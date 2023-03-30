John Griffin

John Griffin III speaks during Wednesday’s press conference to announce his hiring as Bucknell’s new men’s basketball coach.

 Provided by Bucknell Athletics

LEWISBURG — Wearing a blue blazer and an orange tie, John Griffin III addressed a packed room of supporters shortly after being introduced as the 22nd men’s basketball coach in Bucknell history.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Griffin, who graduated from Bucknell in 2008 and spent four years as an assistant for the Bison.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.