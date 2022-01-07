MILTON — Ashton Canelo tallied 16 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as Meadowbrook Christian took the nonleague victory over Millville, 59-44, Thursday.
Jacob Reed added 12 points on the night for Meadowbrook (7-3), which blew open a 10-point lead at the half by putting together a 23-point third quarter.
Meadowbrook is scheduled to play its next game at Johnstown Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Meadowbrook Christian 59, Millville 44at Meadowbrook Christian School
Millville 8 12 10 14 — 44 Meadow 16 14 23 16 — 59
Millville (0-5) 44
Eli Klinger 0 0-0 0; Landon Evans 7 0-0 14; Micah Savidge 6 3-4 17; Hayden Weaver 2 0-0 5; T. Raintz 1 0-0 2; Patrick Stefano 3 0-0 6; Nick Arnold 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 3-4 44.
3-point goals:
Savidge 2, Weaver.
Meadowbrook (7-3) 59
Ashton Canelo 12 4-8 28; Gabe Rodriguez 1 0-0 2; Michael Smith 2 0-0 5; Noah Smith 3 0-3 6; Jacob Reed 4 1-2 12; Jacob Bair 1 0-0 2; Elijah Cruz 0 1-3 1; Levi Erb 0 0-0 0; Josh Dugan 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 6-16 59.
3-point goals:
Reed 3, M. Smith.
Wrestling
Montoursville 53
Lewisburg 24
MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors broke open a tight match by winning the final four bouts of the night to take the Heartland-II contest.
Lewisburg only trailed Montoursville 29-24 following Chase Wenrich’s pin at 152 pounds, but the Warriors answered with pins in three of their final four bouts to pull away.
Also getting pins for the Green Dragons were Jace Gessner (106) and Brady Cromley (138).
Lewisburg is scheduled to get back out on the mats at 7 p.m. tonight when the Green Dragons travel to take on Wellsboro in nonleague action.
Montoursville 53, Lewisburg 24at Montoursville285:
Gaven Farquharson (M) pinned Cory Mahon, 1:49.
106:
Jace Gessner (L) pinned Ryan Aguirre, 1:11.
113:
Branden Wentzel (M) pinned Caden Michaels, :54.
120:
David Kennedy (M) pinned Quintong Bartlett, 2:23.
126:
Cole Johnson (M) won by forfeit.
132:
Blaize Vogel (M) tech. fall Derek Gessner, 16-0, 2:11.
138:
Brady Cromley (L) pinned Owen Kleinman, :32.
145:
Kaiden Wagner (L) won by forfeit.
152:
Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Josiah Schans, 4:36.
160:
Kayden Frame (M) pinned Hagen Persun, 1:02.
172:
Isaac Cory (M) pinned Ahmaad Robinson, :41.
189:
Nate Fisher (M) won by forfeit.
215:
Cole Yonkin (M) pinned Zander Walter, 1:18.
Milton at Shamokin
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Heartland-I matchup between the Black Panthers and the host Indians was postponed. The contest is scheduled to be made up 7 p.m. Thursday.
Swimming
Lewisburg boys/girls swept by Central Columbia
ALMEDIA — The Green Dragons captured just six event wins total in the HAC meet to fall to the Blue Jays.
On the boys side for Lewisburg (1-1), Mason Ordonez won the 200 IM (2:08.99) and the 100 free (51.21).
For the girls, Kimberly Shannon and Emma Gerlinski were both double-event winners for Lewisburg (1-1).
Shannon took the 200 free (2:00.91) and the 500 free (5:18.17), while Gerlinski took the 50 free (26.44) and the 100 free (57.98).
Lewisburg will next host both Central Mountain and Danville in a tri-meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
BoysCentral Columbia 114, Lewisburg 37200 medley relay: 1. Central (Brady Madden, Ethan Robertson, Andrew Sponenberg, Bryce Rafel), 1:50.90. 200 free: 1. Sponenberg, CC, 1:54.28; 2. Rafel, CC; 3. Miles Fassero, L. 200 IM: 1. Mason Ordonez, L, 2:08.99; 2. Robertson, CC; 3. Connor Morgan, CC. 50 free: 1. Madden, CC, 24.11; 2. Alton Smargassi, CC; 3. Camden Empie, CC. Diving: 1. Elias Hosler, CC, 164.55; 2. Seth Priestman, CC; 3. Luca Kuhn, L. 100 fly: 1. Sponenberg, CC, 57.50; 2. Robertson, CC. 100 free: 1. Ordonez, L, 51.21; 2. Rafel, CC; 3. Smargassi, CC. 500 free: 1. Hosler, CC, 5:38.87; 2. Baden Hawrelak, CC. 200 free relay: 1. Central (Madden, Smargassi, Rafel, Sponenberg), 1:38.47. 100 back: 1. Madden, CC, 58.21; 2. Fassero, L; 3. Hawrelak, CC. 100 breast: 1. Morgan, CC, 1:10.05; 2. Empie, CC; 3. Aidan Gross, L. 400 free relay:
1. Central (Robertson, Hosler, Smargassi, Morgan), 3:50.20.
GirlsCentral Columbia 116, Lewisburg 43200 medley relay: 1. Central (Emma Welsh, Leyna Beishline, Riley Noss, Sherry Oh), 2:06.01. 200 free: 1. Kimbery Shannon, L, 2:00.91; 2. Welsh, CC; 3. Norah Evans, CC. 200 IM: 1. Rachel Heggenstaller, CC, 2:43.78; 2. Hannah Evans, CC. 50 free: 1. Emma Gerlinski, L, 26.44; 2. Noss, CC; 3. Mikaela Sullivan, CC. Diving: 1. Megan Stout, CC, 171.00; 2. Hazel Buonopane, L. 100 fly: 1. Welsh, CC, 1:08.01; 2. Beishline, CC. 100 free: 1. Gerlinski, L, 57.98; 2. Oh, CC; 3. Heggenstaller, CC. 500 free: 1. Shannon, L, 5:18.17; 2. Noss, CC; 3. Maura Swab, CC. 200 free relay: 1. Central (Welsh, Oh, Beishline, Noss), 1:52.18. 100 back: 1. Oh, CC, 1:12.49; 2. Grace Humphrey, CC; 3. Danika Wertman, CC. 100 breast: 1. Beishline, CC, 1:16.35; 2. Hannah Evans, CC; 3. Anaya Davis, L. 400 free relay: 1. Central (Heggenstaller, Sullivan, H. Evans, Swab), 4:42.05.
