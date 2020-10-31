Updated playoff brackets have been released.
In boys soccer this week, Class 2A action continues Wednesday with No. 1 Lewisburg hosting the winner of today's Warrior Run-South Williamsport matchup. That semifinal game will be played at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lewisburg.
In 2A girls semifinal action, No. 6 Lewisburg will travel to take on No. 2 Bloomsburg at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner takes on the winner of No. 1 Central Columbia and No. 5 Montoursville at a time, date and place to be determined.
In Class A semifinal field hockey action, No. 1 Lewisburg will take on No. 4 Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Selinsgrove. The winner will advance to the final slated for Thursday at Selinsgrove against the winner of No. 2 Bloomsburg and No. 6 Muncy.
