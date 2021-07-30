NEWVILLE – Friday night, Mifflinburg’s 8-10 All-Stars tasted defeat for the first time since the Little League postseason began last month.
It was without a doubt a rude awakening for the Section 3 champs against Aston Middletown at the PA Little League 8-10 Baseball State Tournament, but Mifflinburg still has one more chance to bring the title back home to Union County.
Mifflinburg fell to Aston Middletown 5-0 at the Newville Little League Complex, and it will set up a do-or-die game at 1 p.m. today to decide the state champion.
“Obviously, it could’ve been the last game. The loss does sting, but we’re going to come out (Saturday) like nothing happened (Friday), and we’re going to try our best and see if we can come home with the title,” said Mifflinburg manager Nathan Weikel, whose team took a 13-0 win over Aston Middletown on Monday.
“The loss is hard and there are a lot of things going through our minds – like did we put the right pitchers in – but the kids didn’t have the bats tonight. All postseason they had the bats, but tonight they didn’t come out. Hopefully, we can get the boys talked up so they don’t beat themselves up too much and we can come out (today) and finish the season off on a good note.”
And this time around, Aston Middletown took it to Mifflinburg right out of the gate.
The Section 8 champs scored three runs in the first inning on Hunter Kass’ two-run single to right and an RBI walk drawn by Shaun Barry.
Aston Middletown then tacked on two more runs in the second on an RBI double by Joey Thompson and a wild pitch.
Even though Mifflinburg now trailed by five runs, Weikel said his boys weren’t down because they’ve trailed before and rallied back to win (including a Sunday’s 9-4 win over Dillsburg in the tournament opener).
“I honestly didn’t think it took the boys’ (heads) out of the game, because we were down before and came back,” said Weikel. “The boys were still in the dugout cheering like nothing was going on, but we just couldn’t get the bats going tonight.”
Aston Middletown pitcher Joey Thompson and reliever Luke Fulker combined to one-hit Mifflinburg, which got its lone hit on a single by Lukas Shaffer in the first inning.
Despite the loss, Weikel says his boys will be back and ready to go this afternoon.
“I have a lot of confidence in these kids that they are going to come back out (and play like they are capable of),” said Mifflinburg’s manager. “They want the state title – all of these kids want this – and I don’t have any doubt that they are going to come out (today) and play the best game they’ve played this year.”
PA Little League 8-10 Baseball State Tournament
At Newville Little League Complex
Aston Middletown 5, Mifflinburg 0
Mifflinburg;000;000 – 0-1-1
Aston Midd;320 00x – 5-7-1
Lukas Shaffer, Brennen Snyder (1) and Shaffer, Braden Resseguie. Joey Thompson, Luke Fulker (6) and Hunter Kass.
WP: Thompson. LP: Shaffer.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Shaffer, 1-for-2, walk; Vaughn Yoder, walk.
Top Aston Middletown hitters: Antonio Giancroce, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Thompson, 3-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Austin Younger, walk, run; Kass, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Brody Allison, 1-for-2, walk; Shaun Barry, walk, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.