Mifflinburg and Milton both posted fantastic seasons in 2022, and the two programs were honored for their success when the Heartland Athletic Conference’s coaches selected their all-star teams.
The Wildcats had five players named to the Division I first team.
On offense, senior lineman Emmanuel Ulrich, junior quarterback Troy Dressler and junior tight end Kyler Troup were picked. And on defense for Mifflinburg, Ulrich, Tyler Ulrich and Carter Breed were chosen.
“I am very pleased to have the representation that we have on the all-star team. The players demonstrated their athleticism to earn these honors, and I am glad others see them in the way I see them,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler.
“I felt all year that we have athletes on both sides of the ball. Again, they demonstrated their abilities week in and week out. The recognition and honors are deserving.”
Coach Dressler also relished the fact his son, Troy, was named to the first team after throwing for 2,204 yards and 19 touchdowns this past season.
“Troy being named to first team with (Jersey Shore’s) Brady Jordan is an honor, and yes, I am proud of his accomplishments. Troy is deserving, and I am happy for his recognition,” said Mifflinburg’s coach.
Troup was a big target for the younger Dressler who caught 24 balls for 359 yards and five scores, plus Ulrich anchored not only the offensive line, but the defensive line as well for the Wildcats.
On defense, Ulrich had 42 total tackles and 14 tackles for a loss to lead the way. Breed added 52 tackles and nine tackles for a loss, plus Diehl had 43 tackles and three interceptions.
“I know for me and my coaching staff, we have truly enjoyed this senior class and as with those in previous years, they will be missed,” said coach Dressler. “Football requires a lot of time and sacrifice. Through this time, we get to know these young men really well. Many of these seniors have been starters since their freshman year, and we have seen much growth in them as athletes and young men.”
For his part in his team’s success this year, Jason Dressler was honored as the HAC-I’s Co-Coach of the Year along with Jersey Shore’s Tom Gravish.
The Wildcats went 9-3 overall (4-1 in HAC-I) and advanced to the District 4 Class 3A semifinals.
“I have received this honor a long time ago (2011 I believe), but I am honored to receive this recognition. It is representative of our entire coaching staff and team,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “I am surrounded with good players, coaches and parents, which makes this a great experience. Our success was because of all of us.”
At Milton, Phil Davis’ squad placed three players on the HAC-III first team, including senior Xzavier Minium, who earned first-team nods at wide receiver, running back and defensive back, along with a second-team nod as an athlete/specialist. In addition, junior offensive lineman Hunter Zettlemoyer made the first team along with junior defensive back Peyton Rearick and senior placekicker Trace Witter.
“I am very happy and proud of all of my players, including all of the players that received honors and awards, and the four kids that made first team are all very deserving and had really tremendous seasons and deserve all of the recognition they get,” said Davis. “It was clear to the other coaches in the division who voted for them that they deserved to be first team players.
“Having Peyton and Hunter back for next season will be great for us, but losing Xzavier and Trace, both four-year starters, will be hard to replace,” added Milton’s coach.
It was a rare feat indeed that Minium got three first-team nods. He carried the ball 76 times for 803 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he caught 15 passes for 325 yards and three more scores. In addition, Witter made 40 PATs on the year for the Black Panthers.
“Xzavier had an unbelievable season this season on both sides of the ball. He was used by us all over the field, as a runner, receiver, returner on offense and had great numbers to show how he was used in different ways. On defense he played great and scored several times for us on that side of the ball, so he is well deserving of all of the awards he received,” said coach Davis.
“Trace has been a kicker for us all four years of his high school career, while playing soccer at the same time. I’m so happy for him to be recognized for his season this year, well deserved,” added Milton’s coach. “Hunter and Peyton were two of our team captains this year and will be back for us next year. They both had great seasons after coming back from some injuries from last year.”
Milton posted a 9-2 record this year and a 4-1 mark in the division, and the team also made the District 4 Class 4A playoffs for the second year in a row.
In doing so, coach Davis was named the HAC-III’s Co-Coach of the Year along with Mount Carmel’s John Darrah. It is the second straight year that Davis has earned coach of the year honors after he was named the HAC-I’s top coach in 2021.
“It is an honor to receive the award, but it is really a team award,” Davis said. “We had a successful season as a team, and I have tremendous assistant coaches and great players and you can’t win an award like that without all of those things.”
And at Warrior Run, sophomore wide receiver Samuel Hall was named to the HAC-III first team. In addition, junior quarterback Ryan Newton was a second-team pick.
Hall caught 52 passes for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns, plus Newton completed 93 passes for 1,909 yards and 15 touchdowns as the Defenders went 3-8 (1-4 HAC-III).
“I am very happy for Sam making first team, which was well deserved. I was also happy for Ryan making second team as well,” said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman. “We had other guys get honorable mention as well, and I thought we should have had a couple other guys get on the first and second teams that were honorable mention.
“I am happy we had kids get recognized for their season which is great to see. I am also excited about the future of our football program and everyone we have coming back next year! We have a lot of things to build on for next season,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Heartland Athletic Conference2022 All-Star TeamsDIVISION IOffenseFirst Team
Linemen: Dyson Delaney, Jersey Shore; Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore; Luke Springman, Jersey Shore; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg; Eric Zalar, Shamokin. Quarerbacks: Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg; Brady Johnson, Jersey Shore. Running backs: Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore; Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove. Tight end: Kyler Troup, Mifflinburg. Wide receivers: Connor Griffin, Jersey Shore; Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore. Athlete: Connor Fultz, Central Mtn. Kickers: Breck Miller, Jersey Shore; Carter Young, Selinsgrove. Returner: Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore. Overall athlete: Peacock, Jersey Shore.
Second Team
Linemen: Max Maurer, Selinsgrove; Colin Melhorn, Selinsgrove; Jarad Palski, Jersey Shore; Camden Smith, Selinsgrove; Lucas Whittaker, Mifflinburg. Quarterback: Brett Nye, Shamokin. Running backs: Knowledge Artis-Jones, Shamokin; Andrew Diehl, Mifflinburg; Elijah Jordan, Jersey Shore. Tight end: Andrew Sassaman, Selinsgrove. Wide receivers: Gavin Bastian, Selinsgrove; Zach Wertman, Mifflinburg. Kicker: Wyatt Fry, Montoursville. Returner: Chase Morgan, Shikellamy. Overall athlete: Diehl, Mifflinburg.
Honorable Mention
Linemen: Cooper Bottorf, Central Mountain; Ethan Coakley, Central Mtn.; Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin; Mason Rebuck, Shikellamy; Giovanni Tarantella, Central Mtn.; Owen VanDruff, Jersey Shore. Quarterback: Mark Pastore, Selinsgrove. Running backs: Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; Jarrod Bullington, Selinsgrove; Ethan Miller, Selinsgrove; Tate Sechrist, Jersey Shore; Rocco Serafini, Central Mtn.; Isaac Shaffer-Neitz, Shikellamy. Tight ends: Chase Pensyl, Shamokin; Nick Rice, Selinsgrove; Luke Snyder, Shikellamy; Ryder Zulkowski, Shamokin. Returners: Connor Foltz, Central Mtn.; Teats, Selinsgrove. Overall athlete: Rice, Selinsgrove.
DefenseFirst Team
Backs: Andrew Diehl, Mifflinburg; Connor Griffin, Jersey Shore; Caleb Hicks, Selinsgrove; Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore. Ends: Gabe Andrus, Jersey Shore; Tate Sechrist, Jersey Shore. Tackles/nose: Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg. Inside linebackers: Ethan Miller, Selinsgrove; Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore; Corey Rumberger, Selinsgrove. Outside linebackers: Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; Isaac Shaffer-Neitz, Shikellamy. Punter: Peacock, Jersey Shore.
Second Team
Backs: Ryan Gavason, Selinsgrove; Sean Grodotzke, Mifflinburg; Chase Pensyl, Shamokin; Dathan Tyson, Jersey Shore; Ryder Zulkowski, Shamokin. Ends: Christian Oberheim, Mifflinburg; Lucas Whittaker, Mifflinburg. Tackles/nose: Broc Nye, Shamokin; Luke Springman, Jersey Shore. Inside linebackers: Stone Sechrist, Jersey Shore; Luke Snyder, Shikellamy. Outside linebackers: Chad Martin, Mifflinburg; Andrew Sassaman, Selinsgrove. Punter: Mason Schneck, Mifflinburg.
Honorable Mention
Backs: Connor Fultz, Central Mtn.; Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore; Rocco Serafini, Central Mtn.; Zach Wertman, Mifflinburg. Ends: Spencer George, Selinsgrove; Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin; Garrett Paradis, Selinsgrove; Kyler Troup, Mifflinburg. Tackles/nose: Austin Fanelli, Selinsgrove; Mason Rebuck, Shikellamy; Dierk Stetts, Jersey Shore; Luke Wetzel, Shikellamy. Inside linebackers: Ben Herrick, Central Mtn.; Jonathan Melendez, Mifflinburg; Logan Othoudt, Selinsgrove; Brian Reeder, Mifflinburg; Payton Samar, Jersey Shore; Derek Turber-Ortiz, Shikellamy; Jake Weaver, Central Mtn. Outside linebacker: Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove. Punters: Ashton Bennett, Central Mtn.; Carter Young, Selinsgrove.
Co-Coach of the Year:
Jason Dressler, Mifflinburg; Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore.
DIVISION IIOffenseFirst Team
Linemen: Declan Aikens, Danville; Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock; Justin Kutcher, Danville; Carter Secora, Loyalsock; Joe Shipe, Danville; Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia. Quarterback: Zach Gordon, Danville. Running backs: Davion Hill, Loyalsock; Braeden Wisloski, Southern. Tight end: Mason Raup, Danville. Wide Receivers: Carson Persing, Danville; Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock. Athlete/specialist: Aaron Johnson, Danville. Kickers: Garrett Hoffman, Danville; Isaac Carter, Southern. Returners: Andrews, Loyalsock; Hill, Loyalsock. Overall athlete: Persing, Danville.
Second Team
Linemen: Lincoln Diehl, Danville; Jeremiah Johnson, Loyalsock; Logan Sharrow, Southern; Ethan Wanner, Montoursville; Cole Yonkin, Montoursville. Quarterback: Tyler Gee, Loyalsock. Running backs: Wes Barnes, Southern; Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville. Tight ends: Landon Dietterick, Central; Cy Cavanaugh, Loyalsock. Wide receivers: Eli Book, Central; Gage Patterson, Loyalsock; Marco Pulizzi, Montoursville. Athlete/specialist: Puluzzi, Montoursville. Kicker: Fy, Montoursville. Returner: Book, Central. Overall athlete: Hill, Loyalsock.
Honorable Mention
Linemen: Ethan French, Loyalsock; Brett Horton, Southern; Gunner Treibley, Danville. Quarterback: Greyson Shaud, Central Columbia. Running backs: Matt Conklin, Montoursville; Shaud, Central. Tight ends: Ryan Kerstetter, Southern; Cameron Kiersch, Danville. Wide receivers: Rian Glunk, Loyalsock; Shaud, Central; Logan Welkom, Central. Athlete/specialist: Shaud, Central. Overall athlete: Andrews, Loyalsock; Gordon, Danville; Shaud, Central.
DefenseFirst Team
Backs: Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock; Zach Gordon, Danville; Aaron Johnson, Danville; Davion Hill, Loyalsock. Ends: David Boring, Loyalsock; Tyler Lepley, Montoursville. Tackles/nose: Lincoln Diehl, Danville; Kole Hummer, Central. Inside linebackers: Cade Cush, Danville; Mason Raup, Danville; Gavin Rice, Loyalsock. Outside linebackers: Logan Bastian, Loyalsock; Cameron Kiersch, Danville. Punter: Hoffman, Danville.
Second Team
Backs: Will Burdett, Loyalsock; Jake Hoy, Southern; Louden Murphy, Southern; Jake Toczylousky, Southern. Ends: Gage Chipeleski, Central; Malachi Coleman, Loyalsock. Tackles/nose: Chase Miller, Danville; Carter Secora, Loyalsock. Inside linebackers: Cy Cavanaugh, Loyalsock; Dominic Fetterolf, Southern. Outside linebackers: Gage Chipeleski, Central; Gavin Krebs, Southern. Punter: Tyler Gee, Loyalsock.
Honorable Mention
Backs: Cole Duffy, Danville; Madden Patrick, Danville; Logan Welkorn, Central. Ends: Tyler Arnold, Southern; Colden Bloom, Southern. Tackles/nose: Evan Bloom, Montoursville; Ethan French, Loyalsock; Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock; Justin Kutcher, Danville; Jeremiah Johnson, Loyalsock; Joe Shipe, Danville; Gunner Treibley, Danville; Cole Yonkin, Montoursville. Outside linebackers: Carter Madden, Southern; Alex Roberts, Central. Punter: Carter, Southern.
Coach of the Year:
Mike Brennan, Danville.
DIVISION IIIOffenseFirst Team
Linemen: Kelin Geary, Mount Carmel; Michael Langton, Mount Carmel; Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel; Noah Shimko, Milton; Hunter Zettlemoyer, Milton. Quarterback: Cole Spears, Mount Carmel. Running backs: Madden Locke, Bloomsburg; Xzavier Minium, Milton. Tight end: Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel. Wide receivers: Sam Hall, Warrior Run; Xzavier Minium, Milton. Athlete/specialist: Madden Locke, Bloomsburg. Kickers: Sisay Doerschler, Bloomsburg; Trace Witter, Milton; Drew Yagodzisnkie Mount Carmel. Returner: Barlett, Hughesville. Overall athlete: Locke, Bloomsburg.
Second Team
Linemen: Josh Applegate, Hughesville; Maddox LaMas, Mount Carmel; Graden Thomas, Bloomsburg; Gary Verdinelli, Milton; Gabe Wagner, Hughesville. Quarterback: Ryan Newton, Warrior Run. Running backs: Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel; Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel. Tight end: Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel. Wide receivers: Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel. Athlete/specialist: Minium, Milton. Returner: Monty Fisher, Milton. Overall athlete: Minium, Milton.
Honorable Mention
Linemen: Dominic Andretta, Midd-West; Miles Aurand, Midd-West; Bryce Burkhart, Hughesville; Russell Dewire, Hughesville; Jimmy Lyons, Bloomsburg; Jackson Lunger, Hughesville; Connor Packer, Warrior Run. Quarterbacks: Matt Balichik, Mount Carmel; Cale Bastian, Milton; Luke Kaiser, Hughesville; Liam Zentner, Bloomsburg. Running backs: Luke Blessing, Mount Carmel; Angelo Ferrigno, Hughesville; Mason Hoppes, Hughesville; Mason Rowe, Milton; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel; Ryan Weider, Mount Carmel. Tight end: Ashton Krall, Milton; Nick Wharton, Bloomsburg. Wide receivers: Aiden Barlett, Hughesville; Jake Fogelsanger, Bloomsburg; Justin Fowler, Hughesville; Carter Marr, Warrior Run; Peyton Rearick, Milton; Dylan Reiff, Milton; Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel. Athlete/specialist: Diaz, Mount Carmel; Farronato, Mount Carmel; Hall, Warrior Run; Varano, Mount Carmel. Returners: Diaz, Mount Carmel; Farronato, Mount Carmel; Jake Fogelsanger, Bloomsburg; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel. Overall athlete: Barlett, Hughesville; Diaz, Mount Carmel; Hall, Warrior Run; Farronato, Mount Carmel; Rearick, Milton; Varano, Mount Carmel
DefenseFirst Team
Backs: Aiden Barlett, Hughesville; Xzavier Minium, Milton; Peyton Rearick, Milton; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel. Ends: Al Bailey, Mount Carmel; Gabe Wagner, Hughesville. Tackles/nose: Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel; Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel. Inside linebackers: Madden Locke, Bloomsburg; Maddox Reed, Mount Carmel. Outside linebackers: Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel; Luke Stutzman, Hughesville.
Second Team
Backs: Chase Balichik, Mount Carmel; Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; Angelo Ferrigno, Hughesville; Justin Fowler, Hughesville; Nasir Kelly, Bloomsburg. Ends: Dylan Ando, Milton; Garret Sharer, Hughesville. Tackles/nose: Kelin Geary, Mount Carmel; Trey Locke, Milton; Blake Zeisloft, Bloomsburg. Inside linebackers: Mason Hoppes, Hughesville; Nick Wharton, Bloomsburg. Outside linebackers: Al Bailey, Mount Carmel; Gary Verdinelli, Milton.
Honorable Mention
Backs: Wyatt Brosius, Bloomsburg; Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel; Monty Fisher, Milton; Sam Hall, Warrior Run; Conor Knight, Hughesville; Ashton Krall, Milton; Dylan Reiff, Milton; Tyler Wetzel, Hughesville; Bradyn Zeisloft, Bloomsburg. Ends: Isaiah Betz, Warrior Run; Liam Bradley, Mount Carmel; Landon Lauver, Midd-West. Tackles/nose: Josh Applegate, Hughesville; Bryce Burkhart, Hughesville; Tommy Klingerman, Bloomsburg; Landon Lauver, Midd-West; Nolan Loss, Milton; Noah Shimko, Mount Carmel. Inside linebackers: Austin Dorman, Midd-West; Colby LeBarron, Warrior Run; Dominic Lytle, Milton; Edgar Murphy, Midd-West; Conner Snyder, Milton; Drew Yagodzisnkie, Mount Carmel. Outside linebackers: Luke Goodwin, Milton; Colby LeBarron, Warrior Run; Alex Roberts, Central; Tyler Ulrich, Warrior Run.
Co-Coach of the Year:
