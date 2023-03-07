Baseball
MLB Spring Training Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Boston 7 0 1.000
Kansas City 10 2 .833
Toronto 6 3 .667
New York 7 4 .636
Houston 5 3 .625
Los Angeles 6 4 .600
Chicago 5 4 .556
Texas 6 6 .500
Detroit 5 6 .455
Seattle 5 6 .455
Baltimore 4 5 .444
Tampa Bay 4 5 .444
Cleveland 4 6 .400
Minnesota 4 6 .400
Oakland 2 7 .222
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Los Angeles 6 2 .750
St. Louis 6 3 .667
Chicago 7 4 .636
San Diego 6 5 .545
Cincinnati 5 5 .500
New York 5 5 .500
Philadelphia 5 5 .500
Atlanta 4 4 .500
Colorado 5 6 .455
Milwaukee 4 6 .400
Washington 3 5 .375
Arizona 4 7 .364
San Francisco 3 8 .273
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250
Miami 1 8 .111
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota (ss) 6, Detroit 2
Boston 4, Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Atlanta 6
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 1
Houston 6, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota (ss) 2
Toronto 16, Philadelphia 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels (ss) 5
Arizona 6, Cleveland 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 5, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 5
L.A. Angels (ss) 8, Cincinnati (ss) 5
Seattle 6, Milwaukee 1
San Diego 10, Oakland (ss) 3
Cincinnati (ss) 12, Oakland (ss) 4
Monday's Games
Boston 7, Detroit 1
St. Louis 7, Houston 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 1
Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 7
Kansas City 10, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 0
Colorado (ss) 4, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 6, Colorado (ss) 1
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.
Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 45 21 .682 —
Philadelphia 42 22 .656 2
New York 39 27 .591 6
Brooklyn 36 28 .563 8
Toronto 32 34 .485 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 31 .530 —
Atlanta 32 33 .492 2½
Washington 30 34 .469 4
Orlando 27 38 .415 7½
Charlotte 20 46 .303 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 18 .719 —
Cleveland 41 26 .612 6½
Chicago 29 36 .446 17½
Indiana 29 37 .439 18
Detroit 15 50 .231 31½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 38 25 .603 —
Dallas 33 32 .508 6
New Orleans 31 34 .477 8
San Antonio 16 49 .246 23
Houston 15 49 .234 23½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 46 19 .708 —
Minnesota 34 32 .515 12½
Portland 31 34 .477 15
Utah 31 34 .477 15
Oklahoma City 30 34 .469 15½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 38 26 .594 —
Phoenix 36 29 .554 2½
Golden State 34 31 .523 4½
L.A. Clippers 34 33 .507 5½
L.A. Lakers 31 34 .477 7½
Sunday's Games
Phoenix 130, Dallas 126
Indiana 125, Chicago 122
L.A. Lakers 113, Golden State 105
Brooklyn 102, Charlotte 86
Portland 122, Orlando 119
Houston 142, San Antonio 110
Oklahoma City 129, Utah 119
Milwaukee 117, Washington 111
New York 131, Boston 129, 2OT
L.A. Clippers 135, Memphis 129
Monday's Games
Portland 110, Detroit 104
Philadelphia 147, Indiana 143
Cleveland 118, Boston 114, OT
Miami 130, Atlanta 128
Denver 118, Toronto 113
Sacramento 123, New Orleans 108
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 62 49 8 5 103 237 132
Toronto 63 38 17 8 84 212 168
Tampa Bay 63 37 21 5 79 220 196
Buffalo 62 32 26 4 68 231 221
Ottawa 63 32 27 4 68 199 198
Florida 64 31 27 6 68 219 217
Detroit 63 28 26 9 65 188 208
Montreal 63 26 33 4 56 173 225
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 61 41 12 8 90 212 155
New Jersey 62 41 15 6 88 223 170
N.Y. Rangers 63 35 19 9 79 209 179
N.Y. Islanders 65 32 25 8 72 188 177
Pittsburgh 62 31 22 9 71 201 199
Washington 65 31 28 6 68 201 196
Philadelphia 63 24 28 11 59 166 206
Columbus 63 20 37 6 46 163 234
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 64 34 17 13 81 215 171
Minnesota 63 36 21 6 78 182 168
Winnipeg 64 36 25 3 75 200 179
Colorado 61 34 21 6 74 195 174
Nashville 61 31 23 7 69 178 180
St. Louis 62 27 30 5 59 191 227
Arizona 63 21 32 10 52 171 227
Chicago 63 22 36 5 49 158 225
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 63 38 19 6 82 203 177
Los Angeles 65 37 20 8 82 222 217
Seattle 63 36 21 6 78 220 200
Edmonton 65 35 22 8 78 251 219
Calgary 64 28 23 13 69 202 201
Vancouver 63 26 32 5 57 214 249
Anaheim 63 21 34 8 50 161 257
San Jose 64 19 33 12 50 189 242
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 0
Vegas 4, Montreal 3
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1
New Jersey 5, Arizona 4, OT
Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT
Monday's Games
Edmonton 3, Buffalo 2
San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Calgary 5, Dallas 4
Chicago 5, Ottawa 0
Los Angeles 4, Washington 2
Vancouver 4, Nashville 3, SO
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.
