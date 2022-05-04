Men’s lacrosse
MAC Freedom ChampionshipNo. 4 Misericordia 22, No. 5 Lycoming 6Notes:
Senior Dominick Massaro had three goals to lead Lycoming as it fell to No. 4 Misericordia in the first round of the MAC Freedom Championship on Tuesday. The Cougars (12-5) advance to face top-seeded Stevens on Thursday. The Warriors finish the year 8-10 and 4-4 in the MAC Freedom, posting a seven-game improvement overall and a three-game improvement in conference play. Senior Dominick Massaro notched the first goal of the game, scoring just 80 seconds in, as junior Zach Anderson picked up a rebound and found Massaro, who hit a side-winding shot to the goalie’s right, for his 101st career goal. Massaro added two fourth-quarter goals to give him 103 in his career, the 12th-most in program history, while his 139 career points are 14th in the school’s record book. Anderson finished with two goals and an assist, as he scored with 3:40 remaining. First-year Ben Franco stopped six shots in the first half, finishing the year with 231 saves, the second-most in program history and one more than Jared Jankowski’s total of 230 set in 2001. He yielded to junior Sean Sonnie, who stopped five shots in the third quarter. First-year Michael Lavinio stopped three shots in the fourth. Senior Owen Zimmerman finished the season with 65 points (47 goals, 18 assists), the 12th-most in program history and the most for a Warrior since 2011. His 47 goals are also ninth in program history. Juniors Brody Balasa and Andrew Dede finished 1-2 in the school single-season record book in caused turnovers, with Balasa posting 31 and Dede notching 28, as Balasa had one and Dede two against the Cougars. Dede and Balasa also each added four groundballs.
BaseballMajor League GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 18 6 .750 _ Toronto 15 10 .600 3½ Tampa Bay 13 10 .565 4½ Boston 10 14 .417 8 Baltimore 8 16 .333 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 9 .625 _ Cleveland 10 12 .455 4 Chicago 10 13 .435 4½ Kansas City 8 14 .364 6 Detroit 7 14 .333 6½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 10 .600 _ Houston 13 11 .542 1½ Seattle 12 12 .500 2½ Oakland 10 13 .435 4 Texas 9 14 .391 5 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 18 8 .692 _ Miami 12 11 .522 4½ Philadelphia 11 13 .458 6 Atlanta 11 15 .423 7 Washington 9 16 .360 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 16 8 .667 _ St. Louis 13 10 .565 2½ Pittsburgh 9 13 .409 6 Chicago 9 14 .391 6½ Cincinnati 3 20 .130 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _ San Diego 15 8 .652 _ San Francisco 14 8 .636 ½ Colorado 13 10 .565 2 Arizona 12 13 .480 4 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0 Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0 Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1 N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2 Houston 3, Seattle 0 Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 1
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0 Texas 6, Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1 Minnesota 7, Baltimore 2 Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1 Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1 Houston 4, Seattle 0 Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd. San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 1:10 p.m. Seattle (Brash 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 2:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 3:37 p.m. Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m. Minnesota (Bundy 3-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m. L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0 Arizona 5, Miami 4 Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0, 2nd game Texas 6, Philadelphia 4 Arizona 5, Miami 4 Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1 Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3 Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1 Washington 10, Colorado 2 San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd. San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-1), 12:40 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-0), 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 7:40 p.m. Washington (Corbin 0-4) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 8:40 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m. Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m. Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Triple-A International League GlanceEast DivisionSunday’s Games
Columbus 8, Louisville 7 Worcester 10, Buffalo 6 Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/WB 3 Rochester 8, Syracuse 3 Gwinnett 10, Norfolk 2 Charlotte 5, Jacksonville 4 Indianapolis 3, Iowa 1 Omaha 7, Toledo 4 Nashville at St. Paul, ppd. Memphis 3, Durham 2<
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville 8, Memphis 6 Columbus 7, Omaha 5 Gwinnett 11, Charlotte 7 Rochester 2, Scranton/WB 0 Durham at Buffalo, ppd. Worcester at Toledo, ppd. Lehigh Valley 6, Syracuse 3 Louisville 6, Indianapolis 3 Norfolk 7, Nashville 4 Iowa 7, St. Paul 3<
Wednesday’s Games
Scranton/WB at Rochester, 11:05 a.m. Worcester at Toledo, 12:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Memphis, 1:05 p.m. Louisville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Durham at Buffalo, 2, 5:30 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. Norfolk at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Worcester at Toledo, 2, 11:05 p.m. Louisville at Indianapolis, 11:05 a.m. Durham at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. Norfolk at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m. Jacksonville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
TransactionsCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceMilwaukee 1, Boston 1
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89 Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86 Saturday, May 7: Boston at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m., ABC Monday, May 9: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., TNT x-Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT x-Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, TBD, ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD, TBD
Miami 1, Philadelphia 0
Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92 Wednesday, May 4: Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., TNT Friday, May 6: Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN Sunday, May 8: Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., TNT x-Tuesday, May 10: Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m./8:30 p.m., TNT x-Thursday, May 12: Miami at Philadelphia, TBD, ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD, TBD
Western ConferencePhoenix 1, Dallas 0
Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114 Wednesday, May 4: Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m., TNT Friday, May 6: Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN Sunday, May 8: Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN x-Tuesday, May 10: Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m./10 p.m., TNT x-Thursday, May 12: Phoenix at Dallas, TBD, ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD, TBD
Golden State 1, Memphis 1
Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116 Tuesday, May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101 Saturday, May 7: Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., ABC Monday, May 9: Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m., TNT x-Wednesday, May 11: Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., TNT x-Friday, May 13: Memphis at Golden State, TBD, ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT
NHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7)(x-if necessary)Monday, May 2
Carolina 5, Boston 1, Carolina leads series 1 — 0 Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0, Toronto leads series 1 — 0 St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0, St. Louis leads series 1 — 0 Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, Los Angeles leads series 1 — 0
Tuesday, May 3
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT, Pittsburgh leads series 1 — 0 Washington 4, Florida 2, Washington leads series 1 — 0 Colorado 7, Nashville 2 Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Florida at Washington, 1 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 4:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Carolina at Boston, 12:30 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 4:30 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Monday, May 9
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Florida at Washington, 7 p.m. Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
x-Boston at Carolina, TBA x-Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA x-Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
Wednesday, May 11
x-Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, TBA x-Washington at Florida, TBA x-Dallas at Calgary, TBA x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA
Thursday, May 12
x-Carolina at Boston, TBA x-Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA x-Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA
Friday, May 13
x-N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Florida at Washington, TBA x-Calgary at Dallas, TBA x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA
Saturday, May 14
x-Boston at Carolina, TBA x-Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA x-Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
Sunday, May 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.