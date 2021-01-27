The following scholastic events scheduled for Tuesday as well as upcoming days were postponed by inclement weather or by other factors. Make-up dates are listed if available.
Girls basketball
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, postponed TBA
Shamokin at Lewisburg, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Friday
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13
Lewisburg at Danville (Friday), postponed to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20
Muncy at Warrior Run (Friday), postponed TBA
Warrior Run at Central Columbia (Saturday), postponed TBA
Warrior Run at Montoursville (Feb. 2), postponed TBA
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg (Feb. 4), postponed TBA
Warrior Run at Loyalsock (Feb. 5), postponed TBA
Wrestling
Shamokin at Lewisburg, canceled
Milton at Montgomery, postponed to 7 p.m. today
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg (Thursday), postponed TBA
Canton at Warrior Run (Thursday), postponed TBA
Boys/girls swimming
Lewisburg at Mount Carmel, postponed to TBA
