MIFFLINBURG – Back bigger and stronger, the Mifflinburg’s baseball team is ready to right the wrongs of last season as it readies to take on the best the Heartland-I has to offer in 2022.
The Wildcats entered the 2021 campaign with high hopes, but the season turned out to be a disappointing one as the team finished with just six wins – only four coming in conference play.
Mifflinburg coach Tom Church is hoping this year’s squad bounces back.
“I don’t know. Hopefully we do. We have a lot of kids returning. They were young last year, and with only three seniors on the team this year, hopefully the (upperclassmen) will lead and all the juniors and underclassmen follow,” said Church.
“We’re going to take it one game at a time and see if we make district playoffs, but we’ll see. It depends on how we play. It’s a tough league and we’ll see where that leads us to.”
Losing is a big motivator, and Church’s charge have been hitting the weights for months in order to prepare for this year.
“I guess it motived them. All these kids have been in the weight room since last year and have become bigger and stronger, and they have become more mature and more willing to lead by example,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “I think what they learned from last year – that they got knocked down and got through it and almost made the playoffs – will help them.”
The end result should be a different brand of baseball the team has played in recent years.
“I just think we’ll play stronger baseball, and we’ll have stronger (throwing) arms. They’re hitting looks good — being able to hit the ball harder and not have the same type of bat recoil. Last year was a learning experience, mostly only having sophomores and a few seniors on the team,” said Church.
“Hopefully this group learned from last year, and I’m already seeing that. We’re just hoping for a great season,” Church added.
Senior Liam Church, along with juniors Lukas Whittaker, Zeb Hufnagle and Tanner Zimmerman, and sophomore Troy Dressler, will be counted upon to help the team bounce back.
Whittaker is the team’s top returning hitter (.326 avg., 14 hits, 8 RBI, 4 doubles, 1 HR), and he’s followed by Dressler (.273, 15 hits, 9 runs, 10 RBI, 4 doubles).
Also having decent seasons at the plate last year for the Wildcats were Wertman (.271, 16 hits, 10 runs, 9 RBI, 1 double, 2 triples, 1 HR) and Church (.269, 14 hits, 10 runs, 6 RBI and 2 doubles).
“I think Liam, Troy, Lukas, Zach and Zeb, all those kids who played last year along with Tanner and Andrew Diehl, we’re going to be counting on those kids,” said Church. “All those who played as juniors and sophomores last year know what they want and are a little bit more hungry (this year) and want to go out there and get it.
“As coaches, we like what we see,” Church added.
Dressler and Hufnagle are Mifflinburg’s top two pitchers as well, but the Wildcats have a number of players who are willing to get on the mound this season.
“We have a whole bunch of kids who can throw, including Liam and Tanner, Lukas, (Luke) Rokavec, Jarrett Miller, Derek Hackenberg, and Diehl. They are all throwing. All these kids are trying (their best) and they are pushing (to be in the lineup),” said coach Church.
Keys to the season are pitching and defense, while the weakness at the moment is hitting.
“I think we will hit. The guys are more plate disciplined than they were as sophomores and freshman,” said Church. “I think the kids learned from their experiences from last year and they took their lumps. I think they will be okay, and I think this (challenge) will be good. Kids are stepping up and hitting the ball, and hopefully it continues, and we keep on getting better and better throughout the season.”
But a tough HAC-I schedule awaits with the likes of powerhouses Selinsgrove, Danville, Montoursville and Jersey Shore.
“It’s a tough schedule. You don’t have any easy games in this league. We got to come ready to play because these other teams will come get you,” said Church. “We have a good group of kids who want to win, and they will win as long as we do the things we need to do down the line.
The 2022 season will be dedicated in memory of former assistant coach Tod “Cleever” Steese, who died suddenly back in December.
At Mifflinburg’s home opener against Selinsgrove on April 1, Steese’s grandchildren will all be throwing out the first ball in memory of their grandfather, who will be sorely missed by all members of the team.
“The kids miss him a lot. He was a great guy and the kids loved him and miss him. They are at his gravesite talking to him all of the time,” said Church. “Hopefully our kids respond after that. It might be an emotional time for them, but we want to show something for Todd “Cleever” Steese.”
Mifflinburg WildcatsCoach:
Tom Church, 29th season.
Assistant coaches:
Jerry Lloyd, Cory Dorman, Jake Golomboski, Steve Hackenberg and Brady Lloyd.
Last year’s records:
6-14, 4-12 HAC-I.
Key graduation losses:
Cade Dressler, Allen Stamm, Gavin Martin and Colin Miller.
Returning starters:
Liam Church, sr., INF/P; Tanner Zimmerman, jr. OF/P; Lukas Whittaker, jr., C/P; Zach Wertman, jr., INF/P; Andrew Diehl, jr., OF/P; Luke Rokavec, jr., 1B/P; Troy Dressler, so., INF/P; Zeb Hufnagle, so., INF/P.
Remaining roster: Eli Troutman, sr., OF; Gabe Stetler, sr., INF; Ethan Shoemaker, jr., OF; Gage Ritter, jr., OF; Jarrett Miller, jr., OF/P; Lucas Kurtz, jr., 1B/P; Derek Hackenberg, jr., INF/P; Maison Irvin, jr., 1B; Zac Kerstetter, jr., INF/P; Nathaniel Chambers, so., OF; Lane Hook, so., INF/P; Cyruss Scholvin, so., OF/P; Ian Stoltzfus, fr., INF/OF; Hunter Resseguie, fr., OF; Brian Reeder, fr., OF; Nick Lloyd, C/1B; Aaron Bolick, fr., INF/P.
