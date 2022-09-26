College
Women’s golfBucknell wins Bucknell InvitationalNotes:
Tara Thomas’s hole-in-one at the par-3 16th hole provided an exclamation point on a terrific weekend for the Bison, as Thomas and the team posted convincing wins at the Bucknell Invitational. The Bison took control of the tournament with a school-record-tying 296 in Saturday’s second round, and while they couldn’t quite match that number on a damp Sunday, their 303 total was again the best in the field and led to a 15-stroke victory over runner-up Mount St. Mary’s. Bucknell shot 905 on the weekend, the second-best 54-hole total in school history. Mount St. Mary’s was second at 920, and the Bison B squad tied Bryant for the third-best score at 954. The 54-hole team record is 903, set at the 2010 Bucknell Invitational. Thomas also had a record-setting day on Saturday, matching the school mark with a second-round 69. On Sunday, Thomas parred the first 13 holes before making a bogey at 14. After a tap-in par at the par-5 15th, she stepped to the 16th tee and flew her tee shot directly into the hole on the fly. Her first-ever ace moved her into red numbers on the day, and a bogey at the 18th left her at even-par 70 for the day. This is the ninth tournament title in team history and the sixth at the Bucknell Invitational. Thomas became the seventh Bison to win medalist honors at the Bucknell Invitational. Casey Morrow was the most recent in the spring of 2021, and she was preceded by Lindsay Dodovich (2016), Katie Jurenovich (2010), Teri Schlang (2006), Jess Hetrich (2002), and Hilary Mainka (1999).
Field hockeySaturdayBloomsburg 2, Frostburg State 0Note:
Two goals in the first quarter sparked the Huskies in Saturday’s win at Steph Pettit Stadium. Meghan Longenhagen (Southern Columbia) scored the first goal of the game seven minutes into the contest after receiving a sharp pass in the inner circle by Emily Swineford (Selinsgrove). Less than 40 seconds later, Bri Doebler (Mifflinburg) extended the Huskies’ lead to 2-0 when she lasered a shot into the goal for the team’s second score of the day. Doebler’s shot was assisted by Madeline Newman.
King’s 4, Lycoming 0Note:
Freshman Isabella Bobe made eight saves for the Warriors (2-6, 0-2 MAC Freedom). First-year Kelly Preston recorded a pair of defensive saves against King’s (5-4, 2-0).
Men’s soccerSaturdayAmerican 2, Bucknell 1Notes
: Freshman Cade McGrath scored his first career goal for Bucknell, but American equalized just before halftime and went ahead in the 74th minute on the way to a 2-1 win over the Bison on Saturday at Reeves Field. The Eagles, who won the Patriot League title two seasons ago and played in the championship game last year, improved to 3-3-1 overall and 1-1 in Patriot League play, while the Bison fell to 1-7, 0-2.
Lycoming 5, Mount Aloysius 0Notes:
Junior midfielder Pius Atubire scored the first two goals of his career to lead Lycoming on Saturday at UPMC Field, helping head coach Nate Gibboney set the program’s all-time wins mark. Since coming to Lycoming in 2013, Gibboney has posted a 111-42-22 record, passing Scott Kennell (2000-10) for the all-time wins record. Among those 111 wins, were three conference titles wins, six conference semifinal wins, four NCAA tournament wins, and one win in the NCAA Second Round.
Records:
Lycoming is 4-1-4. Mount Aloysius is 2-6-1.
Women’s soccerSaturdayBucknell 3, Colgate 0Notes:
The Bison scored three goals in the first 37 minutes of the match and went on to defeat Colgate at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. Abby Gearhart opened the scoring in the 14th minute, and reserves Henna Andican and Reese Evans added goals during a dominant first half for the Bison against Colgate (1-7-2, 1-2 PL). Bucknell won its second straight Patriot League game to improve to 2-1 in the conference, and the Bison are now back over .500 on the season at 5-4-1. Bucknell extended its home unbeaten streak to nine (8-0-1) dating back to last season.
Widener 2, Lycoming 0Records:
Widener is 3-3-2. Lycoming is 5-2-2.
Cross countrySaturdayLycoming posts two personal-bests at Lock HavenNotes:
Two Lycoming runners posted career-best times and two men’s runners also notched season-bests to lead the teams at the Lock Haven University Invitational on Saturday. Sophomore Katryn Yocum placed 159th in a field of 291 runners to lead the women’s team, as she was just two seconds off her personal-best time, finishing in 24:36.90. Senior Mariah Rovenolt, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, took 277th in a career-best 36:04.40. First-year Kenny Draper notched the 11th-fastest time in program history to pace the men’s team, finishing 211th in a field of 290 runners, posting a 28:37.60, as the men’s team finished in 34th place.
Bloomsburg at Lock Haven InvitationalNotes:
Bloomsburg had a strong showing at the Lock Haven Invitational Saturday. The Huskies finished 9th out of 34 teams in the LHU Crimson race with 291 points. Nine Husky runners posted a college PR between the Crimson Race and the White Race. In the Crimson Race, the Huskies had five scoring runners hit a collegiate-best, while their final two runners also recorded PRs. Sophomore Caden Dunfrene (Warrior Run) took 61st overall with a time of 26:12.7.
Women’s volleyballSaturdayWarriors tripped up in Alfred State tri-matchNote:
Sophomore Brynne Bisel led the Warriors with 13 kills and 19 digs on the afternoon, but Lycoming fell to Morrisville State, 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 26-28, 25-19), and Alfred State, 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-13), in a tri-match at the Orvis Activities Center on Saturday.
College FootballThe Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (55) 4-0 1565 1 2. Alabama (4) 4-0 1487 2 3. Ohio St. (4) 4-0 1483 3 4. Michigan 4-0 1354 4 5. Clemson 4-0 1311 5 6. Southern Cal 4-0 1236 7 7. Kentucky 4-0 1127 8 8. Tennessee 4-0 1119 11 9. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1081 9 10. NC State 4-0 920 12 11. Penn State 4-0 876 14 12. Utah 3-1 760 13 13. Oregon 3-1 727 15 14. Mississippi 4-0 691 16 15. Washington 4-0 657 18 16. Baylor 3-1 550 17 17. Texas A&M 3-1 543 23 18. Oklahoma 3-1 529 6 19. BYU 3-1 482 19 20. Arkansas 3-1 457 10 21. Minnesota 4-0 288 - 22. Wake Forest 3-1 265 21 23. Florida St. 4-0 244 - 24. Pittsburgh 3-1 209 24 25. Kansas St. 3-1 166 -
Others receiving votes:
Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington St. 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon St. 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, James Madison 4, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-New York 93 58 .616 _ Toronto 86 67 .562 8 Tampa Bay 84 69 .549 10 Baltimore 79 73 .520 14½ Boston 72 79 .477 21
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 86 67 .562 _ Chicago 76 77 .497 10 Minnesota 74 79 .484 12 Kansas City 63 90 .412 23 Detroit 60 92 .395 25½
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Houston 101 53 .656 _ Seattle 83 69 .546 17 Los Angeles 67 86 .438 33½ Texas 65 87 .428 35 Oakland 56 97 .366 44½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-New York 97 57 .630 _ z-Atlanta 95 58 .621 1½ Philadelphia 83 69 .546 13 Miami 63 90 .412 33½ Washington 53 99 .349 43
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 89 65 .578 _ Milwaukee 82 71 .536 6½ Chicago 67 86 .438 21½ Cincinnati 60 93 .392 28½ Pittsburgh 56 97 .366 32½
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 106 47 .693 _ San Diego 85 68 .556 21 San Francisco 75 78 .490 31 Arizona 71 83 .461 35½ Colorado 65 88 .425 41 x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5 Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4 Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1 Cleveland 4, Texas 2 Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4 Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2 Seattle 6, Kansas City 5 Houston 11, Baltimore 10
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1 Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1 Cleveland 10, Texas 4 Kansas City 13, Seattle 12 L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3 N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4 Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at Boston (Seabold 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3 Miami 4, Washington 1 Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0 Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2 Arizona 5, San Francisco 2 San Diego 9, Colorado 3 L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1 Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3 Washington 6, Miami 1 Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings San Diego 13, Colorado 6 L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1 San Francisco 3, Arizona 2 N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5), 6:35 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Abbott 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 0 0 1.000 83 64 Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 91 38 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 81 New England 1 2 0 .333 50 71
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 84 38 Indianapolis 1 1 1 .500 40 61 Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 51 84 Houston 0 2 1 .167 49 59
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 99 77 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72 Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 64 55 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 88 65 Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 58 84 Las Vegas 0 3 0 .000 64 77
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36 Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 86 50 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36 Washington 1 2 0 .333 63 82
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 51 27 Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 81 Carolina 1 2 0 .333 62 59 New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 51 68
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 52 57 Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 48 45 Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 58 55 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 95 93
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 61 70 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26 Arizona 1 2 0 .333 62 87 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 47 70 ___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 37, New England 26 Carolina 22, New Orleans 14 Chicago 23, Houston 20 Cincinnati 27, N.Y. Jets 12 Indianapolis 20, Kansas City 17 Miami 21, Buffalo 19 Minnesota 28, Detroit 24 Philadelphia 24, Washington 8 Tennessee 24, Las Vegas 22 Jacksonville 38, L.A. Chargers 10 Atlanta 27, Seattle 23 Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12 L.A. Rams 20, Arizona 12 San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
