HERSHEY — The smile on Sage Dunkleberger’s face after Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A cross country championships was ear to ear.
And why not? The junior ran a stellar race to finish 39th in 20:40 at the Parkview Cross Country Course in Hershey.
Last year, Dunkleberger ran with the state-championship team from Warrior Run, but this year she was alone, and admitted she was unsure what to expect.
“I was uncertain going into the state meet,” she said. “I had goals, but once I got out there and had a good rhythm I let go of thinking about placing and timing. I just ran how I knew I could run.”
The crowded field can be difficult to navigate, but Dunkleberger did a good job avoiding getting boxed in, especially with no teammates around.
“We talked about getting out in the first mile,” said Warrior Run Coach Corey Dufrene. “Today she did much better at that.”
“There were so many girls, it was very different from last year,” said Dunkleberger. “I struggle with going out aggressively and today I fould out I could.”
The Lewisburg girls finished ninth in the team race, paced by senior Maggie Daly, who finished 31st in 21:32.3. Freshman Alanna Jacob was 37th in 21:37.4, followed by seniors Olivia Beattie (38th, 21:48.1), Grace Evans (45th, 21:28.1) and Kyra Binney (92nd, 23:31.3). Junior Samantha Wakeman was 94th in 23:41.9 and sophomore Jenna Binney was 98th in 23:53.
“All four of our seniors, wow,” said Lewisburg Coach Michael Espinosa. “This is the largest group of seniors I’ve had and they performed today.
“We knew we were a top-10 team,” added Espinosa. “They’ve overcome so much adversity this year. This is the most sick and injured team I’ve gotten to states with. They just gutted it out.”
“Maggie led the way. She’s a captain and she’s been here before. She went out and was a beacon for us today. She’s a leader in so many ways.”
District 4 champions Danville finished fourth in the team race, paced by sophomore Victoria Bartholomew, who clocked in seventh in 19:58.3. Senior Coyla Bartholomew was 12th, sophomore Hannah Bartholomew 26th, sophomore Alivia Shen 42nd, freshman Abril xu 86th, freshman Gianna Harvey 95th and senior Jedda Levy 100th.
In the Class A race, Southern Columbia sophomore Kate Moncavage finished seventh in 20:14.6.
