ACAA Championship
Northumberland Chr. 64
Meadowbrook Chr. 36
DUNCANSVILLE — Emily Garvin poured in a game-high 35 points and took home tourney MVP honors as Northumberland Christian defeated Meadowbrook Christian Saturday in the ACAA Tournament championship.
Northumberland Christian (19-3) also got 17 from Anna Ulmer.
Meadowbrook (13-12) was paced by Kailey Devlin's 10 and Emily Baney added eight.
ACAA Girls Championship
Saturday at Duncansville
Meadowbrook Chr. 4 11 12 9 — 36
Northumberland Chr. 12 23 12 17 — 64
Northumberland Christian 64, Meadowbrook Christian 36
Meadowbrook Christian (13-12) 36
Emily Baney 2 4-6 8; Madison McNeal 2 0-0 5; Ellle Swelgard 1 0-0 2; Kailey Devlin 3 3-4 10; Audrey Mlllett 2 0-0 4; Alayna Smith 2 0-0 4; Olivia Reed 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Canelo 0 0-0 0; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Beth Glowcheski 0 0-0 0; Cassidy Miller 0 0-0 0; Addi Nevius 0 0-0 0. Team totals: 13 7-10 36.
3-point goals: McNeal 2, Devlin.
Northumberland Christian (19-3) 67
Jenika Krum 1 0-0 3; Eden Treas 1 0-0 2; Kara Wilhelm 1 0-0 3; Emily Garvin 13 6-7 35; Anna Ulmer 5 6-6 17; Emma Ulmer 2 0-0 4; Kendar Schoeppner 0 0-0 0; Aubrie Hostetter 0 0-0 0; Emily McCahan 0 0-0 0; Caryssa Ressler 0 0-0 0. Team totals: 23 12-13 64.
3-point goals: Garvin 3, Krum, A.UImer, Wilhelm.
ACAA League All-Stars Northumberland Christian: Emily Garvin (4th), Anna Ulmer (3rd), Emma Ulmer (2nd)
Meadowbrook Christian: Kailey Devlin (2nd), Madison McNeal (1st)
Tournament MVP: Emily Garvin
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg 56
Lourdes 30
MIFFLINBURG — Tyler Reigel scored 14 points, among a trio of Wildcats in double figures, as Mifflinburg cruised in its season finale Saturday at Mifflinburg.
Jarret Foster and Cannon Griffith added a dozen each for Mifflinburg (14-8) and Ethan Bombgardner finished with eight.
Mifflinburg 56, Lourdes Regional 30
Saturday at Mifflinburg
Lourdes Regional 6 7 4 13 — 30
Mifflinburg 17 21 16 2 — 56
Lourdes Regional (13-9) 30
Shaune Potter 3 0-0 6; Tyler Novak 1 4-4 7; Owen Sandri 0 2-2 2; Max Reiprish 2 0-0 4; Mike Keer 1 2-4 4; Austin Lamonica 3 0-2 7; Casen Sandri 0 0-0 0; Alex Hughes 0 0-0 0; Joey Feudale 0 0-0 0; Gavin Kodack 0 0-0 0; Liam Bradley 0 0-0 0; Kyle Baronosky 0 0-0 0. Team totals: 10 8-12 30.
3-point goals: Lamonica, Novak.
Mifflinburg (14-8) 56
Jarret Foster 5 0-0 12; Tyler Reigel 5 0-0 14; Eli Troutman 1 0-0 2; Cannon Griffith 5 1-2 12; Carter Breed 4 0-0 8; Ethan Bombgardner 2 4-4 8; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Ben Horning 0 0-0 0. Team totals: 22 5-6 56.
3-point goals: Reigel 4, Foster 2, Griffith.
