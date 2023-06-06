THROOP – Whether Maranda Runco was delivering a strike from the circle or swinging at a ball from the batter’s box, the Villanova University recruit showed off her prodigious power Monday.
Runco limited Warrior Run to three hits and drove in four runs with three long flyballs while leading the host Spartanettes to a 7-1 victory in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A first-round state softball game.
“Sometimes, you’ve got to tip your cap,” Warrior Run coach Mark Evans said. “Power in the circle. Power in the batter’s box.”
Runco smashed two home runs, giving her 17 for the season along with 50 RBI in 22 games. The 2021 state Class 3A Player of the Year choice by Pennsylvania Sports Writers struck out 14 to move past 200 for the season.
Throughout her three-year career, Runco has often been intentionally walked, even at times with the bases loaded or the bases empty.
While building her power numbers, Runco has learned to swing at – and do damage to – less than ideal pitches.
“That second home run was outside and just about an inch off the ground,” Evans said. “That was supposed to be an unintentional, intentional walk. What are you going to do?”
Runco, a lefty hitter, who sent the first pitch of the third inning over the left-field fence to combine with Madison Kizer for what became back-to-back homers. She also reached out for the low outside pitch and got just enough of it to put it over the fence in left-center for a two-run shot in the fifth.
“I was very surprised myself,” Runco said. “When I was rounding third, I was thinking, ‘wow, that was not a very good pitch to swing at’. But, I got enough on it to let it go.
“That happened to me before. I had one game when they walking me and I got just one pitch and I hit it out.”
Runco had more than one swing Monday. She lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning for the second run and brought in three with her home runs.
Four-time District 2 champion Mid Valley (20-2) led 5-0 before Warrior Run scored its only run in the top of the fifth.
Madison Litchard, batting eighth, was the only one to get to Runco. She had two hits, including the only one of the first five innings, and was a key to the Defenders scoring in the fifth.
Litchard’s long flyball to right-center scored Makenzie Watts, who had reached base when a third strike got away. The play was ruled as an error by the official scorer after the ball went off a fielder’s glove at the end of a long run.
Warrior Run nearly doubled its win total in the first season under Evans, finishing 12-12 and making the District 4 final despite entering the playoffs as a sixth seed.
“The seniors had never seen a playoff game before,” Evans said. “I challenged them at the beginning of the season and they’ve come through and competed.
“Hopefully, we’re going to make this a yearly thing.”
The Defenders made the state tournament with just three seniors on a 21-player roster that includes 11 freshmen.
PIAA Class 3A first round
at Mid Valley High School
Mid Valley 7, Warrior Run 1
Warrior Run 000 010 0 – 1-3-2
Mid Valley 212 020 x – 7-8-2
Mackenzie Heyler and Lakesha Hauck.
Maranda Runco and Mackenzie Adolfson.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Madison Litchard, 2-for-3; Abigail Evans, 1-for-3.
Top Mid Valley hitters: Kat Davis, 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Chiara Zavislak, 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Runco, 2-for-2, 2 HR (3rd, solo; 5th, 1 on), sacrifice fly, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Madison Kizer, HR (5th, solo).
