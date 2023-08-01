BLOOMSBURG — A hearing was recently held at the Columbia County Courthouse on a petition for a preliminary injunction filed by the Town of Bloomsburg against the Bloomsburg Fair.

The petition sought to enjoin the fair from conducting any further automotive races at the fairgrounds until such time as the fair can show that racing can be conducted within the confines of the 65-decibel level as established by the town’s amended noise ordinance.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.