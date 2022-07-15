Cody Greenaway, Milton Area High School, Lycoming College
Greenaway, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior, posted an overall mark of 9-25 between singles and doubles for the Warriors. In singles, Greenaway went 3-14 overall, 3-12 playing primarily in the No. 2 spot. In doubles, Greenaway went 6-11 overall, 5-10 playing in the No. 1 spot with Nathan Redell and Luke Leach.
After the season Greenaway was named to the MAC Academic Honor Roll.
Kyle Wagner, Milton Area High School, Susquehanna University
Wagner, a sophomore, went 4-1 in his singles matches and 1-0 in his doubles matches in the fall for the River Hawks. Wagner posted an overall record of 6-2 in singles playing in the Nos. 5 and 6 spots. He also had an overall record of 3-2 in doubles with partners Carson Barry and Alex Baker. Posted a conference record of 2-1 in singles and 1-1 in doubles, and he posted five straight set singles wins.
At the end of the season Wagner was selected to the Landmark Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll.
Hannah Seebold, Milton Area High School, Lycoming College
Seebold, a sophomore, had an overall record of 6-15 in singles, including a 4-13 mark in the No. 1 spot. And in doubles, Seebold went 6-14 overall, 5-12 in the No. 1 spot.
Haley Seebold, Milton Area High School, Lycoming College
Seebold, also a sophomore, posted an overall singles record 7-10, which included a 4-4 record playing in the No. 4 spot and a 2-5 mark at No. 5. In doubles, Seebold was 7-10 at No. 2
Both Seebolds, who are twin sisters, earned spots on the Middle Atlantic Conference Academic Honor Roll for 2021-22.
