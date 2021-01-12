Lewisburg 45
Shikellamy 38
SUNBURY — A double-double by Lauren Gross helped propel Lewisburg to a 45-38 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Shikellamy on Monday.
Gross had 10 points and 13 rebounds, along with a pair of assists and a steal.
Roz Noone led Lewisburg (2-0) with 14 points and six rebounds, plus Sophie Kilbride added seven assists and Maddie Still had five rebounds for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Williamsport at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 45, Shikellamy 38 at Shikellamy
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 14 12 7 12 — 45 Shikellamy 4 10 10 14 — 38
Lewisburg (2-0) 45
Maddie Still 3 3-4 9; Roz Noone 4 5-5 14; Sophie Kilbride 1 1-2 3; Regan Llanso 2 1-2 5; Lauren Gross 5 0-0 10; Hope Drumm 1 2-2 4; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 12-15 45.
3-point goals:
Noone.
Shikellamy (0-2) 38
Taylor Sees 0 0-0 0; Melanie Minnier 3 0-0 6; Averi Dodge 5 0-1 10; Jordan Moten 5 2-3 15; Emma Bronowicz 0 2-3 2; Tori Scheller 1 0-0 3; Paige Fausey 1 000 2.
Totals:
15 4-7 38.
3-point goals:
Moten 3, Scheller.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 25-22. High scorers: Lewisburg, Sydney Bolinsky, 10; Shikellamy, Cassie Ronk, 13.
Boys Basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. 51
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 40
BLOOMSBURG — Ashton Canello scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lions to the nonleague win. Jacob Reed added 13 points for Meadowbrook Christian (1-0).
Meadowbrook Chr. 51, CMVT 40 at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech
Score by quarters
MCS 11 18 12 10 — 51 CMVT 7 10 13 10 — 40
Meadowbrook (1-0) 51
Evan Young 3 2-4 8; Ashton Canello 7 8-14 22; Gabe Rodriguez 1 4-6 6; Jacob Reed 5 1-3 13; Michael Smith 1 0-2 2; Michael Eager 0 2-2 2.
Totals:
17 17-31 51.
3-point goals:
Reed 2.
CMVT 40
James Lloyd 5 2-4 12; Josh Krick 1 0-0 2; Trenton Boone 3 1-1 7; Ben Mattern 3 2-2 11; Owen Panikka 1 0-0 3; Jake Shotwell 1 0-0 2; Toby Zajac 1 0-0 3.
Totals:
15 5-7 40.
3-point goals:
