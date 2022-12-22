RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Burton made all six of his 3-point attempts and scored 29 points to lift hot-shooting Richmond to an 81-71 victory over visiting Bucknell on Wednesday night at the Robins Center. Xander Rice led three Bison in double figures with 19 points, 13 coming in the second half when Bucknell made 15 of 20 shots from the field, but a 16-point halftime deficit proved too much to overcome.
Matt Grace, who was 3-for-16 from the arc on the season coming into the game, hit 4 of 6 in this one and added 20 points for Richmond. The Spiders hit 14 of 26 from downtown and shot an even 50 percent from the field, becoming only the third team all season to break even 40 percent against the Bison.
Virginia natives Elvin Edmonds IV (13 points) and Andre Screen (11 points, nine rebounds) had strong nights for the Bison, who fell to 7-5 on the season. Richmond, the reigning Atlantic 10 champion, improved to 6-6 overall and 5-1 at home this season. The Spiders had won their previous two home games against Drake (82-52) and Fairleigh Dickinson (77-48) by a combined 59 points.
“I thought we played pretty well for about 32 minutes tonight, but that eight-minute stretch late in the first half was the difference,” said head coach Nathan Davis. “You can’t have those lapses, especially on the road against a very good team. Burton is the best player we’ve seen this season, and he obviously hit some big shots when they needed them.”
The Bison got out to a good start and led 14-9 after a Josh Bascoe scoop shot in the lane. The Spiders were 4-for-12 from the field in the first eight minutes of the game, but then made 13 of 19 over the rest of the period.
Richmond hit three consecutive 3-pointers after a 1-for-5 start from the arc, the last from Burton giving the hosts a 20-19 lead. That ignited a 24-6 run, as the Bison managed only two field goals in the final nine minutes of the half. Alex Timmerman’s free throw made it a 33-25 game with 3:13 left, but Richmond scored the final eight points of the half to go up 41-25 at the break.
Edmonds hit two 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half, and an 11-4 run to start the half cut the deficit back into single digits. But every time the Bison seemed poised to get close, Burton or Grace answered with a 3-pointer.
Bucknell pulled as close as seven at 63-56 on a Rice 3-pointer with 7:42 to go, but on cue Burton and Grace hit back-to-back threes around a media timeout to make it 69-56.
Rice hit another three to make it 74-64 with 4:46 left. The final dagger came moments later when Jason Roche hit a trey from the top of the key, and then play was stopped to assess a technical foul on Rice for a flop that occurred earlier in the possession. Roche made the free throw for a four-point play and a 78-64 lead with 3:37 to go.
Bucknell shot 75.0 percent from the field in the second half after being held to 32.3 percent in the opening stanza. The Bison finished at 49.0 percent for the game, just under their season average of 50.2 percent.
Bucknell was 11-for-23 from the arc, including 7-for-11 in the second half, but the Bison did leave some points on the free-throw line, finishing 10-for-18.
The Bison were strong on the glass with a 33-24 rebounding edge, but that was offset by 15 turnovers compared to Richmond’s six.
Bucknell will have a quick turnaround before playing at Rutgers on Friday at 5 p.m. in Piscataway, N.J. The Scarlet Knights are 7-4 on the season after an 81-57 rout of Wake Forest in their most recent game on Saturday.
Motta 2-5 0-0 5, Screen 5-9 1-2 11, Timmerman 2-3 2-4 6, Edmonds 3-6 4-4 13, Rice 6-11 3-5 19, van der Heijden 3-8 0-1 7, Forrest 2-6 0-0 6, Fulton 1-2 0-2 2, Bascoe 1-1 0-0 2, Bijiek 0-0 0-0 0, Adoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-51 10-18 71.
Burton 11-16 1-2 29, Grace 7-14 2-3 20, Quinn 1-2 0-0 2, Gustavson 3-5 0-0 7, Nelson 5-12 1-1 12, Roche 2-4 1-1 7, Bigelow 1-6 2-2 4, Randolph 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 30-60 7-9 81.
Halftime: Richmond 41-25. 3-point goals: Bucknell 11-23 (Rice 4-5, Edmonds 3-5, Forrest 2-4, Motta 1-3, van der Heijden 1-5, Fulton 0-1), Richmond 14-26 (Burton 6-6, Grace 4-6, Roche 2-4, Gustavson 1-3, Nelson 1-3, Randolph 0-1, Bigelow 0-3). Rebounds: Bucknell 32 (Screen 9), Richmond 24 (Burton 5). Assists: Bucknell 13 (Rice 4), Richmond 17 (Gustavson 4). Total fouls: Bucknell 13, Richmond 14. A: 5,802.
