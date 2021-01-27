The following scholastic events scheduled for Tuesday as well as upcoming days were postponed by inclement weather or by other factors. Make-up dates are listed if available.

Girls basketball

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, postponed TBA

Shamokin at Lewisburg, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Friday

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13

Lewisburg at Danville (Friday), postponed to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20

Muncy at Warrior Run (Friday), postponed TBA

Warrior Run at Central Columbia (Saturday), postponed TBA

Warrior Run at Montoursville (Feb. 2), postponed TBA

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg (Feb. 4), postponed TBA

Warrior Run at Loyalsock (Feb. 5), postponed TBA

Wrestling

Shamokin at Lewisburg, canceled

Milton at Montgomery, postponed to 7 p.m. today

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg (Thursday), postponed TBA

Canton at Warrior Run (Thursday), postponed TBA

Boys/girls swimming

Lewisburg at Mount Carmel, postponed to TBA

