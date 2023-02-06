MILTON — On a day when “The Jungle Jinx” was in full force at the District 4 Class 2A Duals, Warrior Run never failed or faltered. The top-seeded Defenders cruised to three straight victories and in historic fashion claimed the program’s first championship in the 25-year history of the team event.

Dubbed a venue that often jinx’s teams by one long-time wrestling observer because of the upsets and unlikely bracket busting that has occurred since the popular kick-off to the high school post-season settled in The Jungle at Milton High School nearly 20 years ago, the bad luck struck second-seeded Benton full force on Saturday. The Tigers, the defending champions and the only team to defeat Warrior Run this season, lost to Canton in the semifinals and then fell to Montoursville in the consolation semifinals.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

