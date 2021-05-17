LEWISBURG - Although Lewisburg's baseball team didn't start the year off very well, the Green Dragons did finish the regular season strong, well, aside from Monday's league contest against Central Mountain.
The Wildcats batted around in the third inning to score six run before taking a 12-0, five-inning victory over Lewisburg in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I scrap at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
"We haven't had one of these skunkers since the first half of the season, but Central Mountain is definitely a top-ranked opponent. Central Mountain is a quality team, and that's what we're aspiring to be right now. One of the things I said to (my players) is that they can learn a lot just by watching those guys go through their pre-game routine," said Lewisburg manager Don Leitzel.
"Overall, throw away today, we've had a real quality second half of the season. We went 6-3 in the second half and beat some teams that beat us - Selinsgrove and Jersey Shore - and I know this team has it in them (to be successful), but it's been a while since I've had all of our horses in the barn (due to injuries and suspensions). It'll be refreshing that everybody will be eligible to play (in the first round of districts) on Saturday."
The game didn't start well right off the bat for Lewisburg (9-10, 7-9 HAC-I) and starting pitcher Josh Heath. An RBI double from Cayde McCloskey and two errors helped Central Mountain (13-4, 11-3) take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
But then in the third, things went from bad to worse for the Green Dragons.
A two-run double from McCloskey was followed by an RBI single from Cru Stover, a two-run home run from Landyn Carson and another RBI single from Kaden Falls to give the Wildcats an 8-0 lead.
"Well, it wasn't Heath's best day on the mound, but again, you have to tip your hat to Central Mountain," said Leitzel. "I don't think we made a tremendous amount of mistakes, but they hit a lot of balls hard on us and it just wasn't our day overall."
In the fourth, a two-run single from Stover gave Central Mountain a 10-0 lead and the rout was on.
Wildcats' starting pitcher Chase Brush went the distance in the win. He struck out eight, walked one and gave up just one hit - a single from Jack Landis in the fourth.
The fact his team wasn't no-hit was a small consolation for Leitzel and his crew, but now the Green Dragons must shake off the loss in order to get ready for the start of districts.
As it stands now, Lewisburg is the No. 4 team in District 4 Class 4A and is in line of hosting a first-round playoff game when the tournament gets underway later this week.
"The zero in the scoring column is the biggest thing. But again, sometimes you have these kind of games. Every Major League team has one of these once in a while, but we just got to make sure we have it out of our system (by the start of districts).
"The way we played at the end of the first half of the season (getting demolished three straight times), and then coming back and turning the season around and winning five straight the way we did. I know we can bounce back. It's just a matter of (the players) believing in it."
Central Mountain 12, Lewisburg 0 (5 innings)
At Lewisburg
Cen. Mtn. 206 22 – 12-13-0
Lewisburg 000 00 – 0-1-2
Chase Brush and Cy Probst. Josh Heath, Ryan Metta-Rogan (3), Kadyn Magyar (4) and Shea Girton.
WP: Brush. LP: Heath.
Central Mountain: Kaden Falls, 2-for-4, RBI, run scored; Peyton Johnson, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Aidan Major, 2 walks, 2 runs; Noah Grenninger, walk, run; Probst, run; Nathan Helms, 1-for-1, run; Cayde McCloskey, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, run; Brady Myers, RBI; Cru Stover, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, run; Levi Schlesinger, 1-for-1, RBI; Landyn Carson, 1-for-1, 2 RBI, run; Gabe Johnson, walk; Ashton Probst, 1-for-3, run; Tanner Swinehart, 1-for-1, walk; Aaron Miller, walk.
Lewisburg: Jack Landis, 1-for-2.
