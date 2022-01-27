SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — New for 2022, Little League International has established a unique, unified patch that reflects all levels of the program.
Inspired by the new Little League emblem that debuted as part of Little League’s new look, logo, and mission brand relaunch on June 6, 2020, the new patch is now available for leagues and parents to purchase at ShopLittleLeague.org.
“The Little League Official Uniform Patch is the only recognized identification which sets a Little League participant apart from all other children who play baseball or softball,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Little League continues to be a place where all children and volunteers are welcome, and now, under one unified Little League patch, all divisions of Little League can be jointly represented as one team. One Little League.”
Available for all leagues to wear starting with the 2022 season, the new patch made first appeared as part of the official uniforms at the 2021 Little League Baseball and Softball World Series. Along with the new patch, Little League is also offering leagues and volunteers the opportunity purchase accompanying “Rocker Patches” to provide a distinguishing mark of the different roles and divisions of play as a compliment to be worn above the unified patch.
The new patch is available for purchase, with rocker patches available as well. In addition, there will be the option of bundling a rocker patch and new emblem patch together. While leagues are encouraged to transition to the new, unified emblem patch for the 2022 season, they may continue to utilize those patches they already have in stock.
Along with representing Little League’s modernized look, the new patch also provides local leagues with increased flexibility for ordering and distributing to its participants as it may be used across every level of the program, eliminating the worry of division-specific patches going unused each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.