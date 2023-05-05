LEWISBURG — Beginning with a commanding shutout win from its first doubles team, Lewisburg went on to shut out Galeton, 4-0, in a District 4 team quarterfinal match Thursday at the Lewisburg Community Tennis Courts.
The effort the Green Dragons put forth against the Tigers was something coach Evan Lepovetsky had a feeling could happen — especially after Lewisburg ran the table this year with a 15-0 mark (team is now 16-0).
“I knew the guys could do it all along if they just put their mind to it, and they just utilized all the time practicing, hitting against each other and obviously playing against great competition within the district, and, I mean, it really came to fruition today,” said Lepovetsky.
“I’m extremely pleased with the competition Galeton (10-6) brought. We’ve never played them yet, so this match was really exciting just to have them down here. I know it’s a long drive for them, and they really put up a great fight and I know they are going to be a team to look forward to playing against next season.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Sarthak Vishwakarma and Alexey Rosenberg definitely got Lewisburg off on the right foot in the match by taking a quick, 6-0, 6-0 win over John Martin and Matthew Smith.
“I’m very impressed with (Vishwakarma and Rosenberg),” said Lepovetsky. “They came out ready to play today, and I’m going to need that same mentality in the second round of districts.
Will Cecchini also made quick work of Reilly Streich in their No. 2 singles match. Cecchini took a 6-2, 6-2 win to put Lewisburg up 2-0 on the day.”
The clincher came from Lewisburg’s team leader — Eddie Monaco IV — at No. 1 singles. Monaco opened with a solid 6-1 win in the first set against Micah Baston, and after some early struggles in the second set, Monaco got back on track and won five games in a row to get a 6-2 triumph.
“Baston is a good player, and it’s nice to have that level of competition. Towards the beginning of the second set I had maybe a couple of errors here and there and I got down on myself, but I just stayed positive and got the ball in and we made it work,” said Monaco, who hit an ace and a service winner in the deciding eighth game. “The serve always helps, especially with momentum and staying positive. So, having a big serve at the end really helped.
“It feels good (to get the first win out of the way). We’ve been working all season towards districts, and now we’re seeing the fruits of our labor here with all of the work we’ve been putting in, and it feels nice,” said Monaco.
The icing on the cake for the match was provided by Greyson Azeredo at No. 3 singles.
Even though the match had already been decided while he was still on the court, Azeredo and his opponent, Galeton’s Braiden Cimino were allowed to finish their match.
Azeredo won the first set 6-1, though he soon found himself trailing Cimino 4-1 in set two. Azeredo was then within a game of losing the second set (5-4), but he reeled off three straight wins to prevail 7-5.
“Will at second singles had a great match, and Greyson had just a phenomenal match — it really just came down to the wire. He played excellent,” said Lepovetsky. “It really goes to show the tenacity these guys have. I’ve been saying it all season — it’s a one team, one unit mentality. They really came in as one today, and they finished as one.
“This was a really well-earned win for the Dragons. I’m really happy with how they played and how they treated our opponents. I just thought it was an overwhelmingly a great match for both teams,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Lewisburg next plays the winner of today’s match between No. 4 Hughesville and No. 5 Montoursville in Tuesday’s semifinals at a site to be determined at 4 p.m.
District 4 Team Tournament
No. 1 Lewisburg 4, No. 8 Galeton 0
1. Eddie Monaco IV (Lew) def. Micah Batson, 6-1, 6-2.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Reilly Streich, 6-2, 6-2.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Braiden Cimino, 6-1, 7-5.
1. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. John Martin-Matthew Smith, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Not played (match decided).
