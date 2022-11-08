LEWISBURG — The emotions were a bit mixed on the Lewisburg sideline Thursday night following the District 4 Class 2A girls soccer championship game.
The Green Dragons fell short in their quest for a district title, so that was definitely a negative.
On the positive side, Lewisburg played evenly with an undefeated Central Columbia for all but a 5-minute stretch early in the second half. The bigger deal was as the district runners-up the Green Dragons begin state play tonight against Wyomissing at Conrad Weiser High School.
“It’s definitely a disappointment,” Lewisburg junior goalie Izzy Wood said. “Even though we lost, we played really well. We have to get past this and give states our best shot, give it our all.”
The Green Dragons (13-7) clinched the state berth by defeating previously unbeaten Montoursville in the district semifinals. Counting that win, Lewisburg has won its past 10 games against opponents other than Central Columbia.
“We’re a young team, and the lack of experience was hurting us early in the year,” senior Sophie Kilbride said. “We’ve finally come together. We just want to keep the year going as long as we can.”
The Green Dragons were 3-5 after back-to-back losses to close September but went on a run after that. The only losses during that stretch were 6-0 to the Blue Jays in the penultimate game of the regular-season, and a 3-0 loss in the district final. The matchup in the district final felt much different.
“We didn’t play poorly,” Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski said. “In the second half of that first game, we just fell apart. We didn’t fall apart. We played well. We go into states, and, luckily, we have some time to get our heads back.
“We still possessed the ball. We still moved the ball around a bit.”
In the postseason, the Green Dragons have shown they can go toe-to-toe with the best District 4 has to offer. Lewisburg opened the district playoffs by defeating Bloomsburg in the quarterfinals. Over the past four seasons, three District 4 Class 2A teams have reached the state semifinals, with Bloomsburg winning the title in 2020. Central Columbia reached the semifinals last year, and the Green Dragons were the state runners-up in 2018.
Lewisburg wants to take the positives from the last five weeks and continue that momentum into what Gerlinski calls “the third season.”
“If we play the way we’ve been playing the past couple games, I think we’ll be fine,” Kilbride said.
The Green Dragons often seem to raise their level during the postseason, and it may not just be because the stakes are higher.
“We kind of play off that energy,” Kilbride said. “Our thing is night games. We love to play in a night game.”
Tonight’s game kicks off at 5 p.m. but will finish under the lights.
While Lewisburg is certainly focused on Wyomissing, the Green Dragons would like to get another shot at a familiar foe.
“I think we’re ready for states,” freshman McKenna Eardley said. “We want to play (Central Columbia) again, and, hopefully, next time win.”
