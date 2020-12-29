National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA yx-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 445 349 Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282 New England 6 9 0 .400 298 339 N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429
South
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348 Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401 Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423 Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464
North
W L T Pct PF PA yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288 Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300 Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397 Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386
West
W L T Pct PF PA *zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324 Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447 L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405 Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450 Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315 N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338 Philadelphia 4 10 1 .300 320 398
South
W L T Pct PF PA yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330 x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328 Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369 Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370
North
W L T Pct PF PA yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353 Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335 Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440 Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482
West
W L T Pct PF PA yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348 L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289 Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349 San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched first round bye *-clinched home-field advantage
Monday’s Games
Buffalo 38, New England 9
Sunday, Jan. 3
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Carolina, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 2 1 .667 — Brooklyn 2 2 .500 ½ New York 1 2 .333 1 Boston 1 2 .333 1 Toronto 0 2 .000 1½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Orlando 3 0 1.000 — Atlanta 3 0 1.000 — Miami 1 1 .500 1½ Charlotte 1 2 .333 2 Washington 0 3 .000 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Cleveland 3 0 1.000 — Indiana 3 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 1 2 .333 2 Detroit 0 3 .000 3 Chicago 0 3 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB New Orleans 2 1 .667 — San Antonio 2 1 .667 — Dallas 1 2 .333 1 Memphis 1 2 .333 1 Houston 0 2 .000 1½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 2 1 .667 — Utah 2 1 .667 — Portland 2 1 .667 — Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 ½ Denver 1 2 .333 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 2 1 .667 — L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667 — Sacramento 2 1 .667 — L.A. Lakers 2 2 .500 ½ Golden State 1 2 .333 1
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 128, Detroit 120 Memphis 116, Brooklyn 111, OT Utah 110, Oklahoma City 109 Denver 124, Houston 111 Portland 115, L.A. Lakers 107
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. Golden State at Detroit, 7 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
