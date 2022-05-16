College lacrosse
NCAA Division I Men’s GlanceOpening RoundWednesday, May 11
Vermont 15, Manhattan 3 Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8
First RoundSaturday, May 14
Princeton 12, Boston U. 5 Penn 11, Richmond 10, OT Yale 18, Saint Joseph’s 16 Virginia 17, Brown 10
Sunday, May 15
Maryland 21, Vermont 5 Rutgers 19, Harvard 9 Cornell 15, Ohio St. 8 Delaware 10, Georgetown 9
QuarterfinalAt James M. Shuart StadiumHempstead, N.Y.Saturday, May 21
Princeton vs. Yale, TBA Rutgers vs. Penn, TBA
At Ohio StateColumbus, OhioSunday, May 22
Maryland vs. Virginia, TBA Cornell vs. Delaware, TBA
At Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler FieldEast Hartford, Conn.Semifinal
Saturday, May 28 Game 1, TBA Game 2, TBA
ChampionshipMonday, May 30
Semifinal winners, TBA
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 25 9 .735 _ Tampa Bay 21 14 .600 4½ Toronto 18 17 .514 7½ Baltimore 14 21 .400 11½ Boston 13 21 .382 12
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 15 .571 _ Chicago 16 17 .485 3 Cleveland 16 17 .485 3 Kansas City 12 20 .375 6½ Detroit 12 23 .343 8
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 23 12 .657 _ Los Angeles 24 13 .649 _ Seattle 16 19 .457 7 Texas 14 19 .424 8 Oakland 15 22 .405 9 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 23 13 .639 _ Philadelphia 17 18 .486 5½ Atlanta 16 19 .457 6½ Miami 15 19 .441 7 Washington 12 24 .333 11
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 13 .629 _ St. Louis 19 15 .559 2½ Pittsburgh 15 19 .441 6½ Chicago 13 20 .394 8 Cincinnati 9 26 .257 13
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 21 12 .636 _ San Diego 22 13 .629 _ San Francisco 20 14 .588 1½ Arizona 18 17 .514 4 Colorado 17 17 .500 4½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Detroit 3, Baltimore 0 Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1 Boston 11, Texas 3 Washington 13, Houston 6 Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4 Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings Colorado 10, Kansas City 4 L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 1, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0 Detroit 5, Baltimore 1 Houston 8, Washington 0 N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1 Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7 Texas 7, Boston 1 Kansas City 8, Colorado 7 L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 1-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1), 7:07 p.m. Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-1) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Archer 0-1) at Oakland (Logue 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0 Atlanta 6, San Diego 5 Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1 Miami 9, Milwaukee 3 Washington 13, Houston 6 N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4 Colorado 10, Kansas City 4 Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2 Philadelphia 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Sunday’s Games
San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0 Houston 8, Washington 0 Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7 Milwaukee 7, Miami 3 Kansas City 8, Colorado 7 Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6
Monday’s Games
Washington (Sanchez 2-2) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 7:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceBoston 4, Milwaukee 3
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89 Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86 Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101 Monday, May 9: Boston 116, Milwaukee 108 Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee 110, Boston 107 Friday, May 13: Boston 108, Milwaukee 95 Sunday, May 15: Boston 109, Milwaukee 81
Miami 4, Philadelphia 2
Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92 Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103 Friday, May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79 Sunday, May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108 Tuesday, May 10: Miami 120, Philadelphia 85 Thursday, May 12: Miami 99, Philadelphia 90
Western ConferenceDallas 4, Phoenix 3
Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114 Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109 Friday, May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94 Sunday, May 8: Dallas 111, Phoenix 101 Tuesday, May 10: Phoenix 110, Dallas 80 Thursday, May 12: Dallas 113, Phoenix 86 Sunday, May 15: Dallas 123, Phoenix 90
Golden State 4, Memphis 2
Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116 Tuesday, May 3: Memphisp 106, Golden State 101 Saturday, May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112 Monday, May 9: Golden State 101, Memphis 98 Wednesday, May 11: Memphis 134, Golden State 95 Friday, May 13: Golden State 110, Memphis 96
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryMiami vs. Boston
Tuesday, May 17: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN Thursday, May 19: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN Saturday, May 21: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC Monday, May 23: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC x-Wednesday, May 25: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN x-Friday, May 27: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN x-Sunday, May 29: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN ___
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryGolden State vs. Dallas
Wedneday, May 18: Dallas at Golden State, 9:00PM TNT Friday, May 20: Dallas at Golden State, 9:00PM TNT Sunday, May 22: Golden State at Dallas, 9:00PM TNT Tuesday, May 24: Golden State at Dallas, 9:00PM TNT x-Thursday, May 26: Dallas at Golden State, 9:00PM TNT x-Saturday, May 28: Golden State at Dallas, 9:00PM TNT x-Monday, May 30: Dallas at Golden State, 8:00PM TNT
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCECarolina 4, Boston 3
Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1 Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2 Friday, May 6: Boston 4, Carolina 2 Sunday, May 8: Boston 5, Carolina 2 Tuesday, May 10: Carolina 5, Boston 1 Thursday, May 12: Boston 5, Carolina 2 Saturday, May 14: Carolina 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3
Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2 Saturday, May 7: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4 Monday, May 9: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2 Wednesday, May 11: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3 Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3 Sunday, May 15: N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0 Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3 Friday, May 6: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2 Sunday, May 8: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Tuesday, May 10: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3 Thursday, May 12: Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, OT Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1
Florida 4, Washington 2
Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2 Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1 Saturday, May 7: Washington 6, Florida 1 Monday, May 9: Florida 3, Washington 2, OT Wednesday, May 11: Florida 5, Washington 3 Friday, May 13: Florida 4, Washington 3, OT
WESTERN CONFERENCECalgary 3, Dallas 3
Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0 Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0 Saturday, May 7: Dallas 4, Calgary 2 Monday, May 9: Calgary 4, Dallas 1 Wednesday, May 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 1 Friday, May 13: Dallas 4, Calgary 2 Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3
Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3 Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0 Friday, May 6: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2 Sunday, May 8: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0 Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4, OT Thursday, May 12: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2 Saturday, May 14: Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0
Colorado 4, Nashville 0
Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2 Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT Saturday, May 7: Colorado 7, Nashville 3 Monday, May 9: Colorado 5, Nashville 3
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0 Wednesday, May 4: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2 Friday, May 6: Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1 Sunday, May 8: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 Thursday, May 12: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 221 Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197 Providence 72 36 25 5 6 83 199 192 WB/Scranton 76 35 33 4 4 78 209 225 Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209 Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226 Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225 Lehigh Valley 76 29 32 10 5 73 195 239
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 72 43 20 8 1 95 246 206 Syracuse 76 41 26 7 2 91 242 229 Laval 72 39 26 5 2 85 246 231 Belleville 72 40 28 4 0 84 219 218 Rochester 76 37 29 7 3 84 254 270 Toronto 72 37 30 4 1 79 243 244 Cleveland 76 28 35 8 5 69 207 262
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 76 50 16 5 5 110 261 194 Manitoba 72 41 24 5 2 89 228 204 Milwaukee 76 39 28 5 4 87 229 228 Rockford 72 37 30 4 1 79 223 221 Texas 72 32 28 6 6 76 219 230 Iowa 72 32 31 5 4 73 202 209 Grand Rapids 76 33 35 6 2 74 209 240
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 68 45 16 5 2 97 242 185 Ontario 68 41 18 5 4 91 259 219 Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207 Abbotsford 68 39 23 5 1 84 230 200 Bakersfield 68 37 21 5 5 84 225 192 Henderson 68 35 28 4 1 75 209 203 San Diego 68 28 33 4 3 63 197 223 Tucson 68 23 39 5 1 52 182 268 San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse 3, Laval 0 Bridgeport 3, Charlotte 2 Rochester 4, Utica 3 Chicago 4, Rockford 1
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, Manitoba 1 Chicago 4, Rockford 1 Rochester 4, Utica 3 Springfield 7, WB/Scranton 6 Colorado at Ontario, 11 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
