Major League Baseball
Postseason glance LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7) American League (All Games on TBS) Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1 At San Diego Sunday. Oct. 11: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1 Monday, Oct. 12: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 14: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Thursday, Oct. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 5:05 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 16: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 6:07 p.m. x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 8:37 p.m. National League (Fox or FS1) Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 1 At Arlington, Texas Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7 Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3 Thursday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 8:08 p.m. (Fox and FS1) Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta, 9:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 4:38 p.m. (FS1) x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:15 p.m. (Fox and FS1)
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHP Geison Urbaez, LHP Johan Simon and LHP Kendry Rojas to minor-league contracts. National League CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 1B Matt Davidson, OF Travis Jankowski, LHP Jesse Biddle and RHP Matt Bowman outright to the Louisville Bats (IL). MIAMI MARLINS — Signed OF Andre Arthur to a minor-league contract. FOOTBALL National Football League BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL James Daniels on injured reserve. Promoted OL Sam Mustipher to the active roster. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster. DETROIT LIONS — Designated G Joe Dahl, RB Bo Scarbrough and DB Mike Ford to return from injured reserve. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated RB Devine Ozigbo to return from injured reserve. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Carl Davis from the Jacksonville practice squad and added to roster. NEW YORK JETS — Designated WR Denzel Mims, CB Arthur Maulet and OL Cameron Clark to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Tanzel Smart and K Sergio Castillo to the practice squad. Released WR Donte Moncrief. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Stefen Wisniewski to return from injured reserve. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Adam Humphries from reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Agreed to trade OLB Kamalei Correa and a seven-round selections in 2021 to Jacksonville. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Wes Wilcox assistant general manager, Phil Jabour vice president of player personnel and Paul Johnson director of basketball operations and general manager of Stockton Kings. HOCKEY National Hockey League CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Glenn Gawdin to a one-year, two-way contract. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC CINCINNATI — Signed G Beckham Sunderland. LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Jesus David Murillo on loan from Colombian side Deportivo Independiente Medellin for 2020 season.
