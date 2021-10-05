Boys soccer
Lewisburg 1
Midd-West 0
MIDDLEBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons bounced back from their first loss in more than a year to edge Midd-West, 1-0, in the Heartland Athletic Conference-I matchup and hand the Mustangs their first loss of the season.
The matchup featured the top two teams in District 4 Class 2A, and Lewisburg (8-1-1) got the winning goal from Reese Dieffenderfer, who scored off an Alfred Romano assist with 19:37 left in the first half.
Tony Burns only needed to make two saves to get the clean sheet for the Green Dragons against the Mustangs (10-1)
Lewisburg next plays at Williamsport at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 1, Midd-West 0at Sports Boosters Athletic ParkScoringFirst half
Lew-Reese Dieffenderfer, assist Alfred Romano, 19:37.
Shots: Lewisburg, 10-7; Corners: 3-3; Saves:
Lewisburg (Tony Buns), 2; Midd-West (Cole Keister), 7.
Milton 7
Shamokin 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — Carter Lilley scored twice in the first half and he added three assists in the second half as the Black Panthers rolled to the HAC-II victory over the Indians.
Evan Yoder, who assisted on Lilley’s first goal, scored three times in the second half for Milton (10-1), in addition to single goals from Austin Gainer and Joel Langdon.
Jonah Strobel made five saves to get the shutout for Milton, which next hosts Southern Columbia at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Milton 7, Shamokin 0at ShamokinScoringFirst half
Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Evan Yoder, 32:54; Milt-Lilley, unassisted, 51:51.
Second half
Milt-Yoder, assist Lilley, 59:19; Milt-Austin Gainer, assist Lilley, 64:33; Milt-Yoder, assist Ethan Hamilton, 69:15; Milt-Yoder, assist Lilley, 70:45; Milt-Joel Langdon, unassisted, 74:12.
Shots: Milton, 15-7; Saves:
Milton (Jonah Strobel), 5; Shamokin (Dallas Shiccatano), 8.
Other area scores:
Central Columbia 1, Bloomsburg 0 Danville 5, Central Mountain 0 Juniata Chr. 4, Meadowbrook Chr. 0 Loyalsock 5, Montoursville 0
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook Chr. 4
Juniata Christian 3 (OT)
MILTON — Audrey Millett scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, to help the Lions triumph.
However, the game will go down as a tie for Meadowbrook in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association, but in the PIAA the Lions earned the win.
Kailey Devlin and Maddy Osman both scored in the first half for Meadowbrook (7-6, 3-3-1 ACAA) as the Lions led 2-1.
Juniata Christian went ahead 3-2 lead in the second half, but Millett scored off an Osman assist 2:22 remaining to tie the game and send it into overtime.
Millett then scored unassisted with 9:21 left in the extra session to give Meadowbrook the win.
Meadowbrook next plays at Northumberland Christian at 3 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 4, Juniata Christian 3at Meadowbrook Christian SchoolScoringFirst half
JM-Deanna Hoover, assist Annika Martin, 31:11; MC-Kailey Devlin, assist Audrey Millett, 23:37; MC-Maddy Osman, unassisted, 9:36.
Second half
JM-Martin, unassisted, 20:05; JM-Erin Sheaffer, penalty kick), 13:43.
Overtime
MC-Millett, unassisted, 9:21.
Shots: MC, 11-10; Corners: JM, 7-4; Saves:
MC (Emma George), 5; JM (Megan Morgan), 5.
Other area scores:
Shikellamy 1, Selinsgrove 0 Dallas 3, Southern Columbia 1
Girls tennis
Lewisburg 4
Milton 1
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons picked up tiebreak wins at No. 2 singles and at No. 1 doubles to beat the Black Panthers in the nonleague matchup.
At No. 2 singles, Katelyn Fessler beat Madelyn Nicholas, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5); and at No. 1 doubles Grace Bruckhart and Kassie McTammany beat Jordyn Aunkst-Lydia Crawford, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) to lead Lewisburg (5-9).
Getting the win for Milton (3-12) was Brooklyn Wade, who beat Grace Hilkert at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 7-5.
Lewisburg 4, Milton 1at LewisburgSingles
1. Brooklyn Wade (M) def. Grace Hilkert, 6-1, 7-5. 2. Katelyn Fessler (L) def. Madelyn Nicholas, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5). 3. Bridget Kinnaman (L) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Grace Bruckhart-Kassie McTammany (L) def. Jordyn Aunkst-Lydia Crawford, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5). 2. Sonja Johnson-Katelyn Beers (L) def. Jordan Hackenberg-Leslie Krebs, 6-2, 6-0.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Monday were postponed by unplayable field conditions. Make-up dates are listed after the event.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, postponed to 4 p.m. Oct. 13
Southern Columbia at Milton, postponed TBA
Boys soccer
Warrior Run at Hughesville, postponed to 4 p.m. Oct. 19
