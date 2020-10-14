Major League Baseball

Playoff glance

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 0

At San Diego

Sunday. Oct. 11: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1 Monday, Oct. 12: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 14: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1) vs. Houston (Greinke 3-3), 8:40 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 5:05 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 16: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 6:07 p.m. x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 8:37 p.m.

National League

(Fox or FS1)

Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 0

At Arlington, Texas

Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7 Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 6:05 p.m. (FS1) Thursday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Atlanta, 8:08 p.m. (Fox and FS1) x-Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta, 9:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 4:38 p.m. (FS1) x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:15 p.m. (Fox and FS1)

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 11 2 4 37 28 16 Philadelphia 10 3 4 34 30 14 Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12 Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16 New York City FC 8 7 2 26 22 15 New England 6 4 7 25 17 14 New York 7 8 2 23 20 21 Montreal 6 9 2 20 25 32 Chicago 5 8 4 19 22 26 Atlanta 5 9 3 18 17 20 Nashville SC 4 6 6 18 12 16 Inter Miami CF 5 10 2 17 17 26 Cincinnati 3 10 4 13 8 27 D.C. United 2 10 5 11 13 30

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17 Portland 9 4 3 30 36 27 Sporting Kansas City 9 5 2 29 29 22 Los Angeles FC 7 6 3 24 38 31 Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21 FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17 San Jose 5 7 5 20 24 43 Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20 Houston 4 6 7 19 24 27 Vancouver 6 11 0 18 20 38 Real Salt Lake 4 7 6 18 22 28 LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 30 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, October 11

New England 2, New York City FC 1 Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 1 Chicago 2, D.C. United 1 Toronto FC 1, Cincinnati 0 Columbus at Orlando City ppd. Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1 Minnesota at FC Dallas ppd. Portland 3, San Jose 0

Wednesday, October 14

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Nashville at Houston, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Seattle ppd. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m. San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 17

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 18

New York City FC at Columbus, 6 p.m. Orlando City at New York, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10 p.m. Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, October 19

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Thursday, October 22

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 23

New England at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

Orlando City at Miami, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m. New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Houston, 8 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Adam Duvall on the 10-day IL. Activated INF Johan Camargo. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP James Bourque and C Raudy Read to Fresno (PCL). FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Prince Amukamara to the practice squad. Released WR Jaron Brown from the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DL Marion Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB James Burgess to the practice squad. Promoted CB Tyler Hall to the active roster. BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted LB Andre Smith and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Jordan Franks and OT Timon Parris to the practice squad. Released TE Kyle Markway from the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed QB Garrett Gilbert. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DB Chris Cooper to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad. Released RB Tavien Feaster. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Josiah Deguara on injured reserve. Placed C Jake Hanson to the practice squad injured reserve. Signed WR Kalija Lipscomb to the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Benardrick McKinney on injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Released LB Jonas Griffith from the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Carl Davis to the practice squad. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed FB Anthony Sherman on reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB D.J. White to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed S Jordan Fuller on injured reserve. Promoted DB Juju Hughes to the active roster. Signed DT Eric Banks to the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to the practice squad. Waived DT Hercules Mata’afa. Signed DE Jordan Brailford. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Damion Ratley from the practice squad. Promoted WR Austin Mack to the active roster. NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Chris Hogan on injured reserve. Promoted CB Lamar Jackson to the active roster. Re-signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated S Will Parks from injured reserve. Waived DB Grayland Arnold and DE Casey Toohill. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed CB Parnell Motley off waivers from Tampa Bay. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Tim Williams from the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Ross Cockrell. Signed WR Travis Jonson, TE Codey McElroy and LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad. Designated WR John Hurst and G John Molchon from injured reserve. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Kristian Fulton and OLB Kamalei Correa from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OL David Quessenberry, DB Kareem Orr, WR Cody Hollister and LB Daren Bates to the active roster. HOCKEY National Hockey League NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Kasimir Kaskisuo and D Tyler Lewington to one-year, two-way contracts. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Czarnik and D Grant Hutton on two-year contracts. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Patrick Marleau to a one-year contract. USA Hockey UNITED STATES WOMEN’S NATIONAL ICE HOCKEY TEAM — Announced the retirement of captain Meghan Duggan. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Warned Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls for violating the mass confrontation policy in a match on Oct. 10. Fined M Jeff Larentowicz from Atlanta United and M Marc Rzatkowski from New York Red Bulls an undisclosed amount for instigating and escalating a mass confrontation in a match on Oct. 10. Fined D Franco Escobar from Atlanta United an undisclosed amount for violation of league’s policy for hands to face, head, or neck of an opponent in a match against New York on Oct. 10. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Bernd Eibler assistant coach. United Soccer League MEMPHIS 901 FC — Loaned D Mark Segbers to Los Angeles FC for remainder of 2020 season. COLLEGE- THE CITADEL — Named Luke Welch assistant wrestling coach. SIENNA COLLEGE — Named Ryan Brooks-Newton men’s soccer team goalkeeper coach.

