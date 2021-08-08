UNIVERSITY PARK — Mike Yurcich is the fourth offensive coordinator (Kirk Ciarrocca, ‘20; Ricky Rahne, ‘19; Joe Morehead, ‘18) in four seasons at Penn State, leaving many to wonder what this year’s version of the Nittany Lion offense will look like.
Redshirt-senior quarterback Sean Clifford is all smiles talking about the offense, but is opting to hold his cards when discussing specifics.
One thing that is clear, the offense will likely look quite different when Clifford lines up behind center this season. The Nittany Lions are again deep at running back — where injuries plagued the Lions a season ago — and there is optimism with the talent at tight end and wide receiver.
“It’s hard to compare this season to last season,” said Coach James Franklin, now in his eighth season at Penn State. “We’re back to more of a spread.”
Yurcich comes to Happy Valley after running the offense at Texas a season ago.
Getting the ball to playmakers will be a point of emphasis and with a stable of athletic wideouts and the return of Noah Cain at running back, options exist.
“That’s really kind of who we wanted to be the entire time that we’ve been here,” added Franklin. “With the athletes that we have at receiver and at tight end, at running back, that was another big part of it, is just getting as many guys involved, get as many guys touches, getting as many guys in space as possible. You know, but then, you still want to make sure you have the ability to run with power and you want to be able to run in situational football. You want to be able to run the ball when everybody in the stadium knows you have to run the ball and need to be able to run the ball, whether that is low redzone, whether that is short yardage. When that is four-minute offense, we want to make sure that we can kind of serve all those different masters.”
Yurcich is excited to work with Clifford, and the two have even spent some time golfing in the offseason.
“It helps enhance your focus,” said Clifford. “It’s another way to let loose.”
After a solid sophomore season, Clifford had his fair share of struggles during the COVID-shortened season, but finished second to Ohio State’s Justin Fields in passing yards (1,883) and touchdowns (16).
Clifford said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to put his team in position to win, running or passing.
“I’ll run as much as this team needs me to, whether it’s one time or 30 times,” said Clifford. “Whatever we need to do to win... Making plays and being the best I can for this team, I’ll do what I have got to do to give us a chance.”
Yurcich agreed.
“Any quarterback that has his demeanor and attitude and willingness to learn and understands every day that there’s something more to attain, his ceiling is very high,” said Yurcich. “I think he can get a lot better. So that’s my job to help him along and to guide him and to give him the information that he needs and to continue to press upon the things that he has to improve upon and apply pressure where it needs to be in practice.
“Give him difficult looks, allow him to fail and figure it out and then continue to build his confidence up. I think that’s the process of learning. He’s a tremendous leader. Sean’s all about helping this team win. He’s willing to do whatever it takes, so therefore, you just got to try to help him. You have to guide him and help him get where he wants to be and he wants to be great so whatever that takes – detail in meetings, technique work, watching all the film we can with him and getting him prepared for each game plan.”
While he won’t delve into detail, it’s clear Clifford is confident, and excited about this year’s offense.
“I thin our offense is in a really good spot right now,” he said. “We will always get better and we’ll keep grinding. We can’t get complacent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.