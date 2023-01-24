Tennis
Australian Open ResultsTuesdayAt Melbourne ParkMen’s SinglesQuarterfinals
Karen Khachanov (18), Russia, def. Sebastian Korda (29), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 3-0, ret.
Women’s SinglesQuarterfinals
Elena Rybakina (22), Kazakhstan, def. Jelena Ostapenko (17), Latvia, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s DoublesQuarterfinals
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Arthur Rinderknech and Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-1, 6-4.
Women’s DoublesThird Round
Caroline Dolehide, United States, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, 7-5, 6-2.
Mixed DoublesQuarterfinals
Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. John-Patrick Smith and Lizette Cabrera, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 35 13 .729 — Philadelphia 30 16 .652 4 Brooklyn 29 17 .630 5 New York 25 23 .521 10 Toronto 21 27 .438 14
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 26 22 .542 — Atlanta 24 24 .500 2 Washington 20 26 .435 5 Orlando 18 29 .383 7½ Charlotte 13 35 .271 13
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 30 17 .638 — Cleveland 29 19 .604 1½ Indiana 23 25 .479 7½ Chicago 22 24 .478 7½ Detroit 12 37 .245 19
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 31 16 .660 — New Orleans 26 21 .553 5 Dallas 25 23 .521 6½ San Antonio 14 33 .298 17 Houston 11 36 .234 20
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 33 14 .702 — Utah 25 25 .500 9½ Minnesota 24 25 .490 10 Oklahoma City 23 24 .489 10 Portland 22 25 .468 11
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 27 19 .587 — L.A. Clippers 25 24 .510 3½ Phoenix 24 24 .500 4 Golden State 23 24 .489 4½ L.A. Lakers 22 25 .468 5½ ___
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 112, Dallas 98 Miami 100, New Orleans 96 Toronto 125, New York 116 Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99 Phoenix 112, Memphis 110 Brooklyn 120, Golden State 116 L.A. Lakers 121, Portland 112
Monday’s Games
Orlando 113, Boston 98 Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130 Chicago 111, Atlanta 100 Houston 119, Minnesota 114 Utah 120, Charlotte 102 Portland 147, San Antonio 127 Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m. Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Phoenix, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Washington at Houston, 8 p.m. Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m. Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Utah at Portland, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Houston, 8 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired LHP Evan Sisk and RHP Steven Cruz from Minnesota for OF Michael A. Taylor. Assigned LHP Evan Sisk to Omaha (IL) and RHP Steven Cruz to Northwest Arkansas (TL). MINNESOTA TWINS SEATTLE MARINERS — Named John Russell manager and Jairo Cuevas pitching coach for Tacoma (PCL). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Samuel Acuna, Samuel Colmenares and Sann Omosako, Cs Ivan Gomez and Edgardo Lopez, LHP Eduar Gonzalez, OF David Guzman and SS Adrian Meza on minor league contracts.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Brian Anderson on a one-year contract. Designated 1B Jon Singleton for assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed DH Nelson Cruz to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed CB Trayvon Mullen off waivers from Dallas. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Alec Anderson, DTs Eli Ankou, Cortez Broughton and Brandin Bryant, QB Matt Barkley, TE Zach Davidson, DB Ja’Marcus Ingram, WRs KeeSean Johnson, Dezmon Patmon, CB Kyler McMichael, DE Kingsley Jonathan, OL Ryan Van Demark and C Greg Mancz to reserve/futures contracts. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Dontario Drummond, Cs Brock Hoffman and Alec Lindstrom, DB Sheldrick Redwine and S Juanyeh Thomas to reserve/futures contracts. JACKSONVILE JAGUARS — Signed WRs Kevin Austin and Jaylon Moore, OT Coy Cronk, K James McCourt, C James Murray, DB Ayo Oyelola, QB E.J. Perry, TE Gerrit Prince, RB Mekhi Sargent and DE Nick Thurman to reserve/futures contracts. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived CB Chris Lammons. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Chris Myarick, RB Jashaun Corbin, WRs Kalil Pimpleton, Makai Polk, Jaydon Mickens and Dre Miller, OLs Devery Hamilton and Korey Cunningham, CB Zyon Gilbert, DT Vernon Butler and DB Trenton Thompson to a reserve/futures contracts. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Dan Chisena to a reserve/futures contracts. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Dominique Dafney to a reserve/futures contract. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Tyler Shelvin to a reserve/futures contract.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned LW Michael Carcone to Tucson (AHL). BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Marc McLaughlin from Providence (AHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL). Recalled RW Luke Philp and D Filip Roos from Rockford. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned G Mack Guzda to Charlotte (AHL). Recalled G Spencer Knight from Charlotte. Reassigned D Zach Uens from Charlotte to Florida (ECHL). NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned D Dennis Cholowski to Bridgeport (AHL). Activated RW Kyle Palmieri and D Adam Pelech from injured reserve. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Ridly Greig from Belleville (AHL). Returned C Rourke Chartier to Belleville. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned D Steven Santini to Springfield (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned D Nikola Knyzhov to San Jose (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Loaned RW Yushiroh Hirano to Cincinnati (ECHL). Acquired D Chad Nychuk. BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired C Filip Engaras. BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Logan Flodell from Norfolk (ECHL). CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned G Cale Morris to Norfolk (ECHL). COLORADO EAGLES — Returned D Keoni Texeira. PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Eduards Tralmaks from Maine (ECHL). ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Kale Howarth. SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released D Jake Ryczek from a professional tryout contract (PTO). SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released G Kaden Fulcher from a professional tryout contract (PTO). TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Keenan Suthers from Newfoundland (ECHL). UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Garrett Van Wyhe from Adirondack (ECHL).
