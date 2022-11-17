LEWISBURG – Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis has announced that Brandon McCreesh and Patrick O’Brien have signed National Letters of Intent during the early signing period and will join the Bison in 2023-24.
McCreesh is a dynamic 6-foot-4 guard from Norwalk, Connecticut. He is currently the captain of the basketball team at The Hotchkiss School, which finished 23-1 a year ago and won NEPSAC Class A and Founders League championships.
McCreesh was a First Team All-NEPSAC selection and was named MVP of the NEPSAC Class A Tournament. He averaged 15 points per game last season, including a 21 ppg average in the postseason. He shot 52 percent from the field, 56 percent from the 3-point arc, and 80 percent from the free-throw line.
“We are very excited about Brandon and the skill set he will bring next season,” said Davis. “He can play either guard spot, and one of his biggest strengths is creating off the dribble. He is a very good shooter, and he has the size and physical ability to be a good defensive player at the college level. Brandon comes from a very good high school program where winning matters, and we expect him to compete right away next year.”
O’Brien is a 6-8 forward from Warrenton, Virginia. After spending his first three years of high school at Highland High School, O’Brien has moved to Bishop O’Connell High School in the ultra-competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference for his senior year.
Last year at Highland, O’Brien was the team’s leading rebounder and third-leading scorer, as the team finished 21-10 and qualified for the state championship for the first time in school history. The team also went 11-2 during his COVID-shortened sophomore season, and 28-3 overall and 12-0 in league play during his freshman season.
O’Brien was a Second Team All-Conference honoree as a junior.
“Patrick is playing this year in what many people think is the best high school basketball league in the country,” said Davis. “He is going to be going up against high-level competition every night, and we’re excited to watch him this season. He is a big, strong frontcourt player who is more of a four than a five. He is very skilled, but we also love how hard he competes.”
The Bison are off to a 2-1 start in 2022-23 and will next play at Georgia on Friday night.
