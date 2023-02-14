TORBOTVILLE — Following a tough, one-point loss to Milton last week, Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman was confident his team would come back stronger and more determined in its next game.
That game was Monday night, and Warrior Run found itself in another tight battle against the Lewisburg Green Dragons, who gave the Defenders all that they could handle.
But Warrior Run would make some clutch baskets down the stretch to hold off Lewisburg and pick up a 45-41 nonleague victory in the regular season finale for both teams.
A 16-point day from freshman Aiden McKee and 10 points from Carter Marr paced Warrior Run (11-11) and helped the Defenders snap a two-game losing streak.
“We’ve been looking for one of these wins, and we haven’t been on the right side of (the win-loss column) the last couple of weeks,” said Wertman. “(After the Milton game) I said the guys will come back stronger and they’ll keep fighting, and this team does.
“The guys are full of heart, and they are full of toughness, and I love this squad,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Warrior Run (11-11) trailed 11-9 after the first quarter, but a 6-0 run to start the second changed all of that.
McKee and Marr both had buckets to fuel the run to give the Defenders a 15-11 lead, and that advantage grew to six (22-16) at the half when Warrior Run put together a seven-point run behind a 3-pointer from Mason Sheesley.
The Defenders didn’t relinquish their lead until the Dragons’ Henry Harrison nailed a trey off a Wade Young assist to tie the game at 33-all with 5:17 remaining.
After Wertman called a timeout to settle his players, Warrior Run caused a turnover before McKee got a bucket to start one last surge by the Defenders.
A put-back layup by Cooper Wilkins and a big corner 3-pointer by Sheesley gave Warrior Run a 40-35 lead, which got bolstered moments later when Lewisburg was called for a pair of fouls including a technical with 1:19 left.
McKee made one of his two shots on the original foul, and then Sheesley nailed both shots on the technical foul to give the Defenders a 43-37 lead and the hosts closed out the game from there.
“What we talked about (during the timeout) was to get stops, rebounds, convert (on our shots), take care of the basketball and get to the free throw line,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “We wanted to get some of our free throw shooters to the line, and we were able to do that.”
McKee added 14 rebounds, four blocks and a pair of assists on the night. In the waning moments of the game McKee had a block, a rebound and then an assist on the game-clinching basket by Carr.
“Lewisburg is a very good basketball team and they are well-coached,” said Wertman. “We went out and we scrapped. It took us four quarters, but we got the job done.”
Said McKee, “This was a huge win. Lewisburg is a highly ranked team and we were pretty confident we could beat them tonight. We knew it was going to be tough, but we had to play defense real tough and keep their scoring down because they are a really high-scoring team. We knew we could beat them if we kept them to 40 points (or fewer).”
But for defending Class 4A district champ Lewisburg, which enters the playoffs with two straight losses, coach John Vaji has to regroup his guys in order to make another deep postseason run following last year’s trip to the second round of states.
“Take nothing away from Warrior Run. They are a good team, and we hadn’t seen their type of length this year, and it affected us,” said Vaji, who got 12 points from Harrison and eight from Cam Michaels on the night.
“You’re looking at 11 days (until our next game), and we got to try to find that happy medium where we can give the guys breaks, but we got to get in the gym, work, fix some things and get some confidence back and get ready to go (for districts).”
Warrior Run 45, Lewisburg 41
At Warrior Run
Lewisburg 11 5 9 16 – 41
Warrior Run 9 13 9 14 – 45
Lewisburg (14-8) 41
Cam Michaels 3 1-2 8; Noah Pawling 2 0-0 4; Henry Harrison 5 0-0 12; Wade Young 1 0-0 3; Neyshawn Mabry 3 0-0 6; Jack Blough 2 0-0 4; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 2 0-1 4. Totals: 18 1-3 41.
3-point goals: Harrison 2, Michaels, Young.
Warrior Run (11-11) 45
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Griffen Harrington 1 0-0 2; Carter Marr 5 0-0 10; Cooper Wilkins 3 0-1 6; Braego Cieslukowski 0 0-0 0; Aiden McKee 7 2-4 16; Mason Sheesley 2 2-2 8; Ryan Newton 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 4-7 45.
JV score: Lewisburg, 46-28. High scorers: Lewisburg, Cohen Hoover, 10; WR,
