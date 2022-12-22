RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Burton made all six of his 3-point attempts and scored 29 points to lift hot-shooting Richmond to an 81-71 victory over visiting Bucknell on Wednesday night at the Robins Center. Xander Rice led three Bison in double figures with 19 points, 13 coming in the second half when Bucknell made 15 of 20 shots from the field, but a 16-point halftime deficit proved too much to overcome.

Matt Grace, who was 3-for-16 from the arc on the season coming into the game, hit 4 of 6 in this one and added 20 points for Richmond. The Spiders hit 14 of 26 from downtown and shot an even 50 percent from the field, becoming only the third team all season to break even 40 percent against the Bison.

