National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 22 .593 — Toronto 31 23 .574 1 Boston 31 25 .554 2 Brooklyn 29 26 .527 3½ New York 25 31 .446 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 36 20 .643 — Charlotte 28 28 .500 8 Atlanta 26 28 .481 9 Washington 25 29 .463 10 Orlando 13 43 .232 23
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 34 21 .618 — Cleveland 34 21 .618 — Milwaukee 35 22 .614 — Indiana 19 37 .339 15½ Detroit 12 43 .218 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 39 18 .684 — Dallas 33 23 .589 5½ New Orleans 22 33 .400 16 San Antonio 20 35 .364 18 Houston 15 40 .273 23
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 34 21 .618 — Denver 30 24 .556 3½ Minnesota 29 26 .527 5 Portland 22 34 .393 12½ Oklahoma City 17 37 .315 16½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 45 10 .818 — Golden State 41 15 .732 4½ L.A. Clippers 27 30 .474 19 L.A. Lakers 26 30 .464 19½ Sacramento 21 36 .368 25
Thursday’s Games
Memphis 132, Detroit 107 Miami 112, New Orleans 97 Washington 113, Brooklyn 112 Toronto 139, Houston 120 Dallas 112, L.A. Clippers 105 New York 116, Golden State 114 Phoenix 131, Milwaukee 107
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Denver at Boston, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m. Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New York at Portland, 5 p.m. Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Washington, 7 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Orlando at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 47 30 11 6 66 159 133 Toronto 44 30 11 3 63 159 120 Boston 45 26 16 3 55 133 130 Detroit 48 21 21 6 48 136 165 Ottawa 43 16 23 4 36 118 142 Buffalo 46 14 24 8 36 120 161 Montreal 46 8 31 7 23 102 184
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 45 32 10 3 67 159 106 Pittsburgh 48 29 11 8 66 160 126 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Washington 49 26 14 9 61 161 137 Columbus 45 22 22 1 45 145 166 N.Y. Islanders 40 17 17 6 40 99 108 New Jersey 48 17 26 5 39 141 172 Philadelphia 46 15 23 8 38 116 158
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 45 33 8 4 70 186 131 Nashville 47 28 15 4 60 147 129 Minnesota 42 28 11 3 59 161 122 St. Louis 45 26 14 5 57 157 128 Dallas 44 24 18 2 50 133 134 Winnipeg 43 19 17 7 45 122 128 Chicago 47 17 23 7 41 116 157 Arizona 47 12 31 4 28 105 176
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 Calgary 44 25 13 6 56 147 106 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 Edmonton 44 23 18 3 49 143 146 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Vancouver 48 21 21 6 48 123 133 Seattle 47 15 28 4 34 123 164 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Ottawa 0 Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT Washington 5, Montreal 2 Carolina 6, Boston 0 New Jersey 7, St. Louis 4 Calgary 5, Toronto 2 Colorado 3, Tampa Bay 2
Friday’s Games
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m. Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m. Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m. Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Albertus Magnus 82, Regis College 73 Assumption 81, St. Anselm 78 Bryant 99, Sacred Heart 86 CCSU 60, Merrimack 57 Delaware 74, Northeastern 61 FIU 72, Marshall 71 Franklin Pierce 89, St. Rose 72 Hofstra 83, Drexel 73 Iowa 110, Maryland 87 LIU 74, St. Francis (NY) 69 New Haven 70, S. New Hampshire 48 St. Francis (Pa.) 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 65 Towson 75, William & Mary 60 Wagner 69, Mount St. Mary’s 57 Wells 87, SUNY-Morrisville 74
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 65, Georgia Southern 61 Austin Peay 74, SE Missouri 66 Belmont 48, Morehead St. 47 Benedict 68, Allen 54 Bluefield College Ramblin Rams 91, Emory & Henry 84 Duke 82, Clemson 64 Elon 70, James Madison 66 Fayetteville St. 71, Livingstone 69 Georgia St. 61, Coastal Carolina 50 Houston Baptist 76, Northwestern St. 69 Kentucky St. 71, Lane 68 Longwood 85, SC-Upstate 72 Louisiana Tech 82, Charlotte 77 Louisiana-Monroe 74, Texas-Arlington 71 Middle Tennessee 63, Old Dominion 48 Mississippi College 65, Christian Brothers 53 Montevallo 81, West Florida 75 Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 62 New Orleans 78, Texas A&M-CC 69 Nicholls 69, Incarnate Word 58 Randolph Macon 81, Bridgewater (Va.) 50 S. Virginia 73, Methodist 62 SE Louisiana 91, McNeese St. 86 South Alabama 77, UALR 46 Texas St. 82, Louisiana-Lafayette 73 Troy 79, Arkansas St. 77 UAB 84, Southern Miss. 63 UNC-Greensboro 86, The Citadel 66 VMI 85, Mercer 79 Virginia St. 74, Shaw 72 W. Kentucky 76, FAU 69 Winston-Salem 82, Claflin 76
MIDWEST
Baptist Bible 113, Randall 78 Fort Hays St. 62, Rogers St. 47 Fort Wayne 72, IUPUI 57 Ill.-Chicago 76, Cleveland St. 75 Indiana St. 80, Evansville 77, 2OT Lewis 73, Rockhurst 63 Michigan 82, Purdue 58 Missouri S&T 75, McKendree 70, OT Missouri Southern 78, Missouri Western 68 Missouri-St. Louis 58, Maryville (Mo.) 50 N. Dakota St. 84, W. Illinois 81 NW Missouri St. 80, Pittsburg St. 68 North Dakota 78, St. Thomas (MN) 70 Northeastern St. 71, Neb.-Kearney 63 Ohio 81, Cent. Michigan 72 SIU-Edwardsville 71, UT Martin 63 South Dakota 91, Omaha 69 Tennessee Tech 73, E. Illinois 62 Washburn 77, Lincoln (Mo.) 61
SOUTHWEST
Angelo St. 73, Texas A&M Kingsville 69 Ark.-Monticello 80, East Central 69 Cameron 66, E. New Mexico 65 Midwestern St. 69, W. New Mexico 50 NW Oklahoma 75, Ouachita Baptist 69 Oklahoma Baptist 76, Arkansas Tech 70 S. Nazarene 62, Harding 46
FAR WEST
Arizona 72, Washington St. 60 BYU 83, Loyola Marymount 82, OT CS Northridge 83, Cal Poly 78, 2OT Cal Baptist 83, Lamar 61 E. Washington 75, Weber St. 67 Gonzaga 89, Pacific 51 Grand Canyon 79, Utah Valley St. 69 Idaho St. 79, Idaho 70 Montana St. 77, Portland St. 74 N. Arizona 72, Montana 67, OT N. Colorado 79, Sacramento St. 61 NW Nazarene 70, Alaska-Anchorage 66 New Mexico St. 77, Dixie St. 69 Oregon 68, Stanford 60 S. Dakota St. 84, Denver 61 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 86, San Diego 57 San Francisco 105, Pepperdine 61 Seattle 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 59 Simon Fraser 64, St. Martin’s 63 Stephen F. Austin 81, Chicago St. 61 UC Irvine 66, UC Riverside 56 UC Santa Barbara 74, CS Bakersfield 62 W. Oregon 73, W. Washington 71 Washington 87, Arizona St. 64
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Fairfield 54, Iona 29 Manhattan 56, Rider 49 Monmouth (NJ) 62, Canisius 52 Mount St. Mary’s 53, Wagner 51 NC State 85, Boston College 78, OT Niagara 85, Marist 67 St. Peter’s 70, Siena 59
SOUTH
Austin Peay 79, SE Missouri 38 Belmont 76, Morehead St. 51 Charlotte 59, Louisiana Tech 56 Clemson 87, Wake Forest 78 Coastal Carolina 69, Georgia St. 62 FIU 70, Marshall 66 Florida 73, Mississippi St. 64 Florida St. 59, Duke 56 Georgia Southern 82, Appalachian St. 80, OT Hampton 75, UNC-Asheville 58 Houston Baptist 52, Northwestern St. 42 Howard 71, Norfolk St. 67 Incarnate Word 78, Nicholls 76, OT LSU 73, Georgia 67 Mercer 46, W. Carolina 40 Murray St. 79, Tennessee St. 53 N. Kentucky 67, Ill. Chicago 57 NC A&T 80, Presbyterian 52 North Carolina 64, Pittsburgh 54 Old Dominion 58, Middle Tennessee 56 SE Louisiana 78, McNeese St. 68 Samford 73, UNC-Greensboro 57 South Carolina 59, Kentucky 50 Tennessee 76, Missouri 62 Texas A&M-CC 69, New Orleans 45 Tulane 76, Memphis 74 UAB 68, Southern Miss. 61 Virginia Tech 73, Georgia Tech 63 W. Kentucky 72, FAU 69, OT
MIDWEST
Green Bay 61, Oakland 57 IUPUI 73, Wright St. 60 Illinois St. 57, Loyola Chicago 53 Michigan St. 63, Michigan 57 Milwaukee 71, Detroit 55 North Dakota 74, St. Thomas (MN) 61 Notre Dame 69, Miami 53 Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 70 S. Dakota St. 79, Denver 52 South Dakota 61, Omaha 35 Tennessee Tech 65, E. Illinois 56 Texas Rio Grande Valley 68, Seattle 60 UT Martin 67, SIU-Edwardsville 62 Valparaiso 86, Bradley 84 W. Illinois 61, N. Dakota St. 59 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 68, Auburn 66 Cal Baptist 71, Lamar 56 North Texas 57, Rice 50 Stephen F. Austin 84, Chicago St. 55 Texas A&M 76, Vanderbilt 58 Texas St. 72, Louisiana-Lafayette 71, OT Texas-Arlington 77, Louisiana-Monroe 50
FAR WEST
BYU 104, Pepperdine 53 Cal Poly 56, CS Northridge 55 E. Washington 74, Weber St. 61 Gonzaga 72, Santa Clara 55 Hawaii 55, Cal St.-Fullerton 46 Idaho St. 103, Idaho 68 N. Arizona 60, Montana 59 New Mexico St. 84, Dixie St. 82, 3OT Portland 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63 S. Utah 70, Montana St. 60, OT Sacramento St. 65, N. Colorado 55 San Diego 79, Loyola Marymount 51 San Francisco 77, Pacific 70 UC Davis 51, UC San Diego 42 UC Irvine 60, UC Riverside 44 UC Santa Barbara 59, CS Bakersfield 47 Utah Valley St. 58, Grand Canyon 50
Olympics
Friday results
Alpine skiing
Women
Super-G
1. Lara Gut-Behrami, Switzerland, 1:13.51. 2. Mirjam Puchner, Austria, 1:13.73. 3. Michelle Gisin, Switzerland, 1:13.81. 4. Tamara Tippler, Austria, 1:13.84. 5. Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic, 1:13.94. 6. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 1:14.09. 7. Federica Brignone, Italy, 1:14.17. 8. Cornelia Huetter, Austria, 1:14.19. 9. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 1:14.30. 10. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 1:14.34. 11. Romane Miradoli, France, 1:14.41. 12. Jasmine Flury, Switzerland, 1:14.43. 13. Corinne Suter, Switzerland, 1:14.49. 14. Marie-Michele Gagnon, Canada, 1:14.65. 15. Kira Weidle, Germany, 1:14.66. 16. Laura Gauche, France, 1:14.87. 17. Marta Bassino, Italy, 1:15.08. 18. Julia Pleshkova, ROC, 1:15.26. 19. Tessa Worley, France, 1:15.30. 20. Ariane Raedler, Austria, 1:15.33. 21. Isabella Wright, United States, 1:15.37. 22. Francesca Marsaglia, Italy, 1:15.61. 23. Marusa Ferk Saioni, Slovenia, 1:15.72. 24. Roni Remme, Canada, 1:15.78. 25. Elvedina Muzaferija, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1:15.79. 26. Maryna Gasienica-Daniel, Poland, 1:15.81. 27. Keely Cashman, United States, 1:15.99. 28. Tiffany Gauthier, France, 1:16.20. 29. Francesca Baruzzi Farriol, Argentina, 1:16.65. 30. Cande Moreno, Andorra, 1:16.72. 31. Greta Small, Australia, 1:16.97. 32. Holmfridur Dora Fridgeirsdottir, Iceland, 1:17.41. 33. Tereza Nova, Czech Republic, 1:17.88. 34. Noa Szollos, Israel, 1:17.94. 35. Sarah Schleper, Mexico, 1:18.17. 36. Barbora Novakova, Czech Republic, 1:18.26. 37. Anastasiia Shepilenko, Ukraine, 1:19.60. 38. Petra Hromcova, Slovakia, 1:20.11. 39. Rebeka Jancova, Slovakia, 1:20.18. 40. Ni Yueming, China, 1:22.59. 41. Kong Fanying, China, 1:23.51. 42. Tess Arbez, Ireland, 1:25.18. 43. Alice Robinson, New Zealand, DNF. 43. Alix Wilkinson, United States, DNF.
Skeleton
Women
Heat 1
1. Mirela Rahneva, Canada, 1:02.03. 2. Jaclyn Narracott, Australia, 1:02.05. 3. Zhao Dan, China, 1:02.26. 4. Jacqueline Loelling, Germany, 1:02.27. 5. Tina Hermann, Germany, 1:02.28. 6. Kim Meylemans, Belgium, 1:02.35. 6. Anna Fernstaedt, Czech Republic, 1:02.35. 8. Hannah Neise, Germany, 1:02.36. 9. Katie Uhlaender, United States, 1:02.41. 10. Kimberley Bos, Netherlands, 1:02.51. 11. Yulia Kanakina, ROC, 1:02.56. 12. Nicole Rocha Silveira, Brazil, 1:02.58. 13. Jane Channell, Canada, 1:02.59. 14. Janine Flock, Austria, 1:02.64. 14. Li Yuxi, China, 1:02.64. 16. Alina Tararychenkova, ROC, 1:02.74. 17. Valentina Margaglio, Italy, 1:02.84. 18. Elena Nikitina, ROC, 1:02.92. 19. Kelly Curtis, United States, 1:02.94. 20. Endija Terauda, Latvia, 1:02.98. 21. Laura Deas, Britain, 1:02.99. 22. Kim Eunji, South Korea, 1:03.28. 23. Brogan Crowley, Britain, 1:03.32. 24. Kellie Delka, Puerto Rico, 1:04.83. 25. Katie Tannenbaum, U.S. Virgin Islands, 1:06.48.
Heat 2
1. Hannah Neise, Germany, 1:02.19. 2. Kimberley Bos, Netherlands, 1:02.22. 3. Jaclyn Narracott, Australia, 1:02.29. 3. Tina Hermann, Germany, 1:02.29. 5. Zhao Dan, China, 1:02.40. 6. Anna Fernstaedt, Czech Republic, 1:02.44. 7. Jacqueline Loelling, Germany, 1:02.45. 8. Katie Uhlaender, United States, 1:02.46. 9. Li Yuxi, China, 1:02.62. 10. Janine Flock, Austria, 1:02.72. 11. Alina Tararychenkova, ROC, 1:02.86. 12. Kim Meylemans, Belgium, 1:02.92. 13. Nicole Rocha Silveira, Brazil, 1:02.95. 13. Yulia Kanakina, ROC, 1:02.95. 15. Valentina Margaglio, Italy, 1:03.04. 16. Kelly Curtis, United States, 1:03.05. 17. Elena Nikitina, ROC, 1:03.07. 18. Mirela Rahneva, Canada, 1:03.14. 19. Laura Deas, Britain, 1:03.15. 19. Endija Terauda, Latvia, 1:03.15. 21. Brogan Crowley, Britain, 1:03.23. 22. Jane Channell, Canada, 1:03.31. 23. Kim Eunji, South Korea, 1:03.68. 24. Kellie Delka, Puerto Rico, 1:04.47. 25. Katie Tannenbaum, U.S. Virgin Islands, 1:07.36.
Snowboarding
Men
Snowboard Halfpipe
Final
(Start position in parentheses) 1. (12) Ayumu Hirano, Japan, 96.00. 2. (11) Scotty James, Australia, 92.50. 3. (5) Jan Scherrer, Switzerland, 87.25. 4. (9) Shaun White, United States, 85.00. 5. (6) Taylor Gold, United States, 81.75. 6. (8) Valentino Guseli, Australia, 79.75. 7. (1) Chase Josey, United States, 79.50. 8. (3) Andre Hoeflich, Germany, 76.00. 9. (4) Kaishu Hirano, Japan, 75.50. 10. (7) Yuto Totsuka, Japan, 69.75. 11. (2) Patrick Burgener, Switzerland, 69.50. 12. (10) Ruka Hirano, Japan, 13.00.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Minor League
Frontier League
QUÉBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Kyle Armsworthy. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Rob Whalen.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Washington Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste two games for entering the spectator stands in an attempt to confront a fan in a game on Feb. 7 against Miami. BOSTON CELTICS — Traded G Josh Richardson and a first-round pick to San Antonio in exchange for G Derrick White. Also sent G Romeo Langford to San Antonio. Acquired F Daniel Theis from Houston. BROOKLYN NETS — Traded G James Harden and F Paul Millsap to Philadelphia in exchange for Gs Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, C Andre Drummond and two first-round picks. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Acquired C Montrezl Harrell from Washington. DALLAS MAVERICKS — Recalled C Moses Brown from Texas (G League). Traded C Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to Washington in exchange for G Spencer Dinwiddie and C Davis Bertans. DENVER NUGGETS — Signed C DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract. HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived G Armoni Brook. Acquired G Dennis Schroder, C Enes Freedom and F Bruno Fernando. Waived C Enes Freedom. INDIANA PACERS — Acquired F Jalen Smith and draft consideration from Pho MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Traded G Rodney Hood and F Semi Ojeleye to Los Angeles in exchange for C Serge Ibaka along with two second-round picks and cash. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Paul Watson. Signed F Lindy Waters to a two-way contract. ORLANDO MAGIC — Acquired G P.J. Dozier and C Bol Bol from Boston for draft considerations. Waived Gs Michael Carter-Williams, P.J. Dozier and E’Twaun Moore. PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired G Aaron Holiday from Washington. Acquired F Torrey Craig from Indiana. TORONTO RAPTORS — Acquired Fs Drew Eubanks and Thaddeus Young from San Antonio in exchange for G Goran Dragic and draft considerations, then waived Eubanks. WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired F Vernon Carey Jr, G Ish Smith and draft consideration from Charlotte. Women’s National Basketball Association CHICAGO SKY — Signed G Rebekah Gardner to a spring training camp contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Tyrel Dodson to a one-year contract. CHICAGO BEARS — Named Andre Curtis safeties coach. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Josh Pederson to a reserve/future contract.
Canadian Football
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DB Tyqwan Glass on a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Promoted D Tyler Lewington and C Jack Studnicka to the active roster from Providence (AHL). Reassigned C Oskar Steen to Providence. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner to Colorado (AHL) from Utah (ECHL). EDMONTON OILERS — Named Jay Woodcroft head coach and Dave Manson assistant coach after firing Dave Tippett and Jim Playfair. Signed C Brad Malone to a one-year, two-way contract. Promoted Ds Markus Niemelainen and Philip Broberg to the active roster from Bakersfield (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from Reading (ECHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Tye Felhaber to Syracuse (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed C Justin Dowling on waivers. Reassigned D Ashton Sautner to Abbotsford (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL) from South Carolina (ECHL). WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Declan Chisholm to Manitoba (AHL). Activated RW Austin Poganski and D Neal Pionk from COVID-19 protocols.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Texas Stars F Jeremy Gregoire one game for an interference incident in a game on Feb. 8 against Manitoba. CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed C Robbie Payne to a professional tryout contract (PTO). HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Released G Logan Flodell from his professional tryout contract (PTO). HERSHEY BEARS — Signed LW Nick Isaacson to a professional tryout contract (PTO). ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released G Tyler Parks from his professional tryout contract (PTO). STOCKTON HEAT — Reassigned F Reid Perepeluk to Kansas City (ECHL).
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Kansas City’s Mikael Robidoux four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 9 against Allen. Fined Utah’s Tyler Penner an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 9 against Iowa. ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Chad Butcher from injured reserve. Placed D Ben Owen on the reserve list. INDY FUEL — Acquired F Joe Widmar from Greenville trade and placed him on the reserve list. Activated G Justin Kapelmaster from the reserve list. Placed G Michael Lackey on injured reserve effective Feb. 10. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Triston Theriot from his standard player contract (SPC). Activated Ds Adrien Beraldo and Riese Zmolek from injured reserve. Placed G Dereck on the reserve list. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed D Theo Calvas on the reserve list and D Marcus Crawford on injured reserve effective Feb. 6. MAINE MARINERS — Released D Dylan Labbe. Claimed F Brendan Soucie from Newfoundland waivers. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Zach Court from the reserve list. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned D Blake Hillman to Providence (AHL). TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Loaned F Anthony Nellis to Manitoba (AHL). Signed d Dannick Malouin and F Brendan Hamelin to the active roster.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed D Zeca (Jose Carlos Cracco Neto) for the 2022 season pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. LAFC — Acquired D Ryan Hollingshead from FC Dallas in exchange for D Marco Farfan. LA GALAXY — Acquired MF Douglas Costa via a six-month loan from Brazilian side Gremio after which he will be added as a designated player and will occupy an international roster slot and signed to a one-and-a-half-year contract pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced the termination of MF Andy Polo’s contract following allegations of domestic violence.
MLS Next Pro League
COLUMBUS CREW II — Signed MF Aidan Wolf to a professional contract pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.
USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed MF Michael Gamble for the 2022 season. USL League One UNION OMAHA — Re-signed Fs Ricky Rivera and signed Giovanni Montesdeoca to one-year contracts pending league and federation approval.
COLLEGE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.