HERSHEY — For 10 wrestlers the dream of a medal at this year’s PIAA Class 2A wrestling tournament remains alive and for two others the season ended in the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday afternoon.

Warrior Run’s Milheim Steamroller — brothers Reagan, Kaden and Cameron — powered their way in with three easy wins while Meadowbrook Christian’s Max and Cade Wirnsberger won a pair of workmanlike decisions. Mifflinburg senior Emmanuel Ulrich needed just 70 seconds for a fall in his first bout. All six wrestlers earned spots in this morning’s quarterfinals.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.