OLEY — When the bus carrying Lewisburg’s boys soccer team traveled through Hamburg to get to Tuesday’s PIAA Class 2A semifinal against Oley Valley, senior co-captain Ben Liscum and his teammates began “reminiscing” about last year’s final four appearance.
Liscum, for one, distinctly remembers the heartbreak he and the rest of the Green Dragons felt after that game at Hamburg Area High School — a two-goal loss to New Hope-Solebury that brought Lewisburg’s season and its quest for a fourth state title to a screeching halt.
With help from Liscum, that game is now a distant afterthought.
Goals by Jack Dieffenderfer and Liscum provided all the offense Lewisburg needed to take a 2-0 victory over District 3 champ Oley Valley on a very cold and blustery night at the Lynx’s home pitch.
“This win feels amazing,” said Liscum, who also assisted on Dieffenderfer’s goal. “I can remember on the way down, we drove through Hamburg where we lost last year and we reminisced on that. I can picture myself on the ground with my head between my knees because of how upsetting that loss was last year.
“To get through this game, and with all the work we put in (this year) and obviously with the circumstances of the pandemic, it means so much to have this opportunity,” Liscum added. “We’re just really looking forward to Saturday.”
Lewisburg (21-0) will now play District 7 champ Deer Lakes in the state final at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at HersheyPark Stadium.
The semifinal appearance was the third in the last four years for the Green Dragons, but after losses in the two previous trips into the final four head coach Ben Kettlewell is proud of his players for finally getting past this point.
“It feels great (to reach the finals). This is kind of something that these guys have been searching for, for a while,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “They didn’t get rattled and we finished some of our opportunities in the first half, and we were able to hold on.
“Oley Valley is a good, physical team. And with the (weather) conditions we did what we needed to do (to win),” added Kettlewell.
Through the first two rounds of the state playoffs Lewisburg scored early (a goal in the opening 2 minutes of each game), and often (10 goals total), to overwhelm its opponents.
Although the Green Dragons took a little longer to get their first goal against the Lynx (18-2-1), the end result was ultimately the same for the District 4 champs.
Dieffenderfer, after getting a through ball from Liscum, made an aggressive move toward the goal and he was able to get the ball in just inside the left post and past Oley Valley goalkeeper Evan Solley to put his team on the board first.
“Ben just looked up and he played the ball through (to me). The goalkeeper was very aggressive and he was off his line a lot,” said Dieffenderfer. “I looked up and I saw him off his line and I just tried to get a touch on the ball before he got (back). I was lucky to, and the ball just rolled in and I was happy about it.
“I mean, we always want to come out and play fast and get the first goal. It means a lot (to score early) because it gives us extra confidence and adrenaline,” added Dieffenderfer. “But of course I couldn’t have (scored) without my teammates, and I’m just honored to have the opportunity to be able to play in the semifinals (and win to reach the finals).”
Goal No. 2 for Lewisburg was almost scored a few minutes later when Liscum took a pass from James Koconis and fired the ball off the crossbar and nearly into the goal.
Although Liscum was a little off the mark on that shot, he wouldn’t be moments later on his next one when he scored unassisted with 11:44 remaining in the first half to give his team a 2-0 lead.
“I think early on we noticed the spaces between the lines and the midfield were really there, and penetrating with the dribble I was really happy to get by that first line,” said Liscum. “When I got in I saw it was a (1 vs. 2) and I thought I could get a touch out of my feet, and I just let it go with my right foot and luckily it found the back of the net.
“It was huge (to go up 2-0). That’s definitely a dagger into them, but we knew at that stage (with 10 minutes left) we couldn’t let up and we stressed that all year,” added Liscum. “A 2-0 score is a very dangerous score, so we knew at halftime we had to come out and withstand that first 10 minutes of pressure from Oley Valley. But it was a big goal though, and it really pushed us forward.”
Despite getting off only three shots and not finding the back of the net in the second half, Lewisburg was able to withstand Oley Valley’s scoring chances to come away with the victory and reach the finals for the first time since 2016 when the Green Dragons won the second of their back-to-back titles.
“This was a hurdle I felt that these guys, and these seniors with this being their third semifinals, to kind of get over that hump,” said Kettlewell. “I’ve now coached plenty of semifinal games, and the mindset of this team walking into this game was unlike any of the others I was a part of.
“They were determined for this game and what they needed to do, and their preparation — they took it to the next level,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
PIAA Class 2A Semifinalat Oley Valley High SchoolLewisburg 2, Oley Valley 0First half
Lew-Jack Dieffenderfer, assist Ben Liscum, 22:59. Lew-Liscum, unassisted, 11:44.
Shots: Lewisburg, 12-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 12-1; Saves: Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 2; Oley Valley, Evan Solley, 7.
