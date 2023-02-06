MILTON — On a day when “The Jungle Jinx” was in full force at the District 4 Class 2A Duals, Warrior Run never failed or faltered. The top-seeded Defenders cruised to three straight victories and in historic fashion claimed the program’s first championship in the 25-year history of the team event.
Dubbed a venue that often jinx’s teams by one long-time wrestling observer because of the upsets and unlikely bracket busting that has occurred since the popular kick-off to the high school post-season settled in The Jungle at Milton High School nearly 20 years ago, the bad luck struck second-seeded Benton full force on Saturday. The Tigers, the defending champions and the only team to defeat Warrior Run this season, lost to Canton in the semifinals and then fell to Montoursville in the consolation semifinals.
Warrior Run, which displayed championship potential at last year’s tournament with a run to the semifinals, never wavered in a bracket filled with talented teams. The Defenders opened with a 60-12 pounding of Southern Columbia and then beat fourth-seeded Montgomery in the semifinals, 36-24. In the final, the Defenders rolled to a 32-6 lead against Canton before forfeiting the final four weights in an effort to stay injury free. The final result was 32-30.
The Defenders will face either Ft. LeBoeuf, the District 10 runner-up, or Frazier, the District 7 fourth-place finisher, at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday afternoon. Ft. LeBoeuf and Frazier will battle Monday night. Ft. LeBoeuf lost to Reynolds in the District 10 championship final and the team is led by two-time state-placewinner, Jo Jo Prsybycien (139) and state qualifiers Danny Church (215) and Conner McChesney (172). Frazier, 11-8, relies on two-time state champion Rune Lawrence (189), Ryan Celaschi (152), and Jackson Angelo (160).
“It was a lot of fun going to Hershey last season with my brother, Cameron,” said senior Kaden Milheim, the middle cog in the Milheim Steamroller — brothers Reagan, Kaden, and Cameron — and the only senior in the Warrior Run lineup. “But getting to go down there as a team is going to be a great experience. It’s something that we’ve all worked hard to accomplish.”
In their opener with Southern the Defenders got falls from Tyler Ulrich, Sam Hall, Kaden Milheim, Cole Shupp, and Connor Parker and, coupled with three Tigers forfeits, handed Warrior Run its second rout of the former district powerhouse in the last two weeks. Against Montgomery, a talented squad the Defenders handled, 36-20, in a mid-January dual meet, needed pins from Jalen Hall, Parker, and Peyton Snyder in the last three bouts to outlast the Red Raiders. In that match,Warrior Run held an 18-13 advantage seven bouts in but Montgomery swept 152 through 172 to grab a 24-18 lead. The most notable bout in that stretch was Conner Harer’s 5-3 win over Cameron Milheim in a meeting of the state’s top 2 152 pounders.
In the nerve-wracking finals against Canton the Defenders met every challenge. First, Gavin Hunter limited Cohen Landis, a junior with 10 bonus-point wins to scattered in his 21 victories this season, to a 7-5 decision 121. Tyler Ulrich then outlasted fellow freshman Carson Rockwell, 8-4, in a physical battle at 127 and Sam Hall added a 9-3 win over Holden Ward a weight later. Reagan Milheim followed with the 18th fall of his freshman season and brother Kaden added a convincing 5-2 decision over Hayden Ward, who is ranked No. 6 at 139.
What followed was Warrior Run’s biggest win of the day. Sophomore Eli Butler, just 2-2 in limited dual meet action this season (8-5 overall) was sent out at 152 and he delivered a second period fall over Aydin Holcomb. It was a stunning loss for the Warriors.
“We tell our guys to be ready because you never know when it’s going to be your time and (Butler) did an awesome job, Betz said. “For not having a lot of dual meet experience, he did very well.”
Cameron Milheim then dominated Hudson Ward, the winner of 34 matches this season, with eight takedowns and two sets of back points in a 23-8 technical fall at 160. When Isaiah Betz completed the seven-bout win streak with a 58-second fall at 172 and Cole Shupp held 11th-ranked Riley Parker, a 28-match winner with 16 falls, to a 10-6 decision, the Defenders had clinched their historic win. Leading 32-6, Betz elected to forfeit the last four bouts to protect his wrestlers from potential injury.
“We spent an hour or so working on the match-ups (wondering) what are we going to do if (Canton) does this? But fortunately, at the end of the day, we put the kids on the mat and they performed,” Betz said.
And now the Defenders are ready to embark on their visit to Herhey as an entire team.
“Twenty-four years that they’ve been doing this (tournament) and 24 we haven’t made a trip,” Betz said “We’ve had a lot of close calls (during that time) but never got the job done. It’s hard to put this into words right now. It’s like a dream.”
District 4 Class 2A Dualsat Milton Area High SchoolQuarterfinals
No. 1 Warrior Run 60, No. 9 Southern Columbia 12 285: Hunter Hauck, WR, won by forfeit. 107: Cohen Zechman, WR, mak. dec. Rowan Humphrey, 9-1. 114: Trey Nicholas, WR, won by forfeit. 121: Gavin Hunter, WR, dec. Caden Gray, 9-6. 127: Tyler Ulrich, WR, pinned Ed Zuber, 1:43. 133: Sam Hall, WR, pinned Colton Habowski, :20. 139: Reagan Milheim, WR, won by forfeit. 145: Kaden Milheim, WR, pinned Caden Hopper, :47. 152: Cameron Milheim, WR, tech. fall Jaymen Golden, 20-5, 5:21. 160: Louden Murphy, SC, pinned Isaac Butler, :19. 172: Cole Shupp, WR, pinned Greg Fulmer, 1:21. 189: Jude Bremigen, SC, won by forfeit. 215: Conner Parker, WR, pinned John Quinton, :31.
No. 2 Benton 42, No. 7 Lewisburg 24
285: Andrew Wolfe, B, pinned Lennon Barner, 1:01. 107: Seth Kolb, B, pinned Nolan Altoft, 4:43. 114: Landon Michaels, L, dec. Aiden Hartman, 7-2. 121: Jace Gessner, L, dec. Cole Rooker, 6-4. 127: Landen Wagner, L, won by forfeit. 133: Dylan Granahan, B, pinned Quinton Bartlett, 2:15. 139: Ethan Kolb, B, pinned Derek Gessner, :37 145: Chase Burke, B, pinned Dan Leao, 1:13. 152: Ahmaad Robinson, L, dec. Remington Morrow, 5-2. 160: Chase Wenrich, L, dec. Evan Brokenshire, 8-5. 172: Derek Shedleski, L, pinned Nick Stevens, 1:40. 189: Jacob Bobersky, B, pinned Trent Wenrich, 1:57. 215: Tristan Lepore, B, pinned Evan Frederick, , 2:19.
Other quarterfinal scores:
No. 4 Montgomery 34, No. 5 Montoursville 32 *-Montoursville penalized one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct No. 3 Canton 48, No. 6 Towanda 20
SemifinalsNo. 1 Warrior Run 36, No. 4 Montgomery 24
107: Manny Stoltzfus, M, dec. Cohen Zechman, 10-4. 114: Carden Wagner, M, pinned Trey Nicholas, :45. 121: Gavin Hunter, WR, dec. Seth McClintock, 7-6. 127: Brandt Harer, M, maj. dec. Tyler Ulrich, 13-5. 133: Sam Hall, WR, maj. dec. AJ Kroft, 8-0. 139: Reagan Milheim, WR, pinned Raiden Felix, 1:10. 145: Kaden Milheim, WR, tech. fall Nevin Beachel, 19-3, 5:54. 152: Conner Harer, M, dec. Cameron Milheim, 5-3. 160: Coy Bryson, M, dec. Isaiah Betz, 5-1. 172: Caden Finck, M, tech. fall Cole Shupp, 22-7, 5:55. 189: Jalan Hall, WR, pinned Gavin Mebane, 2:31. 215: Connor Parker, WR, pinned Raymond Paultz, 1:38. 285: Peyton Snyder, WR, pinned Layne Gingery, 2:07.
Other semifinal score:
No. 3 Canton 32, No. 2 Benton 31 *-Canton deducted one team point
Consolation quarterfinalNo. 6 Towanda 36, No. 7 Lewisburg 33
107: Nolan Altoft, L, pinned Bryghton Yale, 3:54. 114: Wyatt Stranger, T, dec. Landen Michaels, 3-1. 121: Jace Gessner, L, dec. Hayden Space, 10-3. 127: Landon Wagner, L, pinned Anthony Rifenbark, :48. 133: Rylee Sluyter, T, pinned Ethan Long, 3:06. 139: Riley Vanderpool, T, pinned David Bozella, 1:10. 145: Chase Geurin, T, dec. Derek Gessner, 6-1. 152: Ahmaad Robinson, L, pinned Aiden Miller, 1:53. 160: Chase Wenrich, L, pinned Jace Gunther, :27. 172: Mason Higley, T, pinned Trent Wenrich, 2:21. 189: Derek Shedleski, L, pinned Zane McPeek, 1:15. 215: Sawyer Robinson, T, pinned Lennon Barmer, 1:34. 285: Audy Vanderpool, T, pinned Evan Frederick, 1:04.
Other consolation quarterfinal score:
No. 5 Montoursville 58, No. 9 Southern Columbia 13
Consolation semifinal scores:
No. 5 Montoursville 38, No. 2 Benton 28 No. 6 Towanda 33, No. 4 Montgomery 30 *-Montgomery deducted one team point.
Third-place consolation match:
No. 5 Montoursville 47, No. 6 Towanda 28
Championship finalNo. 1 Warrior Run 32, No. 3 Canton 30
121: Cohen Landis, C, dec. Gavin Hunter, 7-5. 127: Tyler Ulrich, WR, dec. Carson Rockwell, 8-4. 133: Sam Hall, WR, dec. Holden Ward, 9-3. 139: Reagan Milheim, WR, pinned Ryland Sakers, 3:41. 145: Kaden Milheim, WR, dec. Hayden Ward, 5-2. 152: Eli Butler, WR, pinned Aydin Holcomb, 2:17. 160: Cameron Milheim, WR, tech. fall Hudson Ward, 23-8, 5:57. 172: Isaiah Betz, WR, pinned Brenen Taylor, :58. 189: Riley Parker, C, dec. Cole Shupp, 10-6. 215: Michael Davis, C, won by forfeit. 285: Mason Nelson, C, won by forfeit. 107: Lyle Vermilya, C, won by forfeit. 114: Joe Luner, C, won by forfeit.
True second place match
