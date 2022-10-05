Men’s soccer
Binghamton 2, Bucknell 1Notes:
Anthony Lazaridis scored two goals to help Binghamton come from behind and defeat Bucknell in a non-league game Tuesday night at rain-soaked Emmitt Field. Cade McGrath tallied his second goal of the season for the Bison (2-9) just 50 seconds into the match, but the Bearcats (2-6-3) flipped the script with goals in the 39th and 64th minutes.
Women’s soccerLycoming 2, Wilkes 0Notes: Coming off her first MAC Freedom Player of the Week nod, senior Bridget Maaloum notched a goal in the third straight game to seal the Warriors’ shutout of Wilkes in MAC Freedom action. The win snapped a 22-year winless drought against the Colonels (2-8-1, 0-2 MAC Freedom), a stretch of eight games (0-6-2), with the team’s last win coming in a 2-1 affair in Wilkes-Barre in 1999. Lycoming is 8-2-2, 2-0). Field hockeyAlbright 5, Lycoming 1Notes:
First-year Juliana McGovern (Selinsgrove) posted her team-leading second goal of the year as the Warriors fell to Albright in non-conference action on Tuesday at UPMC Field at Keiper Stadium. First-year Isabella Bobe stopped eight shots in net, as Albright (3-8) took 15 shots in the contest. The Warriors (2-8) took three shots, with two coming from McGovern, who scored in the 43rd minute off a dish from sophomore Adrianna Simpson.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
x-New York 99 62 .615 _ y-Toronto 91 69 .569 7½ y-Tampa Bay 86 75 .534 13 Baltimore 82 78 .513 16½ Boston 77 84 .478 22
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 91 70 .565 _ Chicago 81 80 .503 10 Minnesota 77 84 .478 14 Detroit 66 94 .413 24½ Kansas City 65 96 .404 26
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Houston 105 56 .652 _ y-Seattle 88 72 .550 16½ Los Angeles 73 88 .453 32 Texas 67 94 .416 38 Oakland 59 102 .366 46 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 101 60 .627 _ y-New York 100 61 .621 1 y-Philadelphia 87 74 .540 14 Miami 68 93 .422 33 Washington 55 106 .342 46
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 93 68 .578 _ Milwaukee 86 75 .534 7 Chicago 73 88 .453 20 Cincinnati 62 99 .385 31 Pittsburgh 61 100 .379 32
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 110 51 .683 _ y-San Diego 89 72 .553 21 San Francisco 80 81 .497 30 Arizona 73 88 .453 37 Colorado 68 93 .422 42 x-clinched division y-clinched wild card ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2, 10 innings Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 8 innings N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1 Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2 Philadelphia 3, Houston 0 Detroit 4, Seattle 3 Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4, 1st game Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3 Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3 Houston 10, Philadelphia 0 Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 12:35 p.m., 1st game L.A. Angels (Ohtani 15-8) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-4) at Texas (Otto 6-10), 4:05 p.m. Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Watkins 5-6), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 4:10 p.m. Kansas City (Heasley 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 4-6), 4:10 p.m. Minnesota (Varland 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-5), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-4) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12), 4:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Miami 4, Atlanta 0 Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1 Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings Philadelphia 3, Houston 0 San Diego 7, San Francisco 4 Colorado 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2 Atlanta 2, Miami 1 St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0 Houston 10, Philadelphia 0 N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game San Diego 6, San Francisco 2 Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-3), 4:05 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 3-6), 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Sampson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-5), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Clevinger 7-7), 4:10 p.m. Washington (Fedde 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m. Colorado (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-3), 4:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
HockeyNHL Preseason GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 20 9 Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 14 11 Ottawa 6 3 3 0 6 21 25 Boston 4 2 2 0 4 8 5 Detroit 5 2 3 0 4 13 11 Florida 4 1 3 0 2 9 16 Montreal 6 0 5 1 1 13 24 Tampa Bay 3 0 3 0 0 2 14
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11 New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 13 6 Columbus 6 3 2 1 7 16 18 Washington 4 2 1 1 5 9 7 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 10 10 N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 8 12 Pittsburgh 5 2 3 0 4 10 18 Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 6 5 1 0 10 23 14 Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 18 10 Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5 Winnipeg 4 2 1 1 5 11 13 Colorado 5 2 2 1 5 11 17 Dallas 5 2 3 0 4 12 17 Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 5 12 Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 13 19
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 4 1 0 8 15 7 San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14 Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 20 15 Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 16 8 Edmonton 6 4 2 0 8 16 12 Vegas 5 2 2 1 5 16 16 Los Angeles 5 2 2 1 5 11 13 Vancouver 5 0 3 2 2 7 22 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Nashville 4, SC Bern 3 New Jersey 1, Boston 0 Carolina 8, Columbus 1 Toronto 5, Montreal 1 Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2 Colorado 3, Dallas 1 Calgary 4, Seattle 1 Edmonton 7, Vancouver 2
Tuesday’s Games
San Jose 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1 Buffalo 4, Carolina 2 Ottawa 5, Montreal 4 N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, OT St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2 Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4 Vegas 4, Arizona 3
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.