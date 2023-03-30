LEWISBURG — Wearing a blue blazer and an orange tie, John Griffin III addressed a packed room of supporters shortly after being introduced as the 22nd men’s basketball coach in Bucknell history.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Griffin, who graduated from Bucknell in 2008 and spent four years as an assistant for the Bison.
“My first statement to him was, ‘You were a tremendous player for us. You’re an alum, and people love you. None of those will be reasons you get this job,’” said Jermaine Truax, Bucknell’s director of athletics and recreation. “He’s here because he’s earned it.”
The Bison experienced a ton of success during Griffin’s two stops in Lewisburg. Between four-year stretches as a player and assistant coach, Bucknell went 174-87 overall and 102-26 in Patriot League play.
“He was really a part of what you might call four of the best teams Bucknell men’s basketball has ever had,” said John Terry, Bucknell’s associate director of athletics and athletics communications director. “John has been a part of four of the eight NCAA teams we’ve had here, some of the best teams ever. It’s great to have him back as we aspire to get back to that level again.”
Griffin was a player on the Bucknell teams under Pat Flannery that won first-round NCAA tournaments in 2005 and 2006, and was an assistant when the Bison lost close first-round games in 2017 and 2018 to West Virginia and Michigan State, respectively.
“I’m beyond excited,” Griffin said. “I’m humbled, but most importantly, I’m grateful for this opportunity.
“This is truly a humbling situation for me. I’ve spent eight years of my life in Lewisburg, both as a player and as a coach. I have learned quite a bit about myself. I was in two different stages of my life.”
After playing for the Bison, Griffin — who went to high school at St. Joseph’s Prep — played professional basketball in Europe, and then worked for the Indiana Pacers, Rider Broncs and Bucknell, before spending the last four years as associate head coach at St. Joseph’s University.
“I’m a proud member of a group of coaches who have mentored me to get me to this point — Billy Lange, Speedy Morris, Jim O’Brien, Pat Flannery, Nathan Davis — all of whom played a huge role in the way that I carry myself, in the way that I conduct business as a coach, in the way that I communicate and build relationships, in the way I value loyalty and energy,” Griffin said. “They’ve all made a huge impact on me. I’m very proud of the coaching tree I’m a part of.”
Griffin’s father was also a college coach, leading Siena and St. Joseph’s, and Griffin’s brother is currently an assistant at Florida Gulf Coast.
“I’ve been fortunate to be in a position where my father was a head coach,” Griffin said. “He’s always trained my younger brother and I to look at every decision through the lens of a head coach. It’s gotten me to this point. I feel like I’m prepared.”
This will be Griffin’s first time as a head coach, and he is taking over a Bucknell program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2018-19 — Griffin’s last season as an assistant for the Bison — and is 40-70 over the last four seasons.
“There’s software, technology, that we as coaches use to scout opponents,” Griffin said. “In this case, I did a deep dive on the individual capabilities of our roster. There are talented young men in the locker room right now. We just have to bring a little more competitive fight out of them for 40 minutes. They’re very willing. I’m very appreciative that they’ve been open-minded to hearing my thoughts.
“My main message to them is that this is going to be a process.”
Truax said Griffin was the right person to push the Bison back to the top of the Patriot League.
“At the risk of sounding a little cliche, he has the it factor,” Truax said. “It’s sometimes hard to define those things. He’s extremely bright. He’s from a coaching family. He’s been around it his entire life. When I think about the modern-day athlete and how we need to respond to them, he gets that. He knows how to reach them where they are and pull the most out of them. At the same time, challenging them, loving them, wrapping his arms around them, he gets that.”
Griffin said he knows that opportunities to lead programs are rare, so he has tried to be prepared for his opportunity, which just happened to come at his alma mater.
“This is a blessing,” Griffin said. “This is a dream opportunity. ... Bucknell is the best job in the Patriot League. I’m unapologetic about believing that. There couldn’t be a better fit at the right time. It’s a blessing. You very rarely take over a job that is regarded as the best.”
Griffin said the first step was getting to know the players, and that was the main focus at this point.
“I’m really heavily focused right now on the players. I’ve made a couple staffing phone calls to people who I feel would be valuable on this campus, in the community and impactful to the student-athletes we currently have,” Griffin said. “All my energy is focused on creating a short-term environment that they’re comfortable with, and that they can see a competitive future with. Once we get that stabilized, I can really branch out more and spend energy in different areas.”
At least one player was excited to see Griffin named coach. Jack Forrest was recruited out of high school by Griffin, but ultimately went to Columbia. When Forrest transferred from Columbia, Griffin recruited him to St. Joseph’s, where he played for two years, before transferring to Bucknell.
“He recruited me to two different schools,” Forrest said. “Then when I was at St. Joe’s for two years, he was my guy. He was in my corner. He was always fighting for me to get playing time. He worked me out all the time. He was really helpful during my time there — mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally.”
Forrest said his teammates have already gotten a chance to see what he has gotten to know about Griffin.
“On the first Zoom call, they asked me if I wanted to say anything, the day Coach Griffin got the job,” Forrest said. “What I said was, ‘He’s a fiery competitor, who is going to demand a lot out of all of us, but it’s going to be the best thing for us to win.’ Everyone here wants that. For him to be here and hold us all accountable is going to be a big step for us. That’s what I said to them Day 1, and they’ve seen it through two days of practice already.”
