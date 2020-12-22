Twenty years ago today, Milton’s cagers jumped out to a big lead early and held on to top Warrior Run, 62-43, at Milton.
Jason Jason Jarrett led the Panthers with 19 while Jeryl Wilborn added 18.
Warrior Run got 19 from Josh Kendrick and nine from Shawn Hoffman.
Warrior Run did have some good news that day in wrestling. The Defenders topped Southern Columbia, 40-19.
Chris Watts, Mike Madden, Adam Bachman, Justin Pennycoff and Lance Mabus were among the winners for the Defenders.
