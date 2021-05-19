WILLIAMSPORT — This week’s District 4 Class 2A and 3A track and field championships at Williamsport Area High School will determine who makes the trek to Shippensburg next weekend for the PIAA Championships. This, just a year after the entire track and field season was canceled due to COVID.
In Class 2A, the champions and runners-up automatically advance, along with those with state-qualifying (SQ) marks. Only the Class 3A champions advance, along with those with SQ marks.
Warrior Run’s 4x800 relay (Sienna Dunleberger, Alyssa Hoffman, Sage Dunkleberger, Lauren Trapani) has a SQ time (9:49.28). Lewisburg (Kyra Binney, Maggie Daly, Sarah Mahoney, Elena Malone) also has a SQ time (9:47.87).
Milton’s 4x100 relay (Mackenzie Lopez, Janae Bergey, Regi Wendt, Riley Murray) has a SQ mark of 50.35 following by Bloomsburg (50.33).
Lewisburg’s 4x400 relay (Siena Brazier, Madeline Ikeler, Asha Hohmuth, Malone) has a SQ mark of 4:07.15, as does Hughesville (4:08.72).
Lewisburg’s Malone headlines the 200 with a SQ time of 26.03, and she’s the lone member of the 2A field with a state mark. Milton’s Wendt and Bergey both have meet-qualifying marks, as does Lewisburg’s Hohmuth.
Malone also boasts a SQ time in the 400 (58.97), joined only by Montoursville’s Lily Saul (57.46).
In the mile, Warrior Run’s Trapani has the top time, a SQ mark (5:15.54), followed by Bloomsburg sophomore Maizy Aikey (5:16.88). Depending on who runs the race, other challengers include Lewisburg’s Mahoney (5:24.48) and Warrior Run’s Hoffman (5:26.95).
Hoffman carries the top time in the 3,200, a SQ 11:29.72. Only Danville’s Coyla Bartholomew and Grace Petrick and Bloom’s Aikey boast sub-12 times.
Central Columbia’s Liberty Gearinger is the lone 100-meter sprinter entering the district championships with a state-qualifying time (12.68). Milton’s Bergey (12.71) and Wendt (13:04) boast meet-qualifying marks. Lewisburg’s Asha Hohmuth (12.72) also has a sub-13 time.
In the 110 hurdles, Lewisburg’s Siena Brazier enters districts with a SQ time (15.76). Only Bloomsburg’s Charly Schlauch (15.99) has a SQ time. Lewisburg’s Madeline Ikeler (16.44) has a meet-qualifying mark.
A trio of 300 hurdlers have SQ marks: Lewisburg’s Brazier (46.74), Milton’s Murray (47.21) and Bloomsburg’s Schlauch (47.42).
There have been no SQ marks in the 800, however it should be a good race with Saul (2:21.22) and Trapani (2:23.75) carrying the top-two times.
In the field, Lewisburg’s Madison Downs headlines the throwing events with SQ marks in the discus (132-4) and shot put (37-5.5). Mount Carmel’s DaniRae Renno (117-11) also has a SQ in the discus and teammate Avery Dowkus (38-11) has the top shot distance.
Milton’s Mackenzie Lopez (124-5) is among three throwers with SQ marks in the javelin. Mount Carmel’s Lauren Shedleski (135-7) headlines the field, followed by Hughesville’s Alex Snyder (126-8).
Four pole vaulters have SQ marks: Southern’s Karly Renn (11-3), Bloomsburg’s Sarah Bower (10-9), Milton’s Riley Murray (10-6) and Warrior Run’s Mya Shoemaker (10-6).
A trio of high jumpers have SQ marks: Towanda’s Porsche Bennett (5-7), Williamson’s Charlize Slusser (5-4) and South Williamsport’s Brooklyn Lentz (5-2).
In the long jump, Loyalsock’s Sophia Gardner has a SQ mark of 17-9, as does Williamson’s Slusser (16-11). Lewisburg’s Amelia Kiepke (16-5) will be among the challengers.
Only Bloom’s Schlauch (36-0) has a SQ mark. Mount Carmel’s Peyton Kehler (33-10) and Kiepke (33-5) are challengers.
In Class 3A, there are few SQ marks. Selinsgrove’s Madison Stabila has a SQ mark (5-4) in the high jump and teammate Annalise Bond in the pole vault (12-6). Selinsgrove’s Kyleigh Elsayed has a SQ mark in the discus (119-8) and Williamsport’s Enya Green-Pratt in the javelin (123-7).
There are no SQ marks in the 100 or 200. The best 100 time on record is Shikellamy’s Sophia Feathers’ 12.78 and 200, Feathers’ 26.48.
In the 400, the top time is Selinsgrove’s Maryrose Molina-Shuman (1:00.93). Mifflinburg’s Avery Metzler has a 1:03.11.
Mifflinburg’s Peyton Yocum can challenge for the 300 hurdles, and has the top time (48.64) followed by teammate Makayla Weber (48.64).
Shikellamy’s Alyssa Keeley has the top 800 time (2:26), while Selinsgrove’s Shaela Kruskie has the top 1,600 time (5:22.61) and 3,200 (11:35.56). Williamsport’s Jessica Robinson has the top long jump (17-2) and Selinsgrove’s Stabile the triple jump (34-3). Selinsgrove’s Essayed has the top shot mark (36-7).
Classifications
Girls 2A: Bloomsburg, Canton, Central Columbia, CMVT, Danville, East Juniata, Hughesville, Lewisburg, Loyalsock, Meadowbrook, Midd-West, Millville, Milton, Montgomery, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, NP-Mansfield, NE Bradford, Northumberland Christian, Sayre, South Williamsport, Southern Columbia, Towanda, Troy, Warrior Run, Wellsboro, Williamson, Wyalusing Girls 3A: Athens, Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Shikellamy, Williamsport
Area best from sections Top-four, PHAC and NTL league meets
Girls
