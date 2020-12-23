National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 — Boston 0 0 .000 ½ New York 0 0 .000 ½ Philadelphia 0 0 .000 ½ Toronto 0 0 .000 ½
W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Charlotte 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — Orlando 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 —
W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cleveland 0 0 .000 — Detroit 0 0 .000 — Indiana 0 0 .000 — Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —
W L Pct GB Dallas 0 0 .000 — Houston 0 0 .000 — Memphis 0 0 .000 — New Orleans 0 0 .000 — San Antonio 0 0 .000 —
W L Pct GB Denver 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 — Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 — Portland 0 0 .000 — Utah 0 0 .000 —
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 — Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½ Sacramento 0 0 .000 ½ L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1 Golden State 0 1 .000 1
Brooklyn 125, Golden State 99 L.A. Clippers 116, L.A. Lakers 109
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m. New York at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m. Utah at Portland, 10 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.
New Orleans at Miami, 12 p.m. Golden State at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 5 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Boston College 78, Maine 62 Charlotte 66, George Washington 65 Fairleigh Dickinson 69, Fairfield 65 Louisville 64, Pittsburgh 54 Marshall 88, UNC-Asheville 67 Maryland 84, La Salle 71 Niagara 70, Albany (NY) 65 Sacred Heart 86, Wagner 85, 2OT Vermont 62, Mass.-Lowell 53 SOUTH Alabama 85, ETSU 69 Auburn 67, Appalachian St. 53 Chattanooga 66, Tennessee St. 63 Davidson 85, Vanderbilt 65 E. Kentucky 86, High Point 67 East Carolina 68, Tulane 58 Florida Gulf Coast 73, Georgia Southern 60 Georgia 76, Northeastern 58 Hampton 70, Charleston Southern 68 Hofstra 76, Richmond 71 Liberty 108, Alcorn St. 65 Louisiana Tech 68, Louisiana-Monroe 57 Mercer 81, Kennesaw St. 71 Mississippi 90, UT Martin 43 NC State 79, North Carolina 76 Old Dominion 77, Va. Wesleyan 57 The Citadel 94, Presbyterian 82 UCF 75, Cincinnati 70 UNC-Greensboro 86, NC A&T 65 VCU 82, James Madison 81 Virginia 76, William & Mary 40 W. Kentucky 88, Tennessee Tech 68 Wichita St. 82, South Florida 77, OT MIDWEST Akron 90, Ohio 70 Ball St. 76, W. Michigan 68 Chicago 92, St. Francis (Ill.) 55 Drake 88, North Dakota 55 Indiana St. 72, SE Missouri 66 Iowa 70, Purdue 55 Kansas 79, West Virginia 65 Missouri 54, Bradley 53 Toledo 78, N. Illinois 55 Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 53 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 85, Abilene Christian 72 Houston 76, Temple 50 North Texas 110, LSU-Alexandria 78 TCU 89, N. Dakota St. 82 Texas A&M-CC 59, Paul Quinn 35 Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 67 Texas-Arlington 117, Howard Payne 53 UTSA 88, Lamar 66 FAR WEST Arizona 70, Montana 64 California 70, Seattle 65 Colorado 74, Grand Canyon 64 Colorado St. 70, Santa Clara 57 Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 78 N. Arizona 68, Denver 65 N. Colorado 69, Idaho St. 64 Oregon St. 67, Portland St. 62 Portland 62, Montana St. 59 San Diego St. 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 49 UC San Diego 77, Saint Katherine 51
Women’s college basketball
EAST Buffalo 87, W. Michigan 66 Fairleigh Dickinson 66, St. Peter’s 60 Fordham 71, Albany (NY) 42 Iona 72, Sacred Heart 64 Maine 85, Hartford 57 St. Francis (Pa.) 78, Towson 69 St. John’s 60, St. Bonaventure 57 UConn 90, Villanova 52 SOUTH Charleston Southern 58, Hampton 53 East Carolina 72, Tulane 64 Georgia 107, Appalachian St. 44 Houston 75, Memphis 63 Howard 65, Richmond 54 New Orleans 66, Alcorn St. 62 MIDWEST Bowling Green 71, Miami (Ohio) 66 DePaul 90, Creighton 81 Iowa 92, W. Illinois 65 Iowa St. 85, Drake 67 Marquette 69, Xavier 56 Michigan St. 94, Oakland 56 Northwestern 79, E. Kentucky 50 South Florida 73, Cincinnati 61 SOUTHWEST Oklahoma St. 82, North Texas 68 TCU 62, Oral Roberts 48 FAR WEST San Francisco 108, Sacramento St. 82 Washington St. 73, E. Washington 52
College hockey
EAST RIT 5, Niagara 4 Quinnipiac 6, Holy Cross 1
Transactions
BASEBALL American League BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin McCarthy to a minor league contract. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Wittgren on a one-year contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Mike Franco as mental skills coach and Al Sandoval as assistant strength and conditioning coach. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed OF Phillip Ervin off waivers from Seattle. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed INF/OF Tim Lopes off waivers from Seattle. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Noah Syndergaard on a one-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Sam Fuld general manager, Jorge Velandia assistant general manager and Terry Ryan special assistant to the general manager. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DL P.J. Johnson. Placed WR A.J. Richardson on the practice squad/injured reserve. ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived CB Jordan Miller from injured reserve. Placed DE Austin Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the active roster. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DT Zach Kerr from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Dennis Daley on injured reserve. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Spencer Ware to the practice squad. Activated WR Thomas Ives to practice squad from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated WR DeAndre Carter to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OL Chris Hubbard on injured reserve. Placed S Elijah Benton on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LB Mark Barron. DETROIT LIONS — Activated DE Julian Okwara from injured reserve. Placed LB Anthony Pittman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released C Marcus Martin. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed K J.J. Molson to the practice squad. Released C Anthony Fabiano. Designated C Corey Linsley to return from injured reserve. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Brandon Williams and DT Willie Henry to the practice squad. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed LB Anthony Hutchins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad. Released WR Chad Williams. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated DT Maliek Collins to return from injured reserve. Placed DE David Irving on practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Tanner Muse form the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DB Nick Scott from injured reserve. Placed DB Juju Hughes on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Dee Virgin to the practice squad. Placed DT Marquise Copeland and LB Derrick Moncrief on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated OLB Jachai Polite from the practice squad/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed QB Trevor Siemian to the practice squad. Designated WR Marquez Callaway from injured reserve. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Montre Hartage to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Folorunso Fatukasi from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated QB Jimmy Garoppolo to return from injured reserve. Placed QB Josh Johnson and WR Kevin White on the reserve/COVID-19 list. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released G Andrew Jones. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LT Donovan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DB Justin Evans from the reserve/PUP list. TENNESSEE TEXANS — Signed CB Brandon Williams and DL Willie Henry to the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Jeff Badet to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed G Sam Montembeault to a one-year, two-way contract. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Erik Cernak to a three-year contract and F Jan Rutta to a two-year contract. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Conor Sheary to a one-year contract. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Announced D Deryk Engelland will retire from the NHL and transition to special assistant to the owner on the VGK Foundation. ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded F Jared VanWormer to Jacksonville. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Lane Scheidl from the commisioners exempt list and placed on the reserve list. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Denis Smirnov. WITCHITA THUNDER — Released D Dalton Skelly. Activated D Rileyu Weselowski from the commisioners exempt list and placed on the reserve list. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D Mikey Ambrose. AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Jhohan Romana from Paraguay (Club Guarani) with undisclosed terms. D.C. UNITED — Named Danita Johnson president of business operations. FC DALLAS — Acquired W Jader Obrian from Rionegro Aquilas on a permanent transfer and signed him using TAM money through the 2023 season with options for 2024-25. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed MF Tommy McNamara to a one-year contract. ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed G Patrick Rakovsky to a one-year contract pending league and federation approval. SPORTING KC — Signed MF Remi Walter to a three-year contract through 2023 with a club option for the 2024 season. National Women’s Soccer League SKY BLUE FC — Signed MF/D Gina Lewandowski to a new 2021 one-year contract with an option for the 2022 season. WASHINGTON SPIRIT SC — Waived D Brooke Hendrix, MF Jaye Boissiere and Fs Jenn Hellstrom, Meg McCool, Jessie Scarpa and Crystal Thomas and placed on the offseason re-entry list.
