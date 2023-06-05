TURBOTVILLE — Mid Valley will pose a lot of problems for Warrior Run’s softball team in today’s PIAA Class 3A first round contest.
Regardless, nothing can temper the excitement level the Defenders have in playing their first state tournament game since 2018.
“We are as ready as we are going to get. The excitement level is up there. No one thought we would be playing in June,” said Warrior Run coach Mark Evans, whose team will hit the field against the Spartans at 5 p.m. in Throop.
“We are trying to navigate the waters that come with playing this late (graduation related events) but we’re managing.”
Managing what District 2 champ Mid Valley (19-2) will throw at his team, well that’s a different story for Evans.
The Spartans are led at the plate by a four-headed senior monster, with all four members batting at least .391.
“Our prep for Mid Valley isn’t especially different from any of the district games,” said Evans. “Obviously, we need to clean up the mistakes from the district championship game if we want to give ourselves a chance.”
Tops among Mid Valley’s players is senior pitcher Maranda Runco, who is just as much a fearsome hitter as she is a pitcher.
At the plate, Runco is batting .640 with 32 hits, 37 runs scored, 47 RBI, four doubles and 15 home runs. She leads the team in average, RBI, runs and homers.
Runco is also Mid Valley’s ace inside the circle. She has a 19-2 record (and 14 complete games) with a 0.51 ERA to go along with six no-hitters and 192 strikeouts. Runco has only allowed 16 runs (8 earned) and 40 hits all season.
In addition for the Spartans, fellow seniors Kat Davis has a .500 average (35 hits, 36 runs, 22 RBI, 2 triples, 1 HR), Courtney Rebar is batting .475 (29 hits, 30 runs, 25 RBI, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR), and Madison Kizer has a .391 average (27 hits, 28 RBI, 21 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HR).
They will all be likely going up against Warrior Run pitcher Mackenzie Heyler (10-5, 4.95 ERA, 7 complete games, 69 strikeouts), who is just a freshman.
“Our pitchers need to hit their spots and we need to play defense. I’ve said that from the preseason,” said Evans.
“Judging from the stat sheet, the pitching is going to be a challenge. We need to have competitive at-bats from the get-go, and not get frustrated when we fail.”
Offensively for Warrior Run (12-11), senior Abby Evans, the coach’s daughter, is batting .500 with 29 hits, 21 RBI, 21 runs scored, four doubles, one triple and four home runs.
Next in line is junior Kayla Swartchick (.321, 18 hits, 19 RBI, 12 runs, 5 doubles, 2 HR), plus freshmen Maura Woland (.288, 19 hits, 18 runs, 12 RBI, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 HR) and Lakesha Hauck (.250, 16 hits, 17 RBI, 15 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HR).
However, for coach Evans his team must play their game and play good defense to come out of the contest with a win.
“Bottom line is we need to play solid defense and control what we can control,” he said.
