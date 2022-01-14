LEWISBURG – Keith Higgins Jr. and Evan Taylor combined for 11 of Lehigh’s 18 3-pointers, and the visiting Mountain Hawks shot their way to a 97-64 win over Bucknell on Thursday night at Sojka Pavilion.
With Navy losing to Colgate on Thursday, Lehigh joined the Midshipmen, Loyola and Army in a four-way tie for first place in the Patriot League. The red-hot Mountain Hawks have now won five of six after a 1-10 start to improve to 6-11 on the season. Bucknell dropped its sixth straight and fell to 3-14, 0-5.
Andre Screen paced the Bison with 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Andrew Funk added 15 points, Xander Rice had 12 points and five assists, and Jake van der Heijden tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, and three blocked shots.
Higgins enjoyed a huge night for Lehigh with 26 points, nine assists, five rebounds, two steals, and no turnovers. He was 10-for-17 from the field and 6-for-9 from the arc. Taylor was 5-for-8 from downtown on the way to 21 points, and Nic Lynch (15) and Tyler Whitney-Sidney (11) also scored in double figures.
Lehigh went 10-for-16 from the arc in the second half, hitting six in a row during one stretch, before finishing 18-for-34 (.529) on the night. The 18 threes set a Sojka Pavilion record for an opponent. Lehigh shot 52.1 percent overall and had 25 assists on 37 made field goals, with only four turnovers.
Bucknell shot 36.7 percent overall and was 5-for-17 from the arc. The Bison did continue their excellent free-throw shooting, hitting on 15 of 17 on the night. Bucknell came into the game ranked 10th nationally in free-throw accuracy.
Bucknell’s deficit was just two at 22-20 after a Screen put-back at the 10:42 mark of the opening half. Lehigh opened up some breathing room with a 13-2 run that was boosted by two Marques Wilson treys surrounding a three by Higgins.
Perhaps the biggest sequence of the game came in the final 10 seconds of the half. Rice’s 3-pointer cut what had been a 14-point deficit down to eight with 10 ticks remaining, but Lehigh raced the ball down the court, and Taylor beat the buzzer with a three to make it 44-33. The Mountain Hawks then had the ball first to start the second half and scored five straight points to stretch the margin to 16.
Bucknell returns to action on Sunday at American at 2 p.m.
Lehigh 97, Bucknell 64at BucknellLEHIGH (6-11)
J.Wilson 2-7 0-0 4, Lynch 6-10 2-4 15, Higgins 10-17 0-0 26, Taylor 7-12 2-2 21, Whitney-Sidney 5-7 1-2 11, M.Wilson 2-8 0-0 6, Fenton 3-5 0-0 8, Parolin 0-1 0-0 0, Alamudun 0-1 0-0 0, Betlow 1-1 0-0 3, Chebuhar 1-1 0-0 3, Saigal 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
37-71 5-8 97.
BUCKNELL (3-14)
van der Heijden 1-4 7-8 10, Screen 6-13 5-6 17, Edmonds 0-2 0-0 0, Funk 6-15 2-2 15, Rice 4-15 1-1 12, Timmerman 2-5 0-0 4, Bascoe 2-3 0-0 4, Motta 0-1 0-0 0, Rhodes 0-1 0-0 0, Adoh 1-1 0-0 2, Newton 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22-60 15-17 64.
Halftime: Lehigh 44-33. 3-point goals: Lehigh 18-34 (Higgins 6-9, Taylor 5-8, Fenton 2-3, M.Wilson 2-5, Betlow 1-1, Chebuhar 1-1, Lynch 1-3, Alamudun 0-1, Saigal 0-1, J.Wilson 0-2), Bucknell 5-17 (Rice 3-8, van der Heijden 1-2, Funk 1-4, Edmonds 0-1, Motta 0-1, Screen 0-1). Rebounds: Lehigh 36 (Lynch, Whitney-Sidney 8), Bucknell 33 (van der Heijden 8). Assists: Lehigh 25 (Higgins 9), Bucknell 12 (Rice 5). Total fouls: Lehigh 14, Bucknell 10. A: 684.
