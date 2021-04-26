High school baseball
Bloomsburg 12, Milton 10
Friday at Milton
Bloomsburg 300 105 3 – 12-8-10 Milton 251 011 0 – 10-8-3 S. Staib, Kreisher (3), D. Rasmusen (7) and Z. Huntingdon. Ethan Rowe, Dylan Reiff (5), Chase Hoffman (6), Gehrig Baker (7) and Aiden Keiser. WP: Kreisher. LP: Rowe. Bloomsburg: C. Martz, 1-for-4, walk, run scored; S. Frey, 2-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; A. Beagle, 2-for-5, run; C. Dube, 1-for-3, 2 runs; H. Curran, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 4 RBI, run; M. Petock, walk, run; Staib, walk, RBI, 2 runs; Kreisher, walk, run; L. Reifendeifer, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run. Milton: Rowe, 1-for-4, walk, 2 runs; Hoffman, 1-for-5, RBI, run; Reiff, 2 runs, RBI; Quinn Keister, run; Austin Gainer, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, run; Luke Goodwin, walk; Luke Reitz, 1-for-3, walk; Trent Strous, 1-for-4, run; Keiser, 2-for-3; Carter Lilley, 2 runs.
College
Cross country
Lycoming College
Friday at Misericordia Invitational Notes: Lycoming wrapped up its spring competition on Friday night at the Misericordia Invitational at Mangelsdorf Field. Five Warriors competed in the 5,000-meter run, with sophomore Mariah Rovenolt, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, finishing in 27:08.11. Junior Brandon Gates, a fellow Warrior Run grad, led the Warriors in the 1,500-meter run, posting a time of 4:53.75. Senior Maverick Stenger, a Mifflinburg Area grad, took eighth in the 5,000-meter run in 19:29.98.
Softball
Game 1: E. Stroudsburg 4, Lock Haven 3
Game 2: E. Stroudsburg 6, Lock Haven 1
Friday at Lock Haven Note: Warrior Run High School graduate Madi Waltman pitched in Game 1 for Lock Haven. Waltman turned in a solid outing, going seven innings and having three earned runs to her line. Waltman scattered nine hits and struck out for batters along the way. Records: E. Stroudsburg is 22-12, 13-11 PSAC East. Lock Haven is 9-15, 9-15.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 9 8 .529 _ Philadelphia 10 11 .476 1 Atlanta 9 12 .429 2 Miami 9 12 .429 2 Washington 8 11 .421 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 13 8 .619 _ St. Louis 11 10 .524 2 Pittsburgh 11 11 .500 2½ Chicago 10 11 .476 3 Cincinnati 9 12 .429 4
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 15 7 .682 _ San Francisco 14 8 .636 1 San Diego 13 11 .542 3 Arizona 11 11 .500 4 Colorado 8 13 .381 6½
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0 Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2 Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1 Philadelphia 7, Colorado 5 Miami 5, San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4 Arizona at Atlanta, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 5, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 0 St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2 Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2 Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 0 Arizona 7, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Colorado 12, Philadelphia 2 San Francisco 4, Miami 3 San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Atlanta (Morton 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Rogers 2-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 7:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2), 7:45 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 9:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 14 9 .609 _ Tampa Bay 11 11 .500 2½ Toronto 10 11 .476 3 Baltimore 9 12 .429 4 New York 9 12 .429 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 13 7 .650 _ Chicago 12 9 .571 1½ Cleveland 9 11 .450 4 Minnesota 7 13 .350 6 Detroit 7 15 .318 7
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 14 8 .636 _ Seattle 13 9 .591 1 Los Angeles 10 10 .500 3 Houston 10 11 .476 3½ Texas 9 13 .409 5
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 2, Detroit 1 Seattle 8, Boston 2 Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2 Houston 16, L.A. Angels 2 N.Y. Yankees 2, Cleveland 1 Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3 Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1 Oakland 7, Baltimore 2
Sunday’s Games
Boston 5, Seattle 3 Baltimore 8, Oakland 1 Cleveland 7, N.Y. Yankees 3 Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0 Kansas City 4, Detroit 0 L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2 Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2 Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 4
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-0), 1:10 p.m. Minnesota (Berríos 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 8:05 p.m. Seattle (Sheffield 1-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 49 32 14 3 67 169 135 Washington 48 31 13 4 66 170 144 N.Y. Islanders 48 29 14 5 63 136 113 Boston 47 27 14 6 60 136 118 N.Y. Rangers 49 25 18 6 56 164 131 Philadelphia 48 22 19 7 51 136 171 New Jersey 48 14 27 7 35 121 170 Buffalo 49 13 29 7 33 121 171
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 47 31 10 6 68 153 114 Florida 49 31 13 5 67 158 133 Tampa Bay 48 32 14 2 66 160 125 Nashville 49 26 21 2 54 133 138 Dallas 47 20 15 12 52 135 121 Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151 Detroit 50 17 25 8 42 115 158 Columbus 50 15 25 10 40 121 170
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103 x-Colorado 45 31 10 4 66 161 108 x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123 Arizona 48 21 22 5 47 128 150 St. Louis 45 20 19 6 46 131 142 San Jose 47 18 24 5 41 125 163 Los Angeles 45 17 22 6 40 120 136 Anaheim 48 14 27 7 35 105 156
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130 Winnipeg 47 27 17 3 57 148 129 Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125 Montreal 46 20 17 9 49 134 135 Calgary 47 21 23 3 45 127 137 Vancouver 41 19 19 3 41 113 130 Ottawa 48 17 27 4 38 131 170 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2 St. Louis 5, Colorado 3 Dallas 2, Detroit 1, OT Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3 Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1 Florida 4, Carolina 3, OT Calgary 5, Montreal 2 Vegas 5, Anaheim 1 Minnesota 6, San Jose 3 Vancouver 4, Ottawa 2 Arizona 4, Los Angeles 0
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 1, Boston 0 N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 3 Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 3, OT
Monday’s Games
Montreal at Calgary, 6:30 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48 Hartford 20 11 8 1 0 23 69 61 Bridgeport 20 6 13 1 0 13 48 70
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66 Manitoba 26 13 11 2 0 28 80 71 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86 Stockton 26 9 16 1 0 19 70 85
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 23 15 5 1 2 33 95 67 Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98 Cleveland 21 13 7 1 0 27 82 61 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Grand Rapids 20 11 6 3 0 25 66 58 Rockford 24 9 14 1 0 19 70 90
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 25 17 6 2 0 36 84 61 Lehigh Valley 21 14 4 2 1 31 69 63 Syracuse 24 15 8 1 0 31 95 70 Utica 18 10 7 0 1 21 60 65 WB/Scranton 24 8 11 3 2 21 68 85 Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95 Binghamton 24 5 13 5 1 16 63 91
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 36 22 13 1 0 45 126 111 Henderson 31 21 10 0 0 42 96 78 Bakersfield 31 19 11 0 1 39 106 80 San Jose 30 13 11 4 2 32 87 103 Colorado 26 13 10 2 1 29 81 77 Tucson 29 11 16 2 0 24 77 95 Ontario 32 10 18 4 0 24 94 121 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Bridgeport 4, Hartford 3 Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1 Manitoba 3, Stockton 0 Laval 4, Belleville 1 Cleveland 5, Chicago 4 Rockford 5, Iowa 3 Syracuse 5, Rochester 3 Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 2 Ontario 2, Bakersfield 0 San Diego 4, Henderson 1
Sunday’s Games
Syracuse 7, Utica 1 Cleveland 4, Chicago 2 Colorado 4, Tucson 1 WB/Scranton 6, Hershey 3 San Jose 4, Ontario 2 Henderson 5, San Diego 4
Monday’s Games
Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6 p.m. Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Hershey at Binghamton, 6 p.m. Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Henderson at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4 Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1 New England 1 0 1 4 3 2 New York City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2 Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2 Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4 Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1 Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 1 2 Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6 Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7 New York 0 2 0 0 3 5
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4 Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 3 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 4 3 2 Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2 San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3 Real Salt Lake 1 0 0 3 2 1 Austin 1 1 0 3 3 3 Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2 Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3 FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3 Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, April 24
New York City FC 5, Cincinnati 0 Montreal 2, Nashville 2, tie Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 2, tie San Jose 3, FC Dallas 1 Seattle 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie Real Salt Lake 2, Minnesota 1 Miami 2, Philadelphia 1 New England 1, D.C. United 0 Atlanta 3, Chicago 1 Austin 3, Colorado 1 Portland 2, Houston 1
Sunday, April 25
LA Galaxy 3, New York 2 Saturday, May 1 Chicago at New York, 1 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m. Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. D.C. United at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Sunday, May 2
Miami at Nashville, 1 p.m. LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9 p.m. Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday, May 7
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Auto racing
Clinton County Speedway
Saturday results
Sprint Cars: 1. Garrett Bard 2. Jeffrey Weaver 3. Scott Lutz 4. Dakota Schweikart 5. Ken Duke Jr. 6. Aaron Jacobus 7. Reed Thompson 8. Josh Beamer 9. Matt Tebbs 10. James Clavaret 11. Josh Bricker 12. Andrew Jacobus 13. Dave Guss Jr. 14. Dustin Prettyleaf 15. Dale Schweikart 16. Ryan Lynn 17. Jim Kennedy 18. Austin Greenland 19. Tylor Cochran Pro Stocks: 1. Brandon Moser 2. Ray Rothfuss 3. Noah Jensen 4. Nathan Stroup 5. Cory Long 6. Rooster Peters 8. Marc Bitler 9. AY Schilling 10. Kris Orwig, Sr. 11. Robert Tressler 12. Rich Fye 13. Gary Mellott 14. Logan Hile DNS Todd Geyer Sr. 270 Micro Sprints: 1. Wyatt Rotz 2. Jeffrey Weaver 3. Timmy Bittner 4. Shaun Musser 5. Dan Wertman 6. Bobby Sanso 7. Hunter Zimmerman 8. Buddy Kramer 9. Logan Hammaker 10. Matthew Dixon 11. Tom Quiggle 12. James Bilger 13. Levi Brungard 14. Sam Chamberlin 15. Denny Rinehimer 16. Mac Wert 17. Cory Stabley DNS: Richard Damore, Tyler Clowes, Brian Bender, Aiden Adams, Mitchel Holden 600 Micro Sprints: 1. Johnny Smith 2. Jeffrey Weaver 3. Josh Beamer 4. Cody Hauck 5. Ethan Spotts 6. Ethan Spotts 7. Timmy Bittner 8. Tyson Mowery 9. Mitchell Holden 10. James Layton 11. Derek Swartz 12. Trevor Teats DNS Dexter Strawser 4 Cylinders: 1. Scott Englert 2. Jimmy Moyer 3. Larry Spencer 4. Blake Snyder 5. Larry Bechdel 6. Mike Hepner 7. Keith Hagen 8. Chelsie Harris 9. Jonathan Strongfield 10. Skylar Witchley 11. Emily Brouse 12. Coty Maines 13. Mike Luther 14. William Kephart 15. Tim Muthler 16. Maddox Smith 17. Dylan Craft 18 Cadan Kennedy DNS: Byran Strouse, John Baney, Gavin Bilbay, Kyle Strouse, Kris Orwig Jr.
Go Kart Results
Saturday at Penns Creek Raceway Park
