League Championship Game. The defensive lineman was a key piece of a defense that limited the Mountain Hawks to only 190 yards of total offense, 23 of which came on the ground.
Bright Jr., the only freshman to start on defense for Bucknell so far this season, made the first two sacks of his collegiate career against Lehigh. His second came during the Mountain Hawks’ final offensive possession of the game, bringing up what proved to be an insurmountable 3rd and 23 at their own 20-yard line.
Bright Jr., the son of a Bucknell Athletics Hall of Famer, is the second Bison football player to earn a Patriot League weekly award this season. Brandon Sanders was previously recognized as the Offensive Player of the Week after making 12 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns during Bucknell’s 38-13 rout of Lafayette.
Field Hockey’s Clara McCormick earns second consecutive Goalkeeper of the Week Honor
LEWISBURG – For a second consecutive week, sophomore Clara McCormick has been named the Patriot League Field Hockey Goalkeeper of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday. McCormick posted her first career shutout on Sunday and has helped the Bison go 2-0 over their last two games.
McCormick made five more saves during Sunday’s win over Colgate while facing 10 shots and four penalty corners. All five saves were crucial as Bucknell picked up the 1-0 victory over the Raiders to avenge a loss in the season opener. McCormick’s saves total is now up to 18 on the season. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native also raised her save percentage to .818 through four games. The shutout was Bucknell’s first since Sept. 29, 2019.
Fellow sophomore Mackenzie Kile was also an honorable mention for Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week for scoring the game-winner.
McCormick and the Bison are now 2-3 on the season and will look to break into the top four in league standings when they host Lafayette at Graham Field on Sunday, April 11. Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Bucknell’s Talarico named PL Defensive Player of Week
BETHLEHEM – Bucknell’s Travis Talarico was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Talarico was recognized after logging a career-best 10 ground balls and causing two turnovers during the Bison’s tight 10-9 loss to Colgate on April 3.
This is the junior’s second career Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week nod; he was previously honored after posting five ground balls and two caused turnovers in Bucknell’s 2019 opening victory at Furman. He is the first Bison to earn a Patriot League weekly award this season.
Talarico and the Bison return to action on Saturday by facing off against Lafayette at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
