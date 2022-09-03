LEWISBURG – When Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks looked at the scoreboard following his team’s contest against Jersey Shore on Friday, his first thought was that the score could’ve been more lopsided than it was.
That’s hard to fathom, especially since the Bulldogs rolled to a 70-6 nonleague victory over the Green Dragons at Bucknell University’s Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
“The score could’ve been a lot worse than that,” said Wicks. “Let’s just say coach (Tom Gravish) was (respectful). I have to take my hat off to coach Gravish for putting his younger guys in (and taking it easy on us in the second half).
“Because, basically from the start of the game to the finish, Jersey Shore really came out and got after us,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Jersey Shore (2-0) also didn’t waste much time scoring its first touchdown, either, as fullback Hadyn Packer busted loose for a 34-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage.
The Bulldogs tacked on touchdowns on its next two possessions of the first quarter to take a 21-0 lead.
Brady Jordan ran for a 19-yard score before Packer reeled off a 52-yard run.
Jersey Shore was stopped near the redzone on its fourth possession when Nick Coleman intercepted a Jordan pass that was intended for Conner Griffin.
Lewisburg didn’t capitalize on that turnover, and in turn Jersey Shore kept the momentum in its favor and the Bulldogs tacked on one more touchdown in the opening quarter – a seven-yard run by Dathan Tyson to make the score 28-0.
The second quarter was a lot more of the same as Jersey Shore scored six more times to climb out to a 70-0 halftime lead.
“The way I look at it is, we got to do a better job of tackling. We’re looking at this game saying to ourselves, we’re just falling off guys,” said Wicks. “We’re not putting our pads on people, so that’s what it shows. We had a lot of missed tackles and Jersey Shore was making big plays.”
A two-yard touchdown pass from Jordan to Kooper Peacock opened the second quarter.
The Bulldogs followed with a 42-yard punt return from Peacock before Jordan followed with a 12-yard scoring strike to Tyson for a 49-0 lead.
Jersey Shore not only could score from the air, the ground and on special teams, but the Bulldogs also got a defensive touchdown in the first half as well.
Young was tackled for a 13-yard loss on first and 10 from the 27, and at the end of the play he fumbled the ball away. Griffin was right there to scoop the ball up and run it in from 14 yards out to make the score 56-0.
Another touchdown run from Packer followed, this one from eight yards out, plus a 26-yard run by Tate Sechrist resulted in another touchdown to make the score 70-0.
“As a team, we were looking for some things as far as guys stepping up, and we didn’t get that,” said Wicks. “We had some young guys play again, and they played well, but our leadership is really starting to be questioned at this point, because when things go bad nobody is stepping up and saying, ‘hey, let’s get this thing going; hey, let’s try (harder).
“(Young) does it a little bit, but you need more than one guy to get the rest of the team motivated and get them going,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “So, hopefully at some point we can get that thing going and get these guys to work together.”
One bright spot for Lewisburg (0-2) came in the third quarter when Young ran for a six-yard touchdown to break the shutout.
In addition, coach Wicks also got a good look at some of his younger guys who got in the game when it became out of hand.
“One of the positives is looking at our young guys and seeing who they’re going to be,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Getting our young guys reps, and understanding that with a loss like this we’re hoping that the team can learn to turn things around and say they don’t want a (70-6) loss to happen again.
But the upcoming games won’t be getting any easier for Lewisburg, as the Green Dragons play at Montoursville next Friday before going up against Southern Columbia the following week.
“It does not get any easier. Basically, for us, we don’t know who set this schedule up, but let’s just say it’s not the best deal for us right now.”
Jersey Shore 70, Lewisburg 6
At Lewisburg
Jersey Shore (2-0) 28 52 0 0 – 70
Lewisburg (0-2) 0 0 6 0 – 6
Scoring summary
First Quarter
JS-Hadyn Packer 34 run (Breck Miller kick), 1:34.
JS-Brady Jordan 19 rush (Miller kick), 8:04.
JS-Packer 52 run (Miller kick), 5:59.
JS-Dathan Tyson 7 run (Miller kick), :00
Second Quarter
JS-Jordan 2 run (Miller kick), 11:06.
JS-Kooper Peacock 42 punt return (Miller kick), 8:31.
JS-Tyson 23 pass from Jordan (Miller kick), 6:40.
JS-Connor Griffin 14 fumble return (Miller kick), 6:24.
JS-Packer 8 run (Miller kick), 4:24.
JS-Tate Sechrist 26 run (Miller kick), 1:32.
Third Quarter
Lew-Wade Young 6 run (pass failed), 7:35.
Statistics
;JS;LEW
First downs;20;4
Rushes-yards;40-307;25-37
Passing yards;118;118
Att.Comp.Int;9-10-1;10-22-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-1
Penalties-yards;6-55;4-20
Individuals
Rushing: Packer, 9-126, 3 TD; Tate Sechrist, 2-38, TD; Elijah Jordan, 5-38; Bo Sechrist, 4-25; Brodie Herr, 3-24; Brady Jordan, 1-19; Talon Mauck, 3-13; Peacock, 1-12; Tyson, 1-7, TD; Trent Severino, 1-7; Kaden Walker, 1-3; Preston Beatty, 2-2; Jerrin Looms, 3-(-3); Paul Hale, 4-(-4). Lewisburg: Young, 13-47, TD; Chase Wenrich, 2-7; Sean Field, 10-(-3).
Passing: Jersey Shore: Brady Jordan, 7-10-1-106, TD. Lewisburg: Young, 8-17-0-64; Wenrich, 2-5-0-54.
Receiving: Packer, 2-45; Jerrin Loomis, 2-26; Peacock, 2-9, TD; Jordan, 1-13; Connor Griffin, 1-13; Tyson, 1-12, TD. Lewisburg: Charlie Landis, 3-7; Trent Wenrich, 2-54; Ryan Opperman, 1-8; Cam Michaels, 1-7; Jack Blough, 1-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.