WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming College men’s soccer team is one of four MAC Freedom teams to open the season ranked in the United Soccer Coaches’ Region IV poll, with Lycoming sitting eighth in the 10-team regional rankings, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The Warriors (3-1-1 overall) have allowed just three goals in the first five games of the year, with senior Zack Donoway collecting four shutouts.
The NCAA realigned regions in every Division III sport entering 2021. Region IV for soccer consists of the United East, New Jersey Athletic, City University of New York Athletic, and MAC Freedom conferences plus New York University.
St. Mary’s (Md.) tops the poll with NYU, Rowan and Montclair State just behind. Misericordia checks in fifth, ahead of Stevens and Rutgers University-Camden. The Warriors are listed ahead of Wilkes and New Jersey City.
Lycoming’s only loss came to Gettysburg, which is ranked fifth in Region V.
The Warriors return to the field Wednesday, heading to Lancaster Bible for a 6 p.m., game in Lancaster, Pa.
ESPN’s College GameDay set for Old Main on Saturday
UNIVERSITY PARK – ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot program will be live from Penn State’s Old Main lawn on Saturday ahead of the Nittany Lions’ primetime meeting with Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. This is the 22nd time College GameDay has been at the site of a Penn State game. The popular pregame college football program will air live from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday.
For the 10th time and fifth consecutive year, College GameDay will be live from Happy Valley. Penn State is the only school to host College GameDay every year since 2017.
