TURBOTVILLE - Warrior Run's boys and girls track and field teams picked up a total of 13 wins on the day, but Mount Carmel swept the Heartland-III dual meet Tuesday.

The Red Tornadoes won the girls meet 91.5 to 57.5; and on the boys side Mount Carmel took a 105-45 win.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

