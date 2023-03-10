HERSHEY — For 10 wrestlers the dream of a medal at this year’s PIAA Class 2A wrestling tournament remains alive and for two others the season ended in the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday afternoon.
Warrior Run’s Milheim Steamroller — brothers Reagan, Kaden and Cameron — powered their way in with three easy wins while Meadowbrook Christian’s Max and Cade Wirnsberger won a pair of workmanlike decisions. Mifflinburg senior Emmanuel Ulrich needed just 70 seconds for a fall in his first bout. All six wrestlers earned spots in this morning’s quarterfinals.
The Defenders Ty Ulrich split a pair of matches and remains alive in the consolation bracket, along with Milton’s Alex Hoffman and Cale Bastian and Lewisburg’s Chase Wenrich.
In his first trip to the state tournament, Reagan Milheim, at 139, dominated Dane Wenner, turning him three times for backpoints in a 14-0 major decision. Southwest Regional champion Joey Sentipal, a senior from Burgettstown in today’s quarterfinals.
Kaden Milheim built a 13-0 lead over Travis Reifenstahl of Saucon Valley before getting the fall in 2:07. He’ll face Gage Heilbrun of Marion Center in the 145-pound quarterfinals.
Cameron Milheim, at 152, converted a takedown and then used a pair of escapes in the second and third periods for a 4-2 decision over Nolen Zeigler of West Perry. Milheim defeated Zeigler, 7-1, in the state dual meet tournament. He’ll battle Northwest Regional champion Steffan Lynch of North East in the quarterfinals.
Max Wirnsberger, at 121, fueled a 6-3 decision over Gideon Bracken of United with a pair of first period takedowns. He’ll tackle Northwest champion Hunter Hohman of Grove City, a freshman, in the quarterfinals.
Cade Wirnsberger, at 145, turned a two-takedown performance into a 5-3 decision over Max Stein of Faith Christian and will tackle Southwest champion Trent Hoover of Penn Cambria in the quarterfinals.
Ulrich made quick work of Peyton Wentzel of Upper Dauphin, getting a fall in 1 minute, ten seconds. Ulrich will face Sharon senior Mike Mazurek in the heavyweight quarterfinals.
Warrior Run’s Ulrich dropped his first bout, 9-0, to Hunter Gould of Conneaut at 127 but bounced back with an 8-4 decision over Alex Rueberger of Sharpsville. He’ll face Kobi Burkett of Chestnut Ridge in the second round of consolations.
Milton’s Hoffman dropped a tough 3-0 decision to Chance Kimmy of General McLane at 160 but rebounded with three takedowns in a 7-4 win over Benton’s Evan Brokenshire. He’ll face Northwestern Lehigh freshman Luke Fugazatto in the second round of consolations.
Bastian, at 189, slipped past West Perry’s Quade Boden, 1-0, in the preliminary round but was pinned by defending state champion Rune Lawrence of Frazier in the first round. Bastian gets Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain this morning.
Lewisburg’s Wenrich was majored by Collin Hearn of Conneaut in his first bout but followed with a 6-5 win over Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Joseph Laenna. Wenrich will face Case Brandebura of Carlyton in the second round of consolations.
Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner, at 114, and Warrior Run’s Cole Shupp, at 172, both suffered a pair of losses and had their seasons end.
