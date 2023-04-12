TURBOTVILLE - Warrior Run's boys and girls track and field teams picked up a total of 13 wins on the day, but Mount Carmel swept the Heartland-III dual meet Tuesday.
The Red Tornadoes won the girls meet 91.5 to 57.5; and on the boys side Mount Carmel took a 105-45 win.
Getting individual wins in the girls meet were Raygan Lust in the 100 (13.90), Sage Dunkleberger in the 1600 (6:01.40), Andreanna Bohart in the 400 (1:06.50), Claire Dufrene in the 800 (2:34.30), Keiara Shaffer in the 3200 (13:49.40) and Aurora Cieslukowski in the pole vault (11-0).
The Defenders also claimed wins in the 1600 and 3200 relays.
Alex Brown led Warrior Run's boys team with wins in the long jump (19-8) and high jump (5-10).
Other wins came from Cody Goodspeed in the 300IH (43.60), Edwin Amadeo in the 800 (2:17.50) and Isaac Butler in the pole vault (12-0).
The Defenders also won the 1600 relay.
Warrior Run next competes at the Don Wilhour High School Classic at Selinsgrove Area High School at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Boys
Mount Carmel 105, Warrior Run 45
at Warrior Run
3200R: MC, 11:37.40. 110HH: 1. Andrew Nguyen, MC, 19.10; 2. Gavin Hunter, WR; 3. Cooper Weaver, MC. 100: 1. Garrett Varano, MC, 11.90; 2. Andrew Lukoskie, MC; 3. Michael Kimsal, MC. 1600: 1. Kris Kalbarchick, MC, 5:06.10; 2. Caleb Gensemer, MC; 3. Aiden Hoffman, WR. 400R: MC, 1:13.80. 400: 1. Billy Rishel, MC, 54.50; 2. Lukoskie, MC; 3. Orville Fesniak, MC. 300IH: 1. Cody Goodspeed, WR, 43.60; 2. Nguyen, MC; 3. Donovan Heller, MC. 800: 1. Edwin Amadeo, WR, 2:17.50; 2. Tait Adams, MC; 3. Lucas Edmondson, MC. 200: 1. Lukoskie, MC, 24.60; 2. Kimsal, MC; 3. Thomas Royles, WR. 3200: 1. Kalabarchick, MC, 11:41.50; 2. Gensemer, MC; 3. Hoffman, WR. 1600R: WR, 3:42.70. Long jump: 1. Alex Brown, WR, 19-8; 2. Garrett Varano, MC; 3. Hobi Forti, MC. Triple jump: 1. Michael Farronato, MC, 39-10 ½; 2. Forti, MC; 3. Chase Beachel, WR. High jump: 1. Brown, 5-10; 2. Forti, MC; 3. Beachel, WR. Pole vault: 1. Isaac Butler, WR, 12-0; 2. Judah Kennel, WR; 3. Varano, MC. Javelin: 1. Farronato, MC, 153-3; 2. Kelim Geary, MC; 3. Lukoskie, MC. Discus: 1. Farronato, MC, 132-4 ½; 2. Danny Hiner, WR; 3. Geary, MC. Shot put: 1. Farronato, MC, 41-8; 2. Geary, MC; 3. Hiner, WR.
Girls
Mount Carmel 91.5, Warrior Run 57.5
at Warrior Run
3200R: WR, 10:48.30. 100H: 1. Jenna Pizzoli, MC, 18.20; 2. Kirianna Burt, MC; 3. Giadi Lentini, MC. 100: 1. 1. Raygan Lust, WR, 13.90; 2. Abby Klokis, MC; 3. Emma Engelke, MC. 1600: 1. Sage Dunkleberger, WR, 6:01.40; 2. Keiara Shaffer, WR; 3. Sienna Dunkleberger, WR. 400R: MC, 1:14.80. 400: 1. Andreanna Bohart, WR, 1:06.50; 2. Kiley Bohart, WR; 3. Ava Chapman, MC. 300H: 1. Burt, MC, 57.60; 2. Lentini, MC; 3. Pizzoli, MC. 800: 1. Claire Dufrene, WR, 2:34.30; 2. Lillian Wertz, WR; 3. Lust, WR. 200: 1. Klokis, MC, 30.40; 2. Haley Sypniewski, MC; 3. Mya LeBarron, WR. 3200: 1. Shaffer, WR, 13:49.40; 2. Leah Shedleski, MC; 3. Sarah Miller, WR. 1600R: WR, 4:26.20. Long jump: 1. Pizzoli, MC, 16-7; 2. Paityn Moyer, MC; 3. Chloe Rishel, MC. Triple jump: 1. Pizzoli, MC, 32-7; 2. Charity Vellner, MC; 3. Hannah Fourspring, MC. High jump: 1. Fourspring, MC, 4-8; 2. Moyer, MC; 3. Daphne Gros, WR. Pole vault: 1. Aurora Cieslukowski, WR, 11-0; 2. Alivia Ritenour, WR; 3. Moyer, MC. Javelin: 1. Avery Dowkus, MC, 113-10; 2. Engelke, MC; 3. Hailey Carper, WR. Discus: 1. Alyssa Reisinger, MC, 97-3; 2. Liv Kopitsky, MC; 3. Dowkus, MC. Shot put: 1. Dowkus, MC, 36-0; 2. Kopitsky, MC; 3. Reisinger, MC.
