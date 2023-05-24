MIFFLINBURG — A trio of freshmen helped lead Mifflinburg’s softball team to its first District 4 playoff win since 2019.
Taylor Stewart threw a complete-game, plus classmate Anna Pachucki hit a solo home run in the fourth inning as No. 4-seeded Mifflinburg edged No. 5 Midd-West, 3-2, in Tuesday’s Class 3A quarterfinal on the Wildcats’ home field.
Pachucki’s homer gave Mifflinburg (11-9) a 1-0 lead, but Midd-West (10-9) bounced back with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to go in front.
But in the bottom of the sixth, fellow freshman Olivia Fetterman drove a two-run single to center to plate both Evelyn Osborne and Pachucki with the game’s tying and go-ahead runs.
Mifflinburg, which claimed the D-4 Class 4A title in 2019, next faces No. 1-seeded North Penn-Liberty in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday at Elm Park in Williamsport.
District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal
at Mifflinburg Area High School
No. 4 Mifflinburg 3, No. 5 Midd-West 2
Midd-West 000 011 0 — 2-7-0
Mifflinburg 000 102 x — 3-7-0
Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Miley Beachel and Mckennin Voss.
WP: Stewart. LP: Beachel.
Top Midd-West hitters: Storm Wilt, 1-for-4; Sarah Shupp, 2-for-3, HR (5th, solo), RBI, run scored; Beachel, 1-for-2, walk; Teagan Schreffler, 1-for-3, double, run; Lorna Oldt, 2-for-3, double, RBI.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Osborne, 1-for-3, run scored; Anna Pachucki, 2-for-3, HR (4th, solo), 2 runs, RBI; Madison Fohringer, 1-for-2, walk; Olivia Fetterman, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Aubrey Fluman, 1-for-3; Lainey Miller, 1-for-3; Lily Martin, walk.
No. 6 Warrior Run 5,No. 3 Central Col. 3 (8 inn.)ALMEDIA — The Defenders couldn’t get much going offensively in the middle innings of the Class 3A quarterfinal against the Blue Jays, but they more than made up for it at the end when they came back to take the upset victory.
No. 6 Warrior Run (11-10) got solo home runs from Abby Evans and Maura Woland in the first and second innings to tie the game at 2-all, but a solo homer from Central’s Peyton Crawford in the third put the Blue Jays back in front.
An RBI single by the Defenders’ Kayla Swartchick tied the game at 3-all in the seventh, and after the game went into the eighth Lakesha Hauck hit an RBI double and Liana Dion followed with an RBI single.
Mackenzie Heyler then put the finishing touches on her complete-game victory by getting all three Central batters out in order in the bottom of the eighth. She finished with four strikeouts and no walks, while also giving up three runs off nine hits.
“It was a great win. We found ourselves in a little bit of a funk, but the team took it upon themselves to re-focus and find a way to win,” said Warrior Run coach Mark Evans, whose team got its first district playoff win since 2019.
“The seniors had never experienced a playoff game until today, so we are going to enjoy this one and then focus on Towanda.”
Warrior Run will play No. 7 Towanda, a 6-4 winner over No. 2 Loyalsock, in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Williamsport’s Elm Park.
District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal
No. 6 Warrior Run 5, No. 3 Central Columbia 3 (8 inn.)
Warrior Run 110 000 12 — 5-12-2
Central Col. 201 000 00 — 3-9-1
Mackenzie Heyler and Lakesha Hauck. Emma Yoder and Peyton Crawford.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Hauck, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs scored, RBI; Liana Dion, 2-for-5, RBI; Abby Evans, 1-for-3, HR (1st, solo), 2 walks; Kayla Swartchick, 3-for-5, RBI; Maura Woland, 1-for-4, HR (2nd, solo); Mya Evans, 2-for-4, run.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Crawford, 2-for-4, HR (3rd, solo); Abigail Haught, double, 2 RBI; Reece Knorr, 1-for-3, double; Gabby Hashagan, 1-for-3, double.
