MIFFLINBURG — A trio of freshmen helped lead Mifflinburg’s softball team to its first District 4 playoff win since 2019.

Taylor Stewart threw a complete-game, plus classmate Anna Pachucki hit a solo home run in the fourth inning as No. 4-seeded Mifflinburg edged No. 5 Midd-West, 3-2, in Tuesday’s Class 3A quarterfinal on the Wildcats’ home field.

