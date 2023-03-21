College
Women’s lacrosseMuhlenberg 18, Lycoming 9Note:
Posting her second five-goal game of the season, sophomore Katie Maguire helped lead the Warriors in a setback to Muhlenberg at UPMC Field. Maguire picked up two ground balls and won three draw controls to go with her five goals for the Warriors (2-3) against the Mules (7-0).
BaseballSpring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Kansas City 16 9 .640 Los Angeles 13 8 .619 Boston 12 8 .600 Tampa Bay 13 10 .565 Toronto 14 11 .560 Seattle 11 10 .524 Baltimore 12 11 .522 Chicago 9 9 .500 Houston 9 9 .500 Detroit 12 13 .480 Texas 11 12 .478 Oakland 9 12 .429 Minnesota 8 12 .400 New York 9 14 .391 Cleveland 8 13 .381
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
St. Louis 14 6 .700 Los Angeles 12 7 .632 Atlanta 12 9 .571 Philadelphia 13 10 .565 Washington 11 9 .550 Chicago 11 10 .524 Arizona 12 11 .522 Cincinnati 12 11 .522 San Diego 10 12 .455 Milwaukee 9 12 .429 San Francisco 9 12 .429 Colorado 10 14 .417 New York 9 13 .409 Pittsburgh 8 13 .381 Miami 6 14 .300
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Minnesota 0 Baltimore (ss) 5, N.Y. Yankees 3 Washington 2, Detroit 1 Baltimore (ss) 8, Pittsburgh 0 Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0 Boston 9, Philadelphia 5 Miami 5, Houston 4 St. Louis 8, N.Y. Mets 7 San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 6 Cleveland 3, Colorado (ss) 1 Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 3 Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 2 Texas 2, Seattle (ss) 1 Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle (ss) 2 Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3 Arizona 13, Kansas City (ss) 2 Colorado (ss) 7, Kansas City (ss) 0
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Miami 0 Pittsburgh 7, Boston 5 Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 14, Baltimore 6 Toronto 5, Detroit 0 Cincinnati 10, L.A. Angels 0 Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 3 Cleveland 5, Texas 5 Seattle 7, Milwaukee 2 Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tuesday’s Games
Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Miami vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Washington vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Oakland vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Colorado vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m. Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m. St. Louis vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Texas (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 6:05 p.m. San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
x-Boston 49 23 .681 — Philadelphia 48 23 .676 ½ New York 42 31 .575 7½ Brooklyn 39 32 .549 9½ Toronto 35 37 .486 14
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 39 34 .534 — Atlanta 35 36 .493 3 Washington 32 39 .451 6 Orlando 29 43 .403 9½ Charlotte 23 50 .315 16
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 51 20 .718 — Cleveland 45 28 .616 7 Chicago 34 37 .479 17 Indiana 32 40 .444 19½ Detroit 16 56 .222 35½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 44 27 .620 — Dallas 36 36 .500 8½ New Orleans 34 37 .479 10 San Antonio 19 52 .268 25 Houston 18 54 .250 26½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Denver 48 24 .667 — Minnesota 36 37 .493 12½ Oklahoma City 35 36 .493 12½ Utah 35 36 .493 12½ Portland 31 40 .437 16½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 43 28 .606 — Phoenix 38 33 .535 5 L.A. Clippers 38 34 .528 5½ Golden State 37 36 .507 7 L.A. Lakers 35 37 .486 8½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Sunday’s Games
Denver 108, Brooklyn 102 Oklahoma City 124, Phoenix 120 San Antonio 126, Atlanta 118 Miami 112, Detroit 100 New Orleans 117, Houston 107 Milwaukee 118, Toronto 111 L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 102 L.A. Lakers 111, Orlando 105
Monday’s Games
Charlotte 115, Indiana 109 Chicago 109, Philadelphia 105, 2OT Minnesota 140, New York 134 Golden State 121, Houston 108 Memphis 112, Dallas 108 Utah 128, Sacramento 120
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m. Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Portland at Utah, 9 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 69 53 11 5 111 263 150 Toronto 69 42 18 9 93 237 187 Tampa Bay 71 42 23 6 90 248 218 Florida 70 36 27 7 79 247 235 Ottawa 70 34 31 5 73 220 229 Buffalo 69 33 30 6 72 248 256 Detroit 69 30 30 9 69 203 229 Montreal 70 27 37 6 60 198 262
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 177 New Jersey 70 45 18 7 97 246 191 N.Y. Rangers 70 41 19 10 92 239 191 N.Y. Islanders 71 36 27 8 80 208 196 Pittsburgh 70 34 26 10 78 224 228 Washington 71 33 31 7 73 221 219 Philadelphia 69 25 32 12 62 181 229 Columbus 69 21 41 7 49 182 267
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 70 38 19 13 89 243 194 Colorado 69 41 22 6 88 231 191 Minnesota 70 40 22 8 88 210 191 Winnipeg 71 39 29 3 81 216 202 Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 191 202 St. Louis 69 31 33 5 67 218 252 Arizona 70 27 32 11 65 199 244 Chicago 70 24 40 6 54 175 249
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 70 43 21 6 92 231 197 Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229 Edmonton 71 40 23 8 88 279 240 Seattle 69 38 24 7 83 240 223 Calgary 71 31 25 15 77 226 225 Vancouver 69 31 33 5 67 234 261 Anaheim 70 23 37 10 56 183 283 San Jose 71 19 37 15 53 204 274 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Sunday’s Games
Boston 7, Buffalo 0 Minnesota 5, Washington 3 Vegas 7, Columbus 2 N.Y. Rangers 7, Nashville 0 St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 0 New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 2 Vancouver 2, Anaheim 1
Monday’s Games
Florida 5, Detroit 2 Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1 Colorado 5, Chicago 0 Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT Los Angeles 8, Calgary 2
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m. Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
