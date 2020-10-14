Major League Baseball
Playoff glance
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 0
At San Diego
Sunday. Oct. 11: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1 Monday, Oct. 12: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 14: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1) vs. Houston (Greinke 3-3), 8:40 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 5:05 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 16: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 6:07 p.m. x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 8:37 p.m.
National League
(Fox or FS1)
Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 0
At Arlington, Texas
Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7 Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 6:05 p.m. (FS1) Thursday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Atlanta, 8:08 p.m. (Fox and FS1) x-Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta, 9:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 4:38 p.m. (FS1) x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:15 p.m. (Fox and FS1)
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 11 2 4 37 28 16 Philadelphia 10 3 4 34 30 14 Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12 Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16 New York City FC 8 7 2 26 22 15 New England 6 4 7 25 17 14 New York 7 8 2 23 20 21 Montreal 6 9 2 20 25 32 Chicago 5 8 4 19 22 26 Atlanta 5 9 3 18 17 20 Nashville SC 4 6 6 18 12 16 Inter Miami CF 5 10 2 17 17 26 Cincinnati 3 10 4 13 8 27 D.C. United 2 10 5 11 13 30
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17 Portland 9 4 3 30 36 27 Sporting Kansas City 9 5 2 29 29 22 Los Angeles FC 7 6 3 24 38 31 Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21 FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17 San Jose 5 7 5 20 24 43 Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20 Houston 4 6 7 19 24 27 Vancouver 6 11 0 18 20 38 Real Salt Lake 4 7 6 18 22 28 LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 30 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, October 11
New England 2, New York City FC 1 Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 1 Chicago 2, D.C. United 1 Toronto FC 1, Cincinnati 0 Columbus at Orlando City ppd. Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1 Minnesota at FC Dallas ppd. Portland 3, San Jose 0
Wednesday, October 14
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Nashville at Houston, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Seattle ppd. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m. San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 17
Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 18
New York City FC at Columbus, 6 p.m. Orlando City at New York, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10 p.m. Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Monday, October 19
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 21
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.
Thursday, October 22
Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, October 23
New England at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 24
Orlando City at Miami, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m. New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Houston, 8 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 25
