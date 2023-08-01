BLOOMSBURG — A hearing was recently held at the Columbia County Courthouse on a petition for a preliminary injunction filed by the Town of Bloomsburg against the Bloomsburg Fair.
The petition sought to enjoin the fair from conducting any further automotive races at the fairgrounds until such time as the fair can show that racing can be conducted within the confines of the 65-decibel level as established by the town’s amended noise ordinance.
On Monday, the judge granted the town’s petition and racing will halt at this time in compliance with the court’s order. The fair is presently considering its appellate rights in relation to this order and will continue to pursue damages against the town for its losses in relation to this temporary shutdown of racing operations.
Singleton named to Maxwell Award Watch ListUNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton was tabbed to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.
Singleton (6-0, 224 pounds) was named Big Ten Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year in 2022. In addition, Singleton earned Freshman All-American honors from the FWAA, ESPN.com, On3 and 247Sports, and he was voted third-team All-Big Ten as a running back and All-Big Ten second team as a return specialist.
As a freshman, Singleton led the Nittany Lions with 1,061 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 2022, setting a Penn State freshman record with 12 rushing touchdowns and became the third PSU freshman running back to rush for over 1,000 yards.
Along with becoming the 16th Nittany Lion to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, Singleton and Kaytron Allen (867) became the first freshmen teammates in Big Ten history each with 700+ rushing yards in a season.
Singleton also finished second in the Big Ten and seventh nationally averaging 6.8 yards per carry, and he led FBS freshmen in yards per carry and was second in all-purpose yardage (1,495).
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 13, w.hile the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 28. The winners of the 87th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec 7.
Penn State Football Recognized on 2023 Preseason Watch Lists
Abdul Carter: Lott IMPACT Trophy
Dvon Ellies: Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Nicholas Singleton: Maxwell Award
Kalen King: Lott IMPACT Trophy
Mark Jackson laid off by ESPN with Doris Burke and Doc Rivers slated as replacements, AP source saysAdd Mark Jackson to the list of ESPN reporters and commentators who have been laid off over the past five weeks.
Jackson was let go on Monday with two years remaining on his contract. With Jeff Van Gundy also being laid off in late June, ESPN is expected to replace them with Doris Burke and Doc Rivers, two people close to the move told The Associated Press.
They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel moves.
Burke and Rivers would join Mike Breen on ESPN and ABC’s top NBA broadcast crew.
Burke would be the first woman to serve as a game analyst for the NBA Finals on television. She has called the finals on ESPN Radio since 2020 and has been an analyst on ESPN’s NBA games since 2017.
Rivers, who was fired as coach of the Philadelphia 76ers in May, called games on ESPN during the 2003-04 season.
Jackson first joined ESPN in 2006 before leaving in 2011 to take the head coaching job with the Golden State Warriors. He returned to the network in May 2014 after being fired by the Warriors.
Van Gundy had been the network’s top NBA analyst since 2007 and recently called a record 17th NBA Finals. Breen, Van Gundy and Jackson called 15 finals together.
Northwestern hiring veteran college coach Skip Holtz as temporary special assistant, AP source saysNorthwestern is hiring veteran college football coach Skip Holtz, who has won two straight USFL championships with Birmingham, to a temporary role as special assistant to interim head coach David Braun, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because Northwestern was still finalizing the hire.
Braun was named interim head coach earlier this month to replace Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after an investigation into hazing allegations in his program.
Holtz, the son of former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, has 17 years of experience as a major college football head coach with East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech. He is 119-98 overall and was 64-50 with six straight bowl victories at La Tech before stepping down after the 2021 season.
He also coached UConn for five years before the program made the jump to the top tier of Division I.
Braun was hired as defensive coordinator by Northwestern in January after coaching at North Dakota State and has no previous head coaching experience in college.
Holtz’s job with Northwestern is expected to run through the season and not interfere with his USFL job, the person said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.